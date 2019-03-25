Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Trump Calls Mueller Investigation Summary 'Complete Exoneration'

Trump Calls Mueller Investigation Summary 'Complete Exoneration'
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:27 0:00

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election "did not establish that members" of President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated with the Russian government." Mueller wrote that although his report "does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." Trump called the summary of the report a "total exoneration" but Democrats strongly disagreed and demanded the full release of Mueller's findings.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG