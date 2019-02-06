Trump On INF Treaty: Either A New Agreement, Or 'Out-Innovating' Others

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the United States had "no choice" when it withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia. In his second State of the Union address delivered before the U.S. Congress on February 5, Trump declared, "Perhaps, we can negotiate a different agreement, adding China and others, or perhaps we cannot, in which case, we will outspend and out-innovate all others by far."