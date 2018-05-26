Trump Says Summit With Kim Jong Un Could Still Go Ahead June 12

U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States is having "productive talks" about reinstating a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, one day after he canceled the meeting.

Trump said in a Twitter post late on May 25 that the summit, if it does occur, will be on June 12 in Singapore as originally planned.

South Korea's presidential spokesman responded that "we are cautiously optimistic that hope is still alive for U.S.-North Korea dialogue."

Trump set off efforts to reschedule the summit after his decision to cancel on May 24, citing Pyongyang's "open hostility," prompted a conciliatory and contrite response from North Korea, which said it remained open to talks.

"It was a very nice statement they put out," Trump said at the White House. "They very much want to do it. We'd like to do it."

The summit was originally scheduled in a surprise development after months of escalating threats and insults between the two leaders after North Korea's multiple tests last year of nuclear bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles which it claimed were capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Just before Trump had called off the meeting, Pyongyang, in a carefully choreographed publicity effort, declared that it "completely" dismantled its only nuclear test site.

However, only a small group of international journalists handpicked by Pyongyang were invited to attend the demolition at the Punggye-ri site.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on May 25 that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha reaffirmed their "shared commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula" and pledged to coordinate "in all of their efforts to create conditions for dialogue with North Korea."

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on May 25 that there was "possibly some good news" on the summit, while White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters: "If the meeting takes place on June 12, we will be ready."

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters