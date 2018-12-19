Trump Urges Kosovo To Reach 'Historic' Deal With Serbia

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Kosovo to do everything to reach a long-standing deal with Serbia two decades after their war ended, according to the Kosovo president's website.

In a letter sent to President Hashim Thaci and posted on Thaci's official page on December 18, Trump says, "Failure to capitalize on this unique opportunity would be a tragic setback, as another chance for a comprehensive peace is unlikely to occur again soon.

"The United States has invested heavily in the success of Kosovo as an independent, sovereign state," the letter said. "I look forward to hosting you and [Serbian] President Aleksandar Vucic at the White House to celebrate what would be an historic accord."

There was no immediate comment on the letter from the White House or from the U.S. Embassy in Kosovo's capital, Pristina.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Although more than 110 countries recognize Kosovo, Serbia does not.

In 2013, Pristina and Belgrade committed to a European Union-sponsored dialogue meant to resolve all unsolved issues but little progress has been made.

Tensions rose again last week when Kosovo's parliament voted to approve the creation of a 5,000-strong standing army -- a week after Belgrade suggested such a move could provoke a military intervention by Belgrade.

With reporting by Reuters