Turkey, Armenia Hold 'Constructive' Talks On Mending Ties
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkey met on March 12 in an effort to mend ties after decades of animosity.
“During our meeting, we reaffirmed the readiness of both sides to continue the process of normalization, establishing relations, opening borders without any preconditions,” Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said after talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, at a diplomatic forum in Antalya on Turkey's southern coast.
For his part, Cavusoglu said the two held “a very productive and constructive conversation,” which lasted 30 minutes.
"We are making efforts for stability and peace,” he said.
Relations between Armenia and Turkey have historically been complicated over the mass killings of Armenians at the hands of the Ottomans during World War I, recognized by many nations as Armenian genocide.
But it was the war between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh during the Soviet Union's chaotic breakup in 1991 that soured any potential for relations between Ankara and Yerevan.
Armenia's victory prompted Turkey to seal the border in 1993 in support of its Turkic allies in Baku.
Regional dynamics changed when Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week conflict in 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh that had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades.
NATO member Turkey threw its weight behind Azerbaijan in the war, which ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire in November 2020 that allowed its Turkic ally to regain control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territory, with Russian peacekeepers on the ground.
The two sides held direct talks in Moscow in January following months of behind-the-scenes diplomacy aimed at building a broader rapprochement in the South Caucasus region.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Portuguese Rabbi Detained Over Naturalization Of Russian Tycoon Abramovich
Portuguese prosecutors have detained a rabbi over the naturalization of a number of Jewish people, including Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire owner of Chelsea football club who was put on the United Kingdom’s sanctions list in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea by the Premier League board due to his designation.
Portuguese prosecutors said late on March 11 that the leader of the Jewish community in the northern city of Porto, Daniel Litvak, was detained as part of their investigation into possible cases of "influence peddling, active corruption, falsification of documents, money laundering, or even tax evasion."
Media reports said Litvak was arrested a day earlier while he was getting ready to leave the country for Israel. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on March 12, who will decide what measures to impose on him.
Portuguese prosecutors had said in January that they were investigating the naturalization of Abramovich, who was granted Portuguese citizenship in April 2021.
The decision to naturalize Abramovich was based on a certificate confirming that he is a descendant of Sephardic Jews issued by Porto's Jewish community.
The owner of European champions Chelsea, who sit third in the English Premier League, benefited from a law passed by Portugal in 2013 allowing all descendants of Sephardic Jews, persecuted and expelled at the end of the 15th century, to obtain Portuguese nationality.
A certificate attesting to his descent was issued by the Jewish Community of the city of Porto in northern Portugal.
"Following the imposition of sanctions by the U.K. government, the Premier League board disqualified Roman Abramovih as a director of Chelsea Football Club," a Premier League statement said on March 12.
Western nations have imposed crippling sanctions and other measures on Moscow over its war on Ukraine. A number of Russian officials and billionaires with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been blacklisted as part of the measures.
The 55-year-old Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, put the soccer club up for sale earlier this month and promised to donate money from the proceeds to help victims of the war in Ukraine.
With reporting by Publico, AP, and AFP
France, Britain, Germany Warn Iran Deal Could Collapse Due To Russian Demands
France, Britain, and Germany warned Russia on March 12 that its demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran risked the collapse of an almost-completed nuclear deal.
"Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA," France, Britain, and Germany -- the so-called E3 European parties to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) -- said in a joint statement.
“This risks the collapse of the deal, depriving the Iranian people of sanctions lifting, and the international community of the assurance needed on Iran’s nuclear program,” they added.
The statement came a day after the European Union's foreign policy chief said a pause is needed in the nuclear talks in Vienna due to "external factors."
Moscow demanded guarantees last week that Western sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine would not hamper economic and military relations between Iran and Russia.
The United States and European countries have rejected the idea, saying they have nothing to do with restoring the nuclear deal that limited Tehran’s sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions.
Officials have said they were hoping the talks would resume in the next days.
A senior EU official told Reuters on March 11 that there were still two or three technical issues that needed to be resolved between Washington and Tehran, but those could be resolved quickly.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Says It Could Target Western Arms Supplies To Ukraine
A senior Russian official warned on March 12 that Moscow could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine.
Speaking on state television, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow has warned the United States that it would see the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine as targets.
Ryabkov said Russia “warned the U.S. that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
He also denounced the U.S. sanctions against Moscow over the country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as an “unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy.”
Moscow has been hit by a barrage of international sanctions over its war on Ukraine.
Ryabkov said that Russia has no intention to expel Western media and businesses amid the soaring tensions with the West, adding that ”we aren’t going to escalate the situation.”
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
Popular Rapper Leaves Russia To Protest Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
A popular rapper, Ivan Dryomin, has left Russia to protest his country’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.
