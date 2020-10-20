Tsikhanouskaya Calls On Police Officers In Belarus To 'Take People's Side'

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the country's law enforcement officers to join those taking part in ongoing protests against Alyaksandr Lukashenka, whose claim to power has not been recognized by Western governments.

In an October 20 statement on Telegram, Tsikhanouskaya said that orders by police commanders and other law enforcement structures to clamp down and use violence against protesters are "illegal."

Tsikhanouskaya's statement came a week after she announced what she called the People's Ultimatum, which says Lukashenka must resign before October 25 or the ongoing protests and strikes will intensify across Belarus.

"The People's Ultimatum is your chance to take the side of Belarusians. If you do not agree to carry out criminal orders, do not do so. [Lukashenka’s] regime knows that it is dying and tries to share its end with all of you by muddying the honor of your uniform. Do not allow that.

"Those who personally committed crimes will be held responsible. Lustration will not touch everyone," Tsikhanouskaya's statement said, reminding law enforcement officers that "five days are left" to make a decision and "follow the oath they gave to the Belarusian people."

The European Union and the United States have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate president of Belarus after he claimed a landslide victory in an August election that has been widely criticized as fraudulent.

The results sparked weeks of mass protests and have been contested by Tsikhanouskaya, whose supporters claim won the vote, as well as opposition figures across the country.