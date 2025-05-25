Trump ‘Not Happy’ With Putin: 'He's Killing A Lot Of People'

US President Donald Trump angrily said he is “not happy” with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and that he is considering further financial measures against Moscow following a series of deadly drone and missile strikes against Ukrainian cities.

"I'm not happy with what Putin is doing. He's killing a lot of people, and I don't know what the hell happened to Putin," Trump told reporters in New Jersey as he prepared to fly back to Washington on May 25.

"I've known him a long time. Always gotten along with him, but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all," the US leader added.





"We're in the middle of talking and he's shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities. I don't like it at all," Trump said. "I'm surprised. Very surprised."

"Something happened to this guy -- and I don't like it."

Trump later said he would "absolutely" consider imposing further sanctions against Russia to force progress in peace talks, although he wasn't specific.

The comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a rare public rebuke of Kyiv’s most-important ally, condemned what he called “America’s silence” after Russian attacks over the weekend killed at least 13 people and left dozens of others injured.

“America's silence, the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media on May 25.

Hours after Zelenskyy’s remarks and prior to Trump’s comments, US envoy Keith Kellogg said attacks on Kyiv were "shameful" and urged for a cease-fire.

"The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents...Stop the killing," Kellogg wrote in his X account.

Ukraine's European allies remained vocal in their condemnation of Russia's latest attacks and for the need to maintain support for Kyiv.

"Last night's attacks again show Russia bent on more suffering and the annihilation of Ukraine," top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas wrote on social media.

She called for "the strongest international pressure on Russia to stop this war."

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in a TV debate that the attacks were "further proof that Russia is not interested in peace."

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul -- who had visited Ukraine earlier this month -- on May 25 urged Ukraine's allies to "react with determination" after the latest Russian attacks.

"We cannot accept this," Wadephul told German television. Putin "is trampling on human rights, this is an affront, also against US President Donald Trump, who has tried so hard to get Putin to the negotiating table."

The remarks came after a day marked by the deaths and destruction at Ukrainian civilian sites mixed with rejoicing and jubilant scenes as hundreds of prisoners of war returned from captivity in Russia for third day of a mass exchange, the so-called 1,000-for-1,000 swap deal.

"It is good that I'm home. Everything will be all right. I have no words," Oleksandr, a returning soldier, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.

He said he had been captured in Avdiyivka, in eastern Ukraine, on July 27, 2022.

"My wife and son [are waiting for me]. We will talk soon," he added.

"I was waiting for this day. I still can't believe it," another soldier, who did not give his name, told RFE/RL.

"I didn't know how long would I be there...We had no information. For three years we didn't know what was happening to our country," he added.

At the same time, Russian media reported that 303 Russian soldiers released by Ukraine had landed in Moscow on May 25 and would "undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation."

Ukrainian Civilian Deaths Mount

Russian missiles and drones struck Ukrainian cities with deadly fire over the weekend.

Among the 13 reported deaths were three minors -- aged 8, 12, and 17 -- in the northwestern region of Zhytomyr, far away from the front lines.

But the capital, Kyiv, appeared to be the focus of Russia's latest attacks, although several other cities experienced air assaults as well.

"It has never been like this before. There were dozens of explosions. Not 10, not 15 -- it was endless. You hear that roar in the sky and then bang! And we just keep waiting for what's next," Oleh, a pensioner in Mykolayiv, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service after the May 25 attacks.

"We assume that [a drone] was on its way to bomb a factory [nearby], but it was shot down and hit the house as it fell. The blast was crazy. We were in the kitchen at that moment. We all ran to the hallway and sat there. It was really scary," he added.

The details provided by both sides could not be independently verified.

RFE/RL is effectively banned in Russia and unable to operate there. Its teams in Ukraine regularly witness deadly attacks on civilian targets across the country.

“Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine and European countries have called for a significant ramping up of the existing sanctions regime unless Moscow accepts a 30-day cease-fire proposed by Washington.

But Trump has proved reluctant to do it, praising a recent telephone call he had with Putin, in which the Russian leader did not agree to any pause in fighting.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AFP, and Reuters