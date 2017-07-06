Turkish Police Detain Amnesty International Director, Rights Activists

Amnesty International says Turkish police have detained the group’s director in Turkey along with other human rights activists.

The nongovernmental rights group says its Turkey director, Idil Eser, was detained on July 5 along with activists and trainers during a "digital security and information management workshop" near Istanbul.

Turkey’s Hurriyet daily reports that 12 people were arrested during a police raid at a hotel on the Buyukada Island retreat.

There was no immediate comment from Turkish police or any indication of what the rights activists were accused of.

Amnesty International Secretary-General Salil Shetty said the group is “profoundly disturbed and outraged that some of Turkey's leading human rights defenders, including the director of Amnesty International Turkey, should have been detained so blatantly without cause."

Shetty said the activists should be "immediately and unconditionally released."

Their whereabouts were not known.

The detentions come less than a month after Amnesty International's Turkey chair, Taner Kilic, was remanded in custody on what the group described as "baseless charges" of having ties to Fethullah Gulen, the alleged mastermind of Turkey’s failed July 15, 2016, coup.

Turkey remains under a state of emergency imposed in the wake of the failed coup, which was aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Based on reporting by AFP and Hurriyet

