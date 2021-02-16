Belarusian Security Forces Search Homes Of Journalists, Rights Defenders

Belarusian security forces searched the homes of more than two dozen journalists and rights activists across the country, in what one opposition leader said was a targeted campaign to intimidate independent voices.

At least 25 residences in Minsk and other towns and cities were targeted by police and security-service officers on February 16.

The offices of the Vyasna (Spring) human rights center in Minsk and the the headquarters of the Association of Belarusian Journalists also reported being searched.

In a statement, the Belarusian authorities said the searches were tied to an investigation into what they said was the financing of protests by "organizations positioning themselves as human rights defenders."

The country's leading opposition figure, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, condemned the searches.

"This is the real crisis. In its attempt to cling to power, the regime is repressing those who are defending human rights. As long as this continues, all Belarusians are in danger," she said in a statement on Telegram. "Belarusians know how to solve this crisis."

Belarus has been gripped by unprecedented protests since August when longtime leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed re-election in a vote that Tsikhanouskaya and her supporters called fraudulent.

Torture Allegations

Tens of thousands of Belarusians have taken the streets, almost weekly, demanding that Lukashenka leave and new elections be held.

Lukashenka has been defiant, however, and security officials have arrested thousands and forced Tsikhanouskaya and other top opposition figures out of the country.

Several protesters have been killed in the violence and some rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.

Tsikhanouskaya ran for president after her husband was jailed while trying to mount a candidacy of his own. She left the country for Lithuania shortly after the election due to security concerns.

Lukashenka has denied any wrongdoing and refuses to negotiate with the opposition on stepping down and holding new elections.

Last weekend, he held a two-day "People's Assembly" that was billed as a way to discuss political reforms. His opponents dismissed it as a sham performance.

The United States, European Union, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's claim of reelection and have slapped him and other senior officials with sanctions in response to the “falsification” of the vote and postelection crackdown.