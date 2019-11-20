Trump's EU Ambassador Details 'Quid Pro Quo' Demand On Ukraine

The U.S. Ambassador to the European Union testified that President Donald Trump demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announce investigations into his political rival before agreeing to a White House meeting. Gordon Sondland told a congressional impeachment hearing on November 20 that investigations into a Ukrainian gas company where the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son worked, Burisma Holdings, was a "quid pro quo" in exchange for any potential White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy. He said the demands were conveyed by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, on "the president's orders." Sondland said he subsequently understood that the demand was also holding up hundreds of millions of dollars in military equipment for Ukraine.