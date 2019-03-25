Trump Calls Mueller Investigation Summary 'Complete Exoneration'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election "did not establish that members" of President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated with the Russian government." Mueller wrote that although his report "does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." Trump called the summary of the report a "total exoneration" but Democrats strongly disagreed and demanded the full release of Mueller's findings.