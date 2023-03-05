News
Turkey Says It's Working To Renew Black Sea Grain Deal
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on March 5 that Ankara is working hard to extend a UN-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia following its invasion. The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports. The agreement was extended in November and will expire on March 18 unless an extension is reached. Russia has said it will only agree to extend the Black Sea grain deal if the interests of its own agricultural producers are taken into account. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
National Athlete Dead In Shipwreck Left Pakistan To Help Disabled Son
A Pakistani national soccer team player who died in a migrant shipwreck off of Italy's southern coast embarked on the voyage to find medical treatment for her disabled 3-year-old son, her sister and a friend said. Hospitals had told her that help overseas could be her only option. Shahida Raza, who also played for Pakistan's national field hockey team and was from Quetta in southwestern Balochistan Province, was one of at least 67 people who perished when the overcrowded wooden boat they were traveling in broke apart in rough waters in the Ionian Sea off of Calabria on February 26. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Latvian Leader In Favor Of Sending Fighter Jets To Support Ukraine
Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins spoke out in favor of supplying fighter jets to Ukraine, telling Germany's Der Spiegel news magazine: "I don't see why the West should not deliver fighter jets. If the Ukrainians need fighter jets, they should get them." He added that "the delivery of fighter jets is only a matter of time." All European countries must ramp up their defense industries, including Germany, he added. "Russia is producing 24 hours a day. They have switched to a war economy," he said. "We are still producing in peace mode."
International Energy Agency Chief Says Russia Has 'Lost The Energy Battle'
The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said Russia has gone from being "one of the cornerstones of the global energy system" to forfeiting its leading role as a gas, oil, and coal exporter. Birol told the French publication Liberation in an interview published on March 4 that "Russia has lost the energy battle." He called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "a turning point" and said "our world had never witnessed an energy crisis of this depth and complexity." The IEA is an autonomous intergovernmental organization.
Estonians Go To The Polls With Parties Split On Ukraine Aid
Estonians go to the polls on March 5 to elect a new parliament in a vote that could bolster far-right nationalists, who have campaigned on opposing further arms deliveries to Ukraine. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's center-right Reform Party is set to win, according to opinion polls, but would likely have to form a coalition to stay in power. The Baltic state, a member of the EU and NATO, has led international calls over the past year for more military aid to help Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Illness Reports Mount At Girls' Schools In Iran, Spurring 'Terror' Accusations
Tensions continued in Iran as the number of girls' schools affected by a wave of illnesses increased and government critics questioned official actions, following protests by the parents of affected students.
Female students reportedly fell ill in at least 33 cities across 17 Iranian provinces on March 4, as speculation swirled over what some allege are months of noxious gas attacks that have coincided with a crackdown on unprecedented protests over the death in custody of a young woman in September.
An informed source at a girls' primary school in the city of Islamshahr, south of Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that fears over the incidents had led the overwhelming majority of students there to stay home.
Only about 10 of nearly 600 students attended classes on March 4, the source said.
A clerics' group in the Shi'ite holy city of Qom that is close to Iran's reformist movement alleged in a March 4 statement that the apparent attacks were aimed at "creating terror to prevent girls from studying" and to "create an atmosphere of panic and public fear."
Without citing any evidence, it accused an extremist movement of responsibility for "poisonings."
The Qom Seminary Teachers and Researchers Association further warned that attacks on students "will only add to society's accumulated dissatisfaction with the government" brought on by unemployment, government inefficiencies, and a "crisis of legitimacy of the system."
The association acknowledged that responsibility for the alleged poisonings "has not yet been determined" but said "contradictory and inconsistent claims made by some official authorities" are exacerbating the problem.
The illnesses could not be independently verified.
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Officials have been unable to pinpoint the cause of that and many of other subsequent instances of purported illness among female students.
Protests by parents were staged outside education facilities in at least in four areas of Tehran and in the cities of Isfahan and Ardabil on March 4, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported.
Video footage posted on social media purported to show protesters in Tehran shouting anti-government slogans, including, "Our enemy is right here, although they say it is America," and, "Spraying acid and poisoning are both crimes."
The muted response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly in violation of the religious leadership's strict dress code.
German Sanctions Against Russian Oligarchs Advancing Slowly
Germany is making slow progress in enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs and institutions, according to government numbers seen by Reuters on March 5. Germany has frozen 5.25 billion euros ($5.57 billion) in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the German Finance Ministry. The figure was 4.28 billion euros six months ago. The ministry shared the information at the request of German parliament member Christian Goerke. "Since December, only 200 million euros in oligarch assets have been frozen, and for half a year, just 1 billion," Goerke said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
German Firm In Talks To Build Tank Plant In Ukraine
Arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is holding "promising" talks to build a tank factory in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, the head of the German company said in an interview published on March 4. "A Rheinmetall factory could be built in Ukraine at a cost of about 200 million euros" ($213 million) to turn out up to 400 Panther tanks a year, firm President Armin Papperger told the Rheinische Post newspaper. He added that he expected a decision on the plan in two months.
Authorities Ban Women's Day March In Pakistan's Lahore
Authorities in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore have refused permission for a rally on March 8 to mark International Women's Day, which regularly meets a fierce backlash in the conservative, patriarchal country. Marches have been held in major cities all over Pakistan since 2018 to bring attention to women's rights. Lahore city authorities cited the "controversial cards and banners" commonly displayed by participants in the march and security concerns as the reasons behind the decision, which were laid out in a notification to march organizers. Much of Pakistani society operates under a strict code that systemizes the oppression of women.
European Parliament Chief Says Talks On Ukraine's EU Membership Should Start 'This Year'
The president of the European Parliament has called for Ukraine to start negotiations on membership in the European Union as early as this year and urged Kyiv's allies to expand arms deliveries to the Ukrainian armed forces as they continue to fight Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Roberta Metsola met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other senior Ukrainian officials on March 4 during a visit to the western city of Lviv.
"I hope that accession negotiations can start already this year. The future of Ukraine is in the European Union," Metsola said after her meeting with Zelenskiy.
Ukraine was granted candidate status in June to join the 27-member bloc four months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, in a move hailed by Zelenskiy as "historic" at the time, although negotiations can take years.
After the official start of negotiations, the European Commission will have to assess whether Kyiv meets the criteria for EU membership in terms of good governance, corruption eradication, democratic freedoms, and the rule of law.
The process often takes more than five years. Negotiations with Turkey and the Western Balkans have come to a standstill amid numerous obstacles.
But Metsola lauded Ukraine's progress.
"The pace with which the government is making progress on the EU application impresses me," she said.
Metsola also called on Ukraine's western allies to beef up arms deliveries for the Ukrainian military, which has been fighting a months-long Russian offensive in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and also spoke in favor of delivering modern warplanes to Kyiv.
"Member states should seriously consider sending fighter jets to Ukraine," Metsola said.
She also held talks with Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker uf Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Parents Of Girls Afflicted With Mysterious Illness Stage Protests Amid Reports Of Fresh Cases
Parents of Iranian students affected by a wave of mysterious illnesses at girls' schools across the country staged more protests on March 4 amid reports of fresh cases.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Protests by parents were staged outside education facilities in at least four areas of Tehran and in the cities of Isfahan and Ardabil, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported on March 4.
Video footage posted on social media purported to show protesters in Tehran shouting anti-government slogans, including, "Our enemy is right here, although they say it is America," and, "Spraying acid and poisoning are both crimes."
Iranian media reported that dozens more Iranian schoolgirls were hospitalized on March 4 in five provinces in what appeared to be a fresh wave of illnesses.
The latest outbreak of cases occurred in the western province of Hamedan, in the