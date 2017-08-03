Trump Says Ties With Russia At 'Dangerous Low'

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Washington's relations with Moscow have hit a “very dangerous low," blaming lawmakers for the situation.

“Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low,” Trump wrote on Twitter on August 3.

“You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare!” he added, referring to a recent defeat in the Senate for his health care reform plans.

Trump's comment came a day after he signed new sanctions against Russia into law, a move Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said amounted to a "full-scale trade war" against Moscow.

In a statement accompanying his signature of the sanctions bill, Trump said it was “significantly flawed” and would hinder his administration's ability to negotiate with foreign adversaries.

He also said he was signing the bill "for the sake of national unity."

The legislation aims to punish Russia for its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria and for allegedly meddling in last year's U.S. presidential election. It also imposes sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP