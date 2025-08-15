Trump, Putin Begin Historic Summit As Wary Ukraine, Western Allies Watch From Afar

US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin have begun historic face-to-face talks aimed at a possible resolution to nearly 42 months of Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine, as Kyiv nervously watched, wary of results that could endanger its security or sovereignty.

Air Force One landed at Joint Base Elmendorf in near Anchorage around 10:20 a.m. local time, while a Russian Ilyushin jet with Putin aboard landed about 40 minutes later.

Trump and Putin shook hands and walked side-by-side on the tarmac adorned with a red carpet, as reporters shouted questions at the two leaders, including whether the Russian leader would stop attacks on civilians or agree to a cease-fire. It was not clear if the two could hear the questions.

In a surprising move, Putin then joined Trump in the ultra-secure US presidential limousine -- know as "The Beast" -- as they headed toward the meeting site, a rare honor for a leader of an adversarial nation.

The two leaders then sat together with their respective delegations at the meeting site in front of a blue backdrop with the words "Pursuing Peace" printed on it.



"Thank you very much. Thank you," Trump said, as reporters again shouted questions that the two presidents declined to answer.

The White House announced shortly after Trump and his entourage arrived that the president would not meet one-on-one with Putin. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff were joining him.

Putin also has two aides -- Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and adviser Yury Ushakov -- with him for the talks, the Russian side said.

Though Trump and Putin have spoken by phone at least five times since January, the August 15 meeting will be their first face-to-face of Trump's second term.

“I think it’s going to work out very well, and if it doesn’t I’m gonna head back home really fast,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Air Force One.

“I won’t be happy if I walk away without some form of a cease-fire," he added. "This is really setting the table today. We are going to have another meeting if things work out, which will be very soon, or we’re not going to have any meetings at all. Maybe ever.”

Ukraine Excluded From Talks

With Ukrainian officials left out, the talks are shaping up as a pivotal moment: for Ukrainians exhausted by war, for Trump's peace-making aspirations, and for Putin's efforts to recast Russia's standing on the world stage.

"We are counting on America. We are ready, as always, to work as productively as possible," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram after Trump left Washington.

"The main thing is that this meeting opens up a real path to honest peace and substantive talks between the leaders in a trilateral format: Ukraine, the United States, and Russia," he wrote.

European leaders, who have also been left on the sidelines, were nervous about potential deals that would leave Ukraine in a weaker position or undermine Europe's ability to support Ukraine and stand up to Russia's threats.

As Trump and Putin prepared to meet, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), the representative organization of Americans of Ukrainian descent, warned "in the strongest possible terms" against making any concession to Russia that would harm Ukraine's security.

"Any secret bargain over Ukraine’s future would be a betrayal of America’s values, a stain on our nation’s honor, and a gift to a war criminal responsible for genocide. UCCA condemns any meeting that risks bargaining away Ukraine’s sovereignty behind closed doors," the UCCA said in a news release.

For Russians, the symbolism of Putin meeting on US soil, moreover on territory that used to be controlled by Russia, was itself a small victory. Putin's ability to travel abroad has been limited by a war crimes arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, and the West has made Putin a pariah for his unprovoked war on Kyiv.

For many, the image of Moscow negotiating directly with Washington -- and leaving Ukraine on the sidelines of peace talks -- has echoes of the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the Soviet Union, the United States, and Britain all but divided up post-World War II Europe.

Trump maintained that a direct meeting with Putin could halt the war — a conflict that has killed or injured over a million Russian troops — by drawing on both the historically warm rapport the two men have shared and his own long self-cultivated reputation for dealmaking.