Dryomin, known as Face, wrote on Instagram on March 12 that he is currently in an unspecified foreign country, adding that he will not return to Russia.
Dryomin, a native of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called on the Kremlin to stop "destroying cities and lives."
"My loved ones and I were forced out of our own home, our own land; we were forced out by a state that I refuse to consider as mine as of this moment," he wrote.
Russian journalists, doctors, writers, celebrities , and others have issued several open letters in recent days, urging Russian authorities to stop the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Italy Seizes Super Yacht Owned By Russian Oligarch Melnichenko
Italian authorities have seized a super yacht owned by a Russian billionaire placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The ship, Sailing Yacht A, belongs to Russian billionaire Andrei Igorevich Melnichenko, who owned major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK.
The companies said in statements that he had resigned as a member of the boards of both companies and withdrawn as their beneficiary.
The vessel, estimated to be worth around $578 million, is the world's biggest sailing yacht, the Italian government said.
Officials from the Italian financial police seized it on March 11, the ANSA news agency reported.
Last week, Italian police seized villas and yachts worth $156 million from five high-profile Russians who have been placed on the EU sanctions list.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. Sanctions Russians Over Support For North Korea's Ballistic-Missile Program
The United States imposed sanctions against two Russian individuals and three entities over their support for North Korea's missile program.
The sanctions were announced after North Korea tested parts of its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile in two recent launches.
The U.S. Treasury Department named the Russians as Aleksandr Andreyevich Gayevoy and Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Chasovnikov. It named the Russian firms as Apollon, Zeel–M Co., Ltd, and RK Briz.
"The D.P.R.K. continues to launch ballistic missiles in blatant violation of international law, posing a grave threat to global security,” U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement, referring to North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"Today’s actions respond to this threat by targeting a network of Russia-based individuals and entities complicit in helping the D.P.R.K. procure components for its unlawful ballistic missile systems,” he added.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. Sanctions Russian Board Members At Novikombank And ABR Management, Peskov's Family
The United States has sanctioned several board members at Novikombank and ABR Management, including Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Nikolaevich Knyaginin, over Russia’s war against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
“With our allies and partners, the United States is committed to ensuring the government of the Russian Federation pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its invasion of Ukraine,” Blinken said in a March 11 statement.
The United States also imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, and lawmakers.
Those hit by the March 11 sanctions include 10 people on the board of VTB Bank, the second-largest lender in Russia, and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.
"Treasury continues to hold Russian officials to account for enabling Putin's unjustified and unprovoked war," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was targeted on March 3. The March 11 measures extend to his wife and two adult children.
They lead "luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov’s civil servant salary,”the Treasury Department said.
Russia has been hit by the United States, the U.K., and the European Union with a vast array of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.
With reporting by Reuters
Turkmenistan Holds Presidential Vote With Autocratic Incumbent's Son Poised To Win
ASHGABAT -- Turkmenistan is holding a snap presidential election on March 12 that is widely viewed as a formality to transfer political power from autocratic incumbent Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov to his son, Serdar.
Along with Serdar Berdymukhammedov, 40, there are eight other candidates on the ballot. All are known for being loyal to the president and are not considered real competitors.
The election comes after the 64-year-old incumbent told the upper chamber of parliament on February 11 that he intended to step aside to allow power to be turned over to “young leaders.”
Most observers saw that as an indication that he was preparing to hand the presidency to his son, who in September turned 40 -- the minimum age required under the constitution to be president.
The following day, the rubber-stamp parliament set the date for an early presidential vote. On February 15, Serdar Berdymukhammedov was officially registered as a candidate representing the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan.
Since the country became independent in 1991, no election in Turkmenistan has been deemed free and fair by right groups and Western election monitors.
Heir Apparent
Serdar Berdymukhammedov has risen rapidly in recent years through a series of increasingly prominent government posts -- including deputy foreign minister, the governor of Ahal Province, and industry minister -- before becoming deputy head of the cabinet in 2021.
The latter is an important post in Turkmenistan, since there is no prime minister and the president also serves as the head of government.
Many experts and ordinary Turkmen say they don’t believe Berdymukhammedov would significantly change his authoritarian father’s policies or do something to improve people’s lives in the gas-rich but impoverished country.
Under Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov -- who came to power in late 2006 -- people’s living standards have plummeted despite the country sitting on the world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas.
The country is plagued by corruption, food shortages, skyrocketing inflation, and stubbornly high unemployment.
There is no political opposition in Turkmenistan, the media is controlled by the state, and the government doesn’t tolerate dissent or free speech.
The extremely secretive state also claims it has not had a single coronavirus infection in the country. But medics and others privately said Turkmenistan saw several waves of infection that left the hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and killed many people.
