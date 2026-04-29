Trump, Putin Discuss Temporary Cease-Fire In Ukraine War

US ⁠President Donald Trump ⁠said he held a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, where the two discussed a possible temporary cease-fire to halt fighting in the 4-year-old war in Ukraine.

Trump told reporters at the White House on April 29 that during the 90-minute conversation with Putin, a cease-fire to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II next month was broached.

Trump said he suggested "a little bit" of a cease-fire "and I think he [Putin] might do that."

Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yury Ushakov, told Russian media further details of the phone call, saying Putin said he was prepared to have a cease-fire through or around May 9, when Russia marks the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, taking territory in the eastern part of its neighbor. The fighting on the ground has ground to a virtual stalemate in recent months.

Over the past year, however, Ukraine has stepped up its drone campaign, targeting Russian energy infrastructure, air force bases, and other targets. Moscow has scrambled to keep up in shooting down the drones.

Russian authorities have scaled down plans to hold traditional large-scale military parades in Moscow and St. Petersburg on May 9, which is seen as a measure to avoid possible Ukrainian drone attacks seen to be reaching ever wider Russian territory.

The leaders also spoke about the US war with Iran, with Trump saying he told Putin that “before you help me [with Iran], I ‌want to end your war.”

Asked which war -- the one in Ukraine or Iran -- will be over first, Trump said they may be on the same “schedule.”