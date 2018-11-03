Trump Touts Renewed Iran Sanctions As Selling Point To U.S. Voters

U.S. President Donald Trump is touting his renewal of sanctions on Iran as he makes a last-ditch push to get out the vote for Republicans running for re-election in Congress on November 6.

On November 2, Trump tweeted what looked like a movie-style poster of himself that takes creative inspiration from the TV series Game of Thrones to announce his re-imposition of sanctions on Iran's oil and financial sectors, which take effect on November 5.

The poster features the caption Sanctions are Coming superimposed on a photo of Trump seemingly emerging from the mist, in an apparent take-off from Game of Throne's Winter is Coming promotional ads.

Opinion polls show the Iran sanctions are a strong draw for Republican voters, and the White House is betting that its widely publicized roll-out of the sanctions one day before the elections will prompt many to go out and vote for Republican candidates.

Since Trump is not running for re-election himself, the ultimate goal of the White House is to help Republicans maintain control of both houses of Congress.

Because Trump is not popular among Democrats and a majority of independent voters, recent polls show Democrats remain likely to gain enough seats in the House of Representatives to take control of that chamber.

But their odds in the Senate are not as good, and Trump has been campaigning hard to try to limit their gains by ensuring a good turnout for Republicans.

While Trump is touting his tough line towards Iran as a selling point to U.S. voters, at a campaign rally in the state of Indiana late on November 2 Trump said he believes Iran will eventually "get very smart" and seek to negotiate a new nuclear deal with the United States that will enable Tehran to get out from under the sanctions.

Trump in April withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which he described as "horrible," and is now reimposing the sanctions that were lifted under the deal in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear activities.

"We will have in place the toughest ever sanctions on this brutal Iranian regime," Trump said at the rally. "And, at some point, they are going to get very smart and they are going to come back and negotiate a real deal, a fair deal, and a deal that let’s them thrive. We want them to thrive," Trump said.

While Trump hopes the Iran sanctions work to his party's advantage in the elections, the television network that produces Games of Thrones was not amused by Trump's take-off from their promotional ads for the series.

"We were not aware of this messaging, and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," HBO said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on November 2.

