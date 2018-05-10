Trump Says To Hold Meeting With North Korea's Kim On June 12 In Singapore

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month in Singapore.

"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump said on Twitter.

The announcement comes just hours after Trump welcomed home three U.S. citizens freed by North Korea.

Trump welcomed the three -- Kim Dong-chul, Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, and Kim Hak-song -- when the military plane transporting them landed at Joint Base Andrews near Washington early on May 10.

Trump thanked North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un for releasing them, saying he believes Kim wants to reach an agreement on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had secured their release on May 9 in Pyongyang after meeting Kim and other North Korean officials on final plans for the Trump-Kim summit.

North Korean state media said the men, one of whom had been held since 2015 and the other two since last year, were arrested either for subversion or for "hostile acts" against the government.

Their arrests were widely seen as politically motivated at the time and had worsened already tense bilateral ties over the isolated nation's nuclear weapons.

With reporting by AP and Reuters