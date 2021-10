The most powerful nuclear bomb in history went off on October 30, 1961, over the Arctic island of Novaya Zemlya. Developed in part by Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, it was more than 2,000 times as powerful as the bomb dropped on Nagasaki in the final weeks of World War II. The United States and U.S.S.R. agreed to ban all above-ground nuclear tests two years after the explosion.