Little Choice, Little Interest
In recent days, local officials and other public-sector workers have been going door-to-door distributing election invitations to voters.
“Those who distribute the papers also told each voter that they must vote for Serdar Berdymukhammedov,” an Ashgabat resident told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity.
To ensure high turnout, authorities have demanded state workers “come to vote and also bring relatives” or face losing their jobs, he added.
RFE/RL correspondents in Turkmenistan report little interest or enthusiasm for the election among Turkmen.
“For them, it’s a foregone conclusion,” another Ashgabat resident said. “People’s main priority is how to put food on the table. People are also reluctant to discuss the election or other political topics, because they fear for their own safety.”
Four exiled opposition activists and politicians -- Ahmet Rahmanov, Murat Gurbanov, Geldy Kyarizov, and Nurmuhammet Annaev -- have said they plan to take part in the presidential election, but it was unclear how they would be able to run since they are not allowed to return to Turkmenistan.
Turkmenistan has also barred its citizens living abroad from voting in the election.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) said the eight other official candidates in the election include Babamurat Meredov, nominated by the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan; and Agajan Bekmuradov, nominated by the Agrarian party. Both parties are loyal to the president.
The remaining six candidates were named by so-called initiative groups. Little is known about them or their election programs.
According to the CEC, 2,618 polling stations have been set up across the country. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said it has not sent any observers to the election.
The CEC said there would be a few dozen observers from the Beijing-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Desperation In Mariupol, While Zelenskiy Says Russia Is Sending Reinforcements To Ukraine
Fighting raged northwest of Kyiv on March 12 as the British Defense Ministry said the bulk of Russian ground forces are now just 25 kilometers from the center of the Ukrainian capital, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege.
Air-raid sirens blared across several Ukrainian cities early on March 12 urging people to seek shelters, local media reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on March 12 that Russia was sending new forces to Ukraine after suffering what he said were its biggest losses in decades.
In a televised address, Zelenskiy urged Russia to uphold an agreed cease-fire to allow evacuations to proceed from the besieged port city of Mariupol, after blaming Moscow for the failure of previous attempts.
The UN's crisis coordinator for Ukraine says the body is seeking agreement with both sides in the conflict to establish corridors for delivering much-needed aid.
Amin Awad told the Associated Press on March 12 that progress is being made on the corridors and accompanying cease-fires but expressed frustration over resistance to quickly implement them.
Reports said a Ukrainian military airfield south of Kyiv has been targeted by Russian missiles. The mayor of Vasylkiv said the attack destroyed the runway and a fuel depot, as well as causing explosions at an ammunition depot.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Russian forces on March 12 of shelling a mosque in the southern port city of Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish citizens, were taking shelter.
It did not say if there were any people killed or wounded.
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas.
The UN said on March 11 that it had received credible reports that Russian forces were using cluster bombs in populated areas in Ukraine. International law prohibits the use of the bombs, which scatter smaller explosives over a wide area, in cities and towns.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she hoped that several humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian towns and villages, including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, will be open on March 12 so civilians can leave.
"I hope that the day will go well, all the planned routes will be open, and Russia will fulfill its obligations to guarantee the cease-fire regime," Vereshchuk said in a video address.
But the governor of the Kyiv region said fighting and threats of Russian air attacks were continuing during evacuation attempts.
In Mariupol, unceasing barrages into the city have thwarted repeated attempts to bring in food and water and evacuate trapped civilians.
The UN humanitarian office said the people trapped in Mariupol were desperate.
"There are reports of looting and violent confrontations among civilians over what little basic supplies remain in the city," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on March 12. "Medicines for life-threatening illnesses are quickly running out, hospitals are only partially functioning, and the food and water are in short supply."
Mariupol's death toll has passed 1,500 in 12 days of attacks, the mayor's office said. Shelling forced crews to stop digging trenches for mass graves, so the “dead aren't even being buried," the mayor said.
A deadly strike on a maternity hospital in the city this week sparked international outrage and war-crime allegations.
The World Health Organization has confirmed 29 attacks on health-care facilities in Ukraine, which have resulted in 12 deaths, including two health workers, and 34 people injured.
Ukrainian officials accused Russia damaging a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolayiv with shelling from heavy artillery.
The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the hospital during the attack but that no one was killed. The assault damaged the building and blew out windows.
Meanwhile, residents in the southeastern city of Melitopol staged a protest to call for the release of the city’s mayor after surveillance video showed him being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers.
Officials said on March 11 that Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped by Russian forces after being accused of terrorism. Zelenskiy called the abduction “a new stage of terror.”
Zelenskiy said on March 12 that he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about pressuring Russia to release Fedorov.
