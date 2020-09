Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, speaking at a news conference in Brussels on September 21, said that President Alyaksandr Lukashenka "lost his legitimacy in the eyes of the Belarusian people" after the August 9 presidential election. Tsikhanouskaya spoke following a meeting with European Union foreign ministers as they weigh whether to impose sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials.