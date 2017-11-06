Trump Lashes Out At U.S.-Japan Trade Deals In Tokyo Comments

U.S. President Donald Trump began his second day in Japan by lashing out at the host country’s trade relations with the United States, saying it was "not fair and open."

"We want fair and open trade, but right now our trade with Japan is not fair and open," Trump told business leaders in Tokyo on November 6 before beginning formal talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"The U.S. has suffered massive trade deficits with Japan for many, many years. So we will have to negotiate and we will do this in a friendly way," he added.

Trump also said that millions of Japanese-made cars are sold in the United States but that very few U.S. automobiles are sold in Japan.

During his presidential campaign and into his presidency, Trump has often complained about previous trade deals struck by the United States with foreign countries.

He has threatened to renegotiate or pull out of many of the agreements, saying they are costing U.S. jobs. On his third day in office, he withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), of which Japan is a signatory.

Trump is also expected to have an audience with Emperor Akihito and attend a state dinner later.

Aside from trade, the crisis over North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic-missile programs is likely to be the main issue for Trump during his 12-day, five-country trip. He will also journey to South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

On the flight to Japan aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters that he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip.

"I think it's expected we'll meet with Putin, yeah,” Trump said on November 5.

“We want Putin's help on North Korea, and we'll be meeting with a lot of different leaders," he added.

The likely location for a meeting would be at a regional economic forum in Danang, Vietnam, on November 10-11.



With reporting by AFP and AP