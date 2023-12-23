Why Is Turkmenistan Toning Down Its New Year's Celebrations?

ASHGABAT -- Authorities in Turkmen provinces have removed decorated New Year's trees from the streets and state-appointed imams have told their congregations that ringing in 2024 is incompatible with Islam.

The moves sharply contrast with practices in recent years in the authoritarian Turkmenistan of holding rather lavish celebrations for the new year.



In Turkmenabat, the capital of the northeastern Lebap Province, dozens of large New Year's trees were installed in front of government buildings, hotels, hospitals, the train station, and in the city park in the first week of December.



At the same time, state workers were forced to contribute the equivalent of about $14 for purchasing the ornaments and renting the cranes to erect the trees and other decorations.



But just days later officials removed most of the decorated fir trees, leaving only about six in the most prominent spots such as the White Yurt social and cultural center, the regional library, a trade center, and near the national flagpole.



Authorities did not, however, return the money they collected from employees, several public-sector workers told RFE/RL. No explanation was offered by the regional government for the removal of the New Year's trees.



Unusual Sermons



Meanwhile, in the western Balkan Province, state-backed imams have been telling mosque-goers that decorating trees, throwing "wasteful" parties, and shooting fireworks to celebrate New Year's are incompatible with Islam, the religion of the overwhelming majority of Turkmen.



"On New Year's Eve our people eat pork, drink alcohol, and prepare excessive amounts of food indulging in wastefulness that are contrary to our faith," a resident of the provincial capital, Balkanabat, quoted his neighborhood imam as saying.

The man, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said the imam added: "At least 95 percent of Turkmen waste most of their savings to have New Year's parties, spending about $285 for a half-a-liter bottle of cognac."



Locals described the imams' sermons against New Year's celebrations as unprecedented.



Many people who were present during Friday Prayers in early December said they believe such harsh criticism wouldn't have been voiced without the backing -- or even an instruction -- from the government in Ashgabat. Imams in strictly controlled Turkmenistan are appointed by the government.



Speaking on the condition of anonymity, some Turkmen said they link the bold criticism by the imams and the apparent scaling back of New Year's preparations in the regions to new President Serdar Berdymukhammedov's more religiously conservative views than his father, former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.



Serdar Berdymukhammedov, 42, took over the presidency in a managed election in March 2022. His father, who ruled the isolated Central Asian country for more than 15 years, introduced extravagant state-organized parades, parties, and concerts for the holiday.



Preparations In Full Swing In Capital -- So Far



But there is business as usual regarding the New Year's preparations in the capital, Ashgabat, where the festive season officially kicked off with a massive party on December 15.



The lights on the main New Year's holiday tree in the country -- which is 44 meters high and 16 meters wide -- have been switched on at the Alem culture and entertainment center, state media reported and there are still many concerts, street fairs, and parties planned in the capital.



Hundreds of workers and students are expected to take part in various events with participants sporting color-coordinated outfits.

Some parents in Ashgabat have complained that their children in primary schools were left upset and traumatized by education officials who visited schools to select "good-looking" children to take part in the main government event to celebrate New Year and didn't choose them.



The children are to read poems, sing, and dance at the events -- some of which will be attended by the country's president and other dignitaries.



The parents told RFE/RL that the officials and teachers openly commented on some children's "big noses" or "narrow eyes" in selecting participants for the event.



"They traumatized the children.… They humiliated the kids in front of their classmates," one Ashgabat resident claimed.



Another parent said many children cried after hearing negative comments about their appearance.



Even those who were selected are unhappy, according to one parent, whose daughter will take part in the state gathering. She said parents were ordered to pay for the expensive costumes their children will wear for their performances.



The mother claimed she paid about $570 for her child's concert costume that consists of a white dress, tights, coat, hat, and gloves, with the boys wearing a white shirt, pants, socks, gloves, and hat.



A group of parents say they complained to school officials that they can't afford the costumes. The claim the school administration told them they would "give the children high exam marks and certificates of honor" in return for the high costs.



RFE/RL contacted Turkmen officials for comment but didn't receive any response.

Written by Farangis Najibullah in Prague based on reporting by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service in Ashgabat