Belarusian Opposition Leader Expresses Strong Support For Yulia Navalnaya

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has expressed her strong support for Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who died on February 16 in a Russian Arctic prison under suspicious circumstances. Speaking on March 25 to RFE/RL's Belarus Service in Prague, she said it would be vital for the Russian opposition to clarify they will "relinquish their imperialist ambitions, respect our borders, and support our European aspirations," adding that she believes Navalnaya "has the potential to achieve this, supported by a formidable team, but it's essential for her to establish a connection with the people."