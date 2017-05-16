Trump Deflects Questions About Sharing Secrets With Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump deflected questions about having shared highly classified information with senior Russian officials, saying he had been trying to get Moscow to be more active in combating Islamic State militants. After making joint statements about bilateral cooperation with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington on May 16, Trump was asked about media reports that he had disclosed top secret material to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting at the White House last week. (AP)