"We expect world leaders to show us how they can influence the situation," Zelenskiy said.
According to Ukrainian officials, Fedorov was abducted because he "refused to cooperate with the enemy."
Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Mykolayiv, located 470 kilometers south of Kyiv, in an attempt to encircle the city.
The conflict has already sent 2.5 million people fleeing the country.
On the ground, the Kremlin’s forces appeared to be trying to regroup and regain momentum after tough resistance over the past two weeks. Britain’s Defense Ministry said on March 11 that Russia is trying to reset and "re-posture” its troops, gearing up for operations against Kyiv.
In an update on March 12, it said fighting northwest of the capital continued and the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol remained encircled under heavy Russian shelling.
In a multifront attack on Kyiv, the Russians' push from the northeast appeared to be advancing, a U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to give the U.S. assessment of the fight.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said that in unison with the G7 group of wealthy nations, Washington will revoke Russia's "permanent normal trade relations" status, commonly referred to as most-favored nation status, to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.
"The free world is coming together to confront Putin," Biden said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
YouTube Blocks Russian State-Funded Media Channels Globally
YouTube on March 11 broadened its blocking of Russian state-linked media channels to apply internationally after initially barring them only in Europe following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The world's most-used streaming video service, which is owned by Google, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine now fell under its violent events policy and that violating material would be removed.
YouTube's guidelines "prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events, and we remove content about Russia's invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy," the video-sharing platform said.
YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said the blocking of the Russian outlets was in line with that policy.
YouTube did not specify which and how many channels had been blocked globally or whether they ever would be restored.
Its policy states channels may be permanently blocked for repeated violations, a single case of severe abuse, or when they are dedicated to violating content.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
UN Says It's Not Aware Of Any Biological Weapons Program In Ukraine
The United Nations on March 11 said it was not aware of any biological weapons program in Ukraine, while Washington expressed concern that Russia was spreading the unproven claim in order to launch its own biological or chemical attacks.
Russia had requested a Security Council meeting to address its allegations of U.S. “biological activities” in Ukraine -- a charge made without any evidence and denied by both Washington and Kyiv.
Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN high representative for disarmament affairs, told the council that the United Nations is "not aware" of any biological weapons program in Ukraine.
The Russian envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, repeated the claim -- without providing evidence -- that Ukraine ran biological weapons laboratories with U.S. Defense Department support.
Under a 2005 agreement, the Pentagon has assisted several Ukrainian public health laboratories with improving the security of dangerous pathogens and technology used in research.
The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Washington was "deeply concerned" that Russia called the session as a "false flag effort" aimed at laying the groundwork for its own use of biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine.
"Russia has a track record of falsely accusing other countries of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
She added: "We have serious concerns that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people.”
“We believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a staged or false flag incident, or to support tactical military operations,” she said.
Britain’s UN ambassador, Barbara Woodward, called Moscow’s allegations “utter nonsense” and said “Russia is sinking to new depths today, but the council must not get dragged down with it.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. Vice President Harris Slams Putin, Praises Romania’s Response To Refugee Crisis
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on March 11 that Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of being willing to engage in diplomacy, during a visit to Romania where she praised the country for taking in thousands of people fleeing the fighting in neighboring Ukraine.
"From everything that we know and have witnessed, Putin shows no sign of engaging in serious diplomacy," Harris said at a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
“Romania has been extraordinary in the generosity and the courage that you have shown," Harris said.
She added that Washington was aware of the "particular challenges" faced by the Eastern European country geographically.
Asked if Washington intends to increase the number of troops in Romania, Harris said, "We will on a daily basis assess the needs that we have to maintain stability in this region."
Bucharest was Harris' second stop on a three-day trip through Eastern Europe.
Harris met with Polish leaders and Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw on March 10 and offered U.S. support to calls for an international war-crimes investigation against Russia.
Her visit to Poland came amid controversy over a Polish plan to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been asking the West for access to Soviet-era MiG-29 jets, some of which remained in former Warsaw Pact countries after they joined NATO.
Washington, however, has rejected the Polish plan outright.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
'Global Economic Pariah': U.S. Revokes Russia's Favored Trade Status, To Deny Borrowing Rights At IMF
The White House says it is imposing "new economic actions" against Russia to hold the Kremlin accountable for Moscow's continued unprovoked assault on Ukraine and further isolate Russia from the global financial system.
In announcing the measures on March 11, U.S. President Joe Biden said that in unison with the G7 group of wealthy nations, Washington will revoke Russia's "permanent normal trade relations" status, commonly referred to as most-favored nation status, to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.
