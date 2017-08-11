Trump Thanks Putin For Helping Cut U.S. Diplomatic Staff In Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump shrugged off Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to expel hundreds of U.S. diplomatic employees from Russia and instead thanked Putin for helping to cut U.S. payroll costs.

In remarks to reporters on August 10, Trump said Putin's retaliatory move against the United States for imposing economic sanctions would actually help him achieve his plan to slash the State Department's budget by about a third.

"I want to thank him because we're trying to cut down on payroll," Trump said. "I'm very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll. There's no real reason for them to go back... We'll save a lot of money."

It was unclear whether the president was joking at all in his remarks, which were made during a working vacation at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course.

Putin said last month the United States would have to cut 755 of its embassy and consular staff in Russia in a long-expected response to the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats last year.

Former President Barack Obama had ordered the expulsions and seizure of two Russian country retreats in the United States in retaliation for Russia's alleged meddling in the presidential election.

