Trump: Russia Pulled 'Most Of Their People' From Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump says Russia has told the United States that it has removed "most of their people" from Venezuela.

"Russia has informed us that they have removed most of their people from Venezuela," Trump tweeted on June 3 during a state visit to Britain.

He did not elaborate.

Russian officials have not immediately commented on Trump's tweet.

In March, Trump called on Russia to "get out" of Venezuela after Moscow deployed around 100 military personnel to the Latin American country, where opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president in January.

Guaido is backed by the United States and more than 50 other countries, while socialist President Nicolas Maduro is backed by allies such as Russia and China.

Earlier on June 3, Russia's state-owned conglomerate Rostec dismissed a report alleging that the Russian presence in Venezuela had been reduced from as many as 1,000 personnel to a few dozen.

The numbers cited by The Wall Street Journal "were exaggerated dozens of times over," Rostec said in a statement.

The conglomerate is in charge of training Venezuelan specialists to operate and maintain Russian military hardware.

"As for technical specialists, they periodically arrive in the country for the repair and maintenance of previously supplied equipment. For example, technical maintenance was recently completed on a batch of aircraft," Rostec said.

Maduro took office in 2013 and was sworn in for a second term in January following elections in May 2018 that were marred by an opposition boycott and claims of vote-rigging.

Maduro has been criticized for alleged human rights abuses and for his handling of Venezuela's economy.