"The free world is coming together to confront Putin," Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
He also said countries were adding new names to a list of Russian oligarchs who are facing sanctions, and the United States is cutting the flow of high-end American products such as expensive watches, cars, and clothing.
“We’re banning the export of luxury goods to Russia," he said.
Biden said there would be further retaliation if Ukraine is targeted with chemical weapons, a possibility that administration officials have warned about in recent days.
“Russia would pay a severe price if they used chemical weapons,” he said.
Biden again ruled out any direct intervention by the United States to halt Russia's invasion of Ukraine, warning that such conflict pitting the NATO alliance against the Kremlin "is World War III."
The change in trade status paves the way for the United States to impose tariffs on a wide range of Russian goods, including alcohol and seafood -- namely Russian vodka and caviar.
The White House said in a statement that the measures also include denying Russian borrowing privileges at multilateral financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, extending sanctions on Russian oligarchs and their families, and a ban on new investment in any sector of the Russian economy.
"Russia has now become a global economic and financial pariah," the statement said.
The new measures come on top of several rounds of crippling economic sanctions already imposed on Russia.
Putin has suggested Russia's economy can survive despite the sanctions.
Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Rustam Ibragimbekov Dies In Moscow
Popular Soviet-era cinema director and writer Rustam Ibragimbekov has died at the age of 83 in Moscow.
Ibragimbekov's daughter, Fatima Ibragimbekova, said on March 11 that her father died of an unspecified illness after battling it for the past three months.
Ibragimbekov wrote scripts for more than 50 movies, including the successful Soviet blockbuster White Sun Of The Desert, which vaulted him to fame in 1969.
Other popular Soviet movies based on his scripts include Guard Me, My Talisman (1986), and Urga: Close to Eden (1991).
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ibragimbekov wrote the screenplay for Burnt By The Sun (1994), which received the Grand Prix at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
For his achievements in cinema, Ibragimbekov received numerous awards in the Soviet Union and post-Soviet Russia.
He was also the author of 15 plays staged in more than 100 theaters in Russia.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
UN Says It Has Credible Reports Of Russian Use Of Cluster Bombs In Ukraine
The UN human rights office said on March 11 that it had received "credible reports" of several cases of Russian forces using cluster bombs in Ukraine, adding that indiscriminate use of such weapons might amount to war crimes.
"Due to their wide area effects, the use of cluster munitions in populated areas is incompatible with the international humanitarian law principles governing the conduct of hostilities," UN spokesperson Liz Throssell told journalists in Geneva.
"We remind the Russian authorities that directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as so-called area bombardment in towns and villages and other forms of indiscriminate attacks, are prohibited under international law and may amount to war crimes," she added.
Earlier this month, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance had also seen the use of cluster bombs in Ukraine.
Cluster bombs are made up of a hollow shell that explodes in mid-air, dispersing dozens or even hundreds of smaller bomblets over a wide area.
Russia is not a party to a 2008 convention banning cluster munitions, although it is bound by international humanitarian law, particularly the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Ukraine Accuses Moscow Of 'False Flag' Operation To Lure Belarus Into War
Kyiv has accused Russia of firing at a settlement in Belarus near the border with Ukraine in a “false flag” attempt to draw Minsk into joining Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Ukraine’s Air Command said in a statement on March 11 that border authorities received information detailing how Russian aircraft took off from an airfield in Belarus, crossed into Ukrainian airspace, and then fired back across at the Belarusian village of Kopani.
Several Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia will use “false flag” operations as part of its disinformation plan during its attack on Ukraine.
“This is a provocation! Goal: to get Belarusian armed forces involved in the war in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Air Force Command said in a statement.
The Ukrainian military said two other Belarusian settlements were also targeted in the same operation.
The report came on the same day Belarus’s authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka visited with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Belarus has assisted Putin in launching the attack by allowing its territory to be used as a staging ground for Russian troops.
“We officially declare: The Ukrainian military has not planned and does not plan to take any aggressive action against the Republic of Belarus,” the security service said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
“We appeal to the Belarusian people: Do not let yourself be used in a criminal war!” it added.
Belarusian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Ina Harbachova dismissed the Ukrainian Air Force Command's statement as false.
"The Defense Ministry unequivocally states that the information about a missile strike at a Belarusian village is nonsense," Harbachova said.
EU Doubles Military Aid For Ukraine To 500 Million Euros, Mulls Fresh Russia Sanctions
European Union leaders have agreed to step up the pressure on Moscow by putting together a new package of sanctions to punish it for invading Ukraine and to double the bloc's military aid for Kyiv as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the bloc to "do more" for his country.
The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on March 11 that the leaders of the 27-member bloc attending a two-day summit in Versailles, outside Paris, agreed to inject an extra 500 million euros ($550 million) into the fund for military aid to Ukraine.
