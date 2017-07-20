Trump Says Didn't Need Russia's Help Finding Damaging Information On Clinton

U.S. President Donald Trump lambasted top officials involved in investigating Russian influence attempts during the 2016 election, and said he didn't need Russia's help obtaining damaging information about his rival Hillary Clinton.

In an interview with the New York Times published on July 19, Trump also disclosed for the first time that in a second conversation he held with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Germany, they discussed mostly "pleasantries" and the issue of Russian adoptions.

Putin barred Americans from adopting Russian children in 2012 after the United States enacted sanctions on Russians accused of human rights abuses, an issue that remains a sore point in relations with Moscow.

Trump told the Times during the 50-minute interview that he would have never appointed former Senator Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General if he knew he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation shortly after taking office.

“Frankly, I think it's very unfair to the president,” he said. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you'."

Trump also criticized the special counsel conducting the Russia investigation, Robert Mueller, for running an office he said is rife with conflicts of interest, and leveled a new accusation at former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired in May at a time when he was leading the Russia investigation.

Trump said Comey told him two weeks before he took office about a dossier assembled by a former British spy that was filled with salacious allegations against him, including supposed sexual escapades in Moscow.

Trump said he believes Comey told him about the dossier to make it clear he had something he could hold over the president as leverage. Comey testified that he told Trump about the dossier because he believed Trump had a right to know about details some media outlets might soon be publishing.

On a related matter, Trump said he didn't know about his son Donald Jr.'s meeting during the campaign with a group of Russians who were said to have damaging information about Clinton. But he said he didn't need their help because he already had more than enough such informaiton.

“There wasn’t much I could say about Hillary Clinton that was worse than what I was already saying,” he said. “Unless somebody said that she shot somebody in the back, there wasn’t much I could add to my repertoire.”

With reporting by the New York Times

