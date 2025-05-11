Trump Eyes Saudi Civil Nuclear Deal, Sidestepping Israeli Concerns

In a policy shift that has unsettled officials in Israel, the United States under President Donald Trump is no longer conditioning Saudi Arabia’s civil nuclear ambitions on normalization with Israel.

The move, first reported ahead of Trump’s May 13 visit to Riyadh, marks a sharp departure from the Biden administration’s approach, which had linked nuclear cooperation and security guarantees to a broader regional deal involving Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.

Under Biden, Saudi nuclear talks were tied to progress on normalization with Israel, with Washington hoping Riyadh’s leverage could help extract concessions from Israel toward the establishment of a Palestinian state.

But with normalization effectively frozen -- due largely to the war in Gaza and Saudi Arabia’s insistence on Palestinian statehood -- the Trump administration has opted for a more transactional approach.

This decoupling is seen by some as a reflection of Trump’s priorities.

Gregory Brew, a senior analyst with the New York-based Eurasia Group, said the policy shift “isn’t too surprising” given Washington and Riyadh’s mutual interest in forging closer ties.

He told RFE/RL that, for now, Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is content with “getting massive arms sales and a verbal commitment to assisting Saudi Arabia should it come under attack,” even as normalization remains off the table until “the situation in Gaza is resolved and progress is made toward a Palestinian state.”

For Trump, economic deliverables appear paramount -- and the Saudis seem to understand that.

Michael Horowitz, an independent analyst based in Israel, suggested that Riyadh may have tailored its offer to Trump’s interests.

“I think they grasp what motivates Trump and played their cards well,” Horowitz told RFE/RL. “Trump wants his first regional tour to be a success, which entails securing major announcements, including Saudi investments in the United States.”

A Deal at Any Cost?

Trump is keen on securing major Saudi investments and ensuring the United States is involved in the kingdom’s nuclear program, regardless of the implications for Israel or the Middle East.

“[Trump] will view this as a victory on two fronts -- without looking at the possible consequences regionally or for Israel -- particularly if he feels Israel is being ‘difficult’ on other topics, including Gaza and Iran,” Horowitz said.

While some disagree, tensions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been mounting, with the US president reportedly frustrated over Netanyahu’s reluctance to align with Washington on key regional initiatives. For Israel, normalization with Saudi Arabia has been a strategic goal and a critical component of any future US-Saudi deal.

Now, that deal appears to be moving forward without Israeli input, presenting a “major setback” for Israel, according to Horowitz.

“What the Saudis are trying to secure is US approval for a program that does not follow [the] gold standard and would allow them to enrich uranium domestically. This is another layer of concern for Israel,” he added.

Israeli leaders have also voiced doubts that a Saudi nuclear deal can pass the US Senate without Israeli involvement. But the Trump administration appears determined to press ahead.

The Iran Angle

Analysts warn the implications could reverberate across the region -- particularly in Iran, where nuclear talks with the United States remain fragile.

Washington says Tehran should abandon enrichment and instead import uranium, assuming it is even allowed to maintain a civil nuclear program. Iran, however, maintains that its enrichment capabilities are “nonnegotiable.”

If the United States agrees to let Saudi Arabia enrich uranium, “it will have an even harder time arguing that Iran shouldn’t do so itself,” Horowitz said.

“This would be another clear signal that the United States isn’t looking to ‘fully dismantle’ the Iranian program as Israel demands, but to simply put limits,” he added.

For the Saudis, the ability to enrich uranium is about more than energy -- it carries strategic weight. It keeps the option of weaponization on the table, serving as a form of deterrence.

“It presents a credible threat that any Iranian weaponization would likely trigger a similar response by Saudi Arabia,” Brew said. “That’s not something the Iranians would welcome.”