"Yesterday, I made the proposal to double our contribution with 500 million euros" worth of military aid, Borrell said. "And it is going to be done immediately. Now it flows quickly.”
The move comes a day after the EU tamped down expectations of Ukraine's accelerated accession to the bloc and more than two weeks after Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said on March 11 in a video statement on Telegram that "the European Union should do more, it must do more for us, for Ukraine."
"The decisions of politicians must coincide with the mood of their people," he added in the statement.
The EU had previously spent 450 million euros ($500 million) on military supplies for Ukrainian forces in an unprecedented gesture to collectively supply weapons to a country under attack.
The EU has adopted massive sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s financial system, and its oligarchs. Earlier this week, the bloc's nations agreed to impose further sanctions on 160 individuals.
EU sanctions now apply to a total of 862 individuals and 53 entities.
Borrell said the EU will continue elaborating new sanctions targeting oligarchs and Russia's economy.
According to an EU official with direct knowledge of the talks, the bloc aims to have sanctions ready that can be activated if the war escalates further. The person was not authorized to speak publicly because of the sensitivity of discussions.
Potential new punitive measures against Russia and its close ally Belarus could include severing all their banks from the SWIFT payment system.
However, a complete embargo on fossil fuel imports from Russia similar to the one imposed by Washington is not on the table for now.
With reporting by AP
Cotton Campaign Ends Boycott Of Uzbek Cotton, Citing Progress On Labor Issues
Global human rights coalition the Cotton Campaign says it has ended its campaign to boycott Uzbek cotton and textiles, citing progress in eliminating forced labor during crop harvesting last year.
In a statement on March 10, Cotton Campaign said the move was made after its key partner, the Uzbek Forum for Human Rights, concluded that there was no forced labor on cotton fields in the Central Asian nation in 2021.
"This breakthrough in ending systematic, state-imposed forced labor was catalyzed by the brave labor and human rights defenders in Uzbekistan who took great risks to expose human rights violations in the cotton sector. Their years of fearless monitoring and reporting drove the world to take action to protect Uzbek workers," Umida Niyazova, director of Uzbek Forum for Human Rights, said in the statement.
The boycott, launched in 2006, was followed by more than 260 apparel manufacturers and retailers globally.
Rights groups have called on Uzbekistan for many years to eradicate a long-running state-controlled system forcing millions of citizens to pick cotton and meet harvest quotas.
Since coming to power in 2016, President Shavkat Mirziyoev has gradually introduced laws to eliminate forced labor and child labor, and banned provincial authorities from forcing students and public workers to pick cotton.
EU's Borrell Says Iran Nuclear Talks Need Pause, Although Final Text Is Ready
The European Union's foreign policy chief says the final text of an agreement to revive a landmark nuclear accord between Iran and world powers is "essentially ready and on the table," but a pause is needed in the talks due to "external factors."
Moscow demanded guarantees last week that Western sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine would not hamper economic and military relations between Iran and Russia.
The United States and European countries have rejected the idea, saying they have nothing to do with restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the 2015 nuclear deal is officially known.
"As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all JCPOA participants and the U.S. to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement," Josep Borrell said on Twitter on March 11.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter that Tehran agreed that a pause could result in "momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return."
The United States urged Moscow and Tehran to take the "decisions" needed to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.
"We are confident that we can achieve mutual return to compliance...[if] those decisions are made in places like Tehran and Moscow," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters after the European Union announced a pause in negotiations.
The head of the British delegation, Stephanie al-Qaq, said on Twitter that she was "deeply disappointed" at the pause in the talks.
The last-minute hitch must be resolved in the "next few days," she warned, or else the agreement was "likely to unravel."
A senior EU official told Reuters there were still two or three technical issues that needed to be resolved between Washington and Tehran but that those could be resolved quickly.
The unnamed official said the talks had to be paused to get a response from Moscow after it was told its demands, which went beyond its nuclear commitments, could not be met.
"They are thinking about that reaction, and in the meantime we cannot advance in the sense that we cannot finalize the negotiation," the official said.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on March 10 that there were a few issues still to be resolved -- an indication that the Russian position is not the only stumbling block that still needs to be cleared out of the way.
Former President Donald Trump in 2018 pulled the United States out of the agreement that lifted most sanctions on Iran in exchange for the Islamic republic's curbing its nuclear activities. The U.S. move reimposed tough economic sanctions on Tehran, which has been violating some provisions of the deal, saying it was no longer applicable.
Talks to revive the deal have been held in fits and starts in Vienna since April, including representatives from China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, the European Union, and Iran. The EU has served as a chief interlocutor between the U.S. and Iranian delegations following Tehran refusal to meet face-to-face with the Americans.
