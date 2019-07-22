Trump: Pakistan 'Helping Us A Lot Now' On Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump says Pakistan is "helping us a lot now" in neighboring Afghanistan, where Washington has fought a nearly 18-year war against the Taliban.



"I don't think Pakistan respected the United States" in the past, Trump said, but "they are helping us a lot now."



Trump was speaking at a White House meeting on July 22 with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was making his first trip to the United States since he was elected last year.



The United States has long accused Pakistan of providing "havens" for militant groups fighting in India and Afghanistan, and Trump has cut financial and military aid to Islamabad.



On July 22, Trump held out the possibility of restoring U.S. aid to Pakistan.



Trump also offered to mediate the decades-long dispute between India and Pakistan over the divided Himalayan region of Kashmir, a move that would indicate a shift in long-standing U.S. policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally.



"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said. "If I can do anything to help, let me know."

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

