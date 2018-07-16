Trump Says Putin 'Strong' In Denial Of Election Meddling

U.S. President Donald Trump said that President Vladimir Putin "was extremely strong and powerful in his denial" that Russia was involved in hacking aimed at influencing the 2016 U.S. election. Speaking at a joint news conference in Helsinki on July 16, Putin said that "no one can be trusted" but that the leaders needed to find common points of interest. The meeting came days after a U.S. special prosecutor indicted 12 Russian agents in connection with the theft of Democratic Party documents ahead of the U.S. election.