Russia's envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, dismissed suggestions that Moscow was the reason the talks had stalled.
"The conclusion of the deal does not depend on Russia only," Ulyanov told reporters after meeting EU coordinator Enrique Mora.
"There are others actors who need additional time and who have additional concerns, and they are being discussed," he added.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AFP, and AP
Russia Restricts Instagram, Opens Case Against Meta For Reported Hate-Speech Changes
Russia is opening a criminal case against Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, and moved to label it an "extremist organization" over reported changes in its rules that allow some users to call for violence against Russia's army and its leadership in the context of the war in Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said on March 11 that it was launching an investigation "due to illegal calls for the murder of Russian nationals by employees of the American company Meta."
Soon afterward, the Prosecutor-General's Office requested that the social media giant be branded "extremist" and called for Instagram to be blocked in the country.
The moves were sparked by a March 10 report by Reuters that internal e-mails show Meta Platforms will permit Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers after Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
The report prompted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to tell reporters on March 11 that Moscow would take "decisive measures" if the story proved to be true.
"We don't want to believe the Reuters report. It is just too difficult to believe," Peskov said. "We hope it is not true because if it is true, then it will mean that there will have to be the most decisive measures to end the activities of this company."
Meta Platforms' head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said on March 11 that the company's changes on speech in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will only apply in Ukraine itself.
He said in a statement that the policies were "focused on protecting people's rights to speech as an expression of self-defense in reaction to a military invasion of their country."
He said the company had "no quarrel with the Russian people" and there was not a change on hate speech "as far as the Russian people are concerned." He said the changes were temporary and the situation would be kept under review.
Separately on March 11, Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, said it will restrict access to Instagram across the country at the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office beginning on March 14.
"The Instagram social network distributes information and materials that contain calls for implementing violent actions against citizens of the Russian Federation, including military personnel," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.
A spokesman for Meta late on March 10 cited the phrase "Death to the Russian invaders" to illustrate an exception for statements that would normally have violated guidelines.
"We still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians," the spokesman wrote on Twitter.
The UN said on March 11 it was concerned by Facebook's decision to temporarily ease its policy on violent speech, warning it could contribute to hate speech.
"This is clearly a very, very complex issue, but it does raise some concerns under the terms of human rights law and international humanitarian law," UN rights office spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told reporters in Geneva.
Throssell warned that the new policy lacked clarity, which "could certainly contribute to hate speech directed at Russians in general."
"We may encourage them to look at certain harms that come with this change of policy," she added.
Earlier on March 11, the Russian Embassy to the United States demanded that Washington stop the "extremist activities" of Meta Platforms.
"Meta's aggressive and criminal policy leading to incitement of hatred and hostility towards Russians is outrageous," the embassy said in a statement.
"The company's actions are yet another evidence of the information war without rules declared on our country."
The embassy called on U.S. authorities to "stop the extremist activities of Meta and take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice."
Embedded RFE/RL Journalist Injured In Russian Attack Outside Kyiv
KYIV -- RFE/RL Ukrainian Service journalist Maryan Kushnir suffered a concussion during a Russian attack on Ukrainian forces outside of Kyiv in the early morning hours of March 11.
Kushnir, who was embedded with the Ukrainian troops, reported that the attack occurred at about 3 a.m. in the town of Baryshivka, about 35 kilometers east of the capital. It was unclear if it was an air strike or a rocket attack.
“They hit the location where I was near a stadium that has been used for training,” Kushnir said. “The soldiers were staying there and some of them were wounded…. Some people were injured, but I know for sure that no one was killed.”
Local emergency workers and military medics provided assistance.
WATCH: Maryan Kushnir joined Ukrainian troops as they launched a counterattack to drive occupying Russian forces from a village in the Kyiv region on March 10.
Kushnir has worked for RFE/RL since 2015 and has been covering the war with Russia since Moscow attacked Ukraine on February 24.
Fighting in the Kyiv area has grown increasingly intense in recent days as Russian forces seek to surround the city in the face of stubborn resistance.
On March 10, Kushnir reported on an engagement between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the area.
New satellite pictures appeared to indicate that a 64-kilometer-long military convoy outside Kyiv has spread into towns and forests near the capital, with towed howitzers nearby in for an assault on the city. Armored units were observed in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city.
The Ukrainian armed forces' General Staff said in a statement that Russian troops were advancing toward Kyiv from the northwest and east.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 2 million people had left the city and its environs.
Russian Social Networks, Online News Service Block RFE/RL's Russian Service
Russia's two leading social networks have blocked material by RFE/RL's Russian Service at the request of the country’s media regulator in the latest government move to clamp down on independent news organizations.
