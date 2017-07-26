Trump Warns Iran Faces 'Big Problems' If Doesn't Keep Honoring Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump issued another warning to Iran late on July 25, saying Tehran must honor its nuclear deal with world powers or face "big, big problems."

Trump last week certified that Iran is complying with the 2015 agreement, which requires it to curb nuclear activities in exchange for international sanctions relief.

But Trump told thousands of supporters at a rally in the U.S. state of Ohio that he remains wary of Tehran.

"If that deal doesn’t conform to what it’s supposed to conform to, it's going to be big, big problems for them. That I can tell you. Believe me," he said.

Rather than be grateful for the sanctions relief granted by the deal, Trump said Iran has become more aggressive.

"You would have thought they would have said 'thank you United States. We really love you very much.' Instead, they've become emboldened. That won’t take place much longer," he said.

Separately, Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on July 25 that he would be "surprised" if Iran is found in compliance with the nuclear deal when time for recertification comes up in three months.

Based on reporting by Reuters, CNBC, and Wall Street Journal

