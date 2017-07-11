Trump Jr. Was Told Kremlin Provided Damaging Information About Clinton: Report

Donald Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government was the source of information damaging to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before meeting with a Russian lawyer about it, the New York Times reported on July 10.

Citing three anonymous sources, the Times said publicist Rob Goldstone, who helped broker the June 2016 meeting, sent an e-mail to President Donald Trump's eldest son indicating that the Kremlin was the source of the potentially damaging information.

Goldstone said the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, said she had information about purported illegal campaign contributions to the Democratic National Committee that she thought Trump Jr. might find helpful.

Trump Jr. has acknowledged agreeing to meet with Veselnitskaya to learn damaging information about Clinton. But it was not previously known he was told before the meeting the information came from the Kremlin.

Trump Jr. is expected to be called before Congress to testify on the meeting with Veselnitskaya.

"This is the first time that the public has seen clear evidence of senior-level members of the Trump campaign meeting with Russians" to obtain information damaging to Clinton, said Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Based on reporting by AP, New York Times, and Reuters