VKontakte, which is known as VK and is Russia's largest social-media company, and Odnoklassniki informed RFE/RL of the request on March 11. Yandex.Zen, which is a division of the Russian search giant Yandex, also moved to block RFE/RL's Russian Service content.
The companies said media regulator Roskomnadzor made the request after the Prosecutor-General's Office claimed RFE/RL's materials published on the social networks, as well as on the online service, "carry false information of social importance that may threaten the lives and/or health of citizens, and a disruption of social order and/or public safety."
The day before, VK, Odnoklassniki, and Yandex.Zen informed Current Time that its accounts will also be blocked for similar reasons.
The demands come after the government recently passed two laws that criminalize independent war reporting and any protests against the war in Ukraine. Among other things, the laws make it illegal to spread "fake news" about the Russian armed forces and threaten prison terms of up to 15 years.
Roskomnadzor has ordered Russian media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media outlets from describing the Ukraine fight as a war or invasion, instead ordering it be called a "special military operation."
"Not satisfied by merely blocking the websites of independent outlets, the Kremlin is now purging Russian platforms of factual information about the war in Ukraine," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement on March 10.
"No matter what measures the Putin regime takes to block our content, RFE/RL will continue to use all tools at our disposal to share the truth with Russian audiences," he said.
Current Time and RFE/RL have refused official demands to censor their reporting, calling it fair and accurate.
Independent news media in Russia have been under pressure for years, mainly due to the decade-old "foreign agent" law.
But since the Russian invasion on February 24, a growing number of Russian and foreign media organization have suspended news operations within Russia, pulled their correspondents, and shifted to anonymous bylines.
The restrictions are the tightest in Russia since the Soviet Union.
Aside from Current Time -- which is a 24/7 Russian-language TV news channel run by RFE/RL in conjunction with Voice of America -- Idel.Realities, a regional RFE/RL news site covering the central Volga region, also received notification from VK.
Among the major international broadcasters who have announced suspensions within Russia include BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, and CBS. Germany's ARD and ZDF suspended operations, but said on March 11 that they will resume some broadcasting from their Moscow studios.
"Based on the assessment [of the situation], ARD and ZDF, following consultations with partners in the EBU [European Broadcasting Union], have decided to resume coverage of events from Moscow studios on the political, economic and social situation in Russia. However, reporting on military events in Ukraine will be done from other studios of the two public broadcasters," the said in a statement.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, Current Time, and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators allege are erroneous reports.
Roskomnadzor has also moved to block foreign social media, such as Facebook.
Navalny Spokeswoman Added To Russia's Wanted List
MOSCOW -- Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, has been added to Russia's wanted list on unspecified charges.
Yarmysh's name appeared on the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted individuals on March 11.
In April 2020, a Moscow court sentenced Yarmysh to 18 months of so-called "restricted freedom," which means that she cannot change her permanent address, leave the Moscow region without police permission, or take part in public events.
The ministry did not give a detailed explanation of the move to place Yarmysh on the wanted list, but the Moscow City Court said the same day that the Federal Penitentiary Service had asked it to replace the "restricted freedom" sentence with real jail time.
Yarmysh, who fled Russia in late August 2021, was found guilty of violating restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus by publicly calling for people to take part in unsanctioned rallies to support Navalny in January.
Several of Navalny's supporters have been convicted on similar charges and were handed freedom-limitation sentences.
Navalny Calls For More Protests Against Ukraine War Launched By 'Mad Maniac Putin'
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has called for protests this weekend against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to combat the "propaganda" machine created by President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin's most vocal critic urged the anti-war movement in a March 11 post on Instagram to put aside their fears of being arrested and take to the streets in what is "definitely not a futile fight."
"Mad maniac Putin will most quickly be stopped by the people of Russia now if they oppose the war," he said in the post.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European country since World War II, on February 24. Moscow says Ukraine poses a threat to its security.
Navalny said that since then, "Putin's propaganda" had hidden the extent of casualties and lied about the reason for the war and the destruction it is wreaking on both countries.
"If we believe [opinion polls], one in three supported the anti-war movement at the start of the conflict," he wrote.
"And this was before the war hit us too, with sanctions and economic disaster. Before the main horror of the war -- coffins with sons returning to their mothers," he added.
Since Russia launched its invasion, almost 14,000 people have been detained by police for protesting against the conflict, according to the OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide.
Navalny is currently serving a 2 1/2-year sentence on what his supporters and Western legal analysts call a trumped-up fraud charge.
He was arrested immediately upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he was being treated for a poison attack in Siberia that he says Putin ordered.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the 2020 incident that nearly took Navalny's life.
Even though he is incarcerated, Navalny is able to send messages and social-media posts to his supporters through his lawyers and close associates.
