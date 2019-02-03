Trump Says Wants To Keep U.S. Base In Iraq To 'Watch Iran'

President Donald Trump has said that he is willing to keep a U.S. military base in Iraq so that Washington can keep a close eye on Iran, according to a CBS television interview.



Trump made the comments in excerpts from a CBS Face the Nation interview to be broadcast later on February 3, after he surprised U.S. lawmakers and international allies last month by announcing he was withdrawing all 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria.

The move was criticized by members of his Republican Party and caused concern among the U.S. allies in the region.

Critics have said that a vacuum left by the departure of U.S. troops from Syria, where they are assisting a Syrian Arab and Kurdish alliance fighting against fighters of the extremist group Islamic State (IS) and other forces, could result in a resurgence of the extremist groups Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda in the war-torn country or neighboring Iraq.



In the CBS interview, conducted on February 1, Trump defended his decision, saying: "We have very fast airplanes, we have very good cargo planes. We can come back very quickly, and I'm not leaving. We have a base in Iraq and the base is a fantastic edifice."



"We spent a fortune on building this incredible base. We might as well keep it. One of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem," he also said.



"We're going to keep watching and we're going to keep seeing and if there's trouble, if somebody is looking to do nuclear weapons or other things, we're going to know it before they do," the president added.



Trump said that the U.S. troops in Syria were starting to come home, as they push out the "final remainder of the [IS] caliphate."



Afterward, "they will be going to our base in Iraq, and ultimately, some will be coming home," he added.



Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been high since Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, and imposed crippling economic sanctions against Tehran last year.



Trump has looked to increase pressure on Iran to bring about what his administration has called a "change in behavior" regarding its weapons programs and its "destabilizing" activities in the region, accusations Tehran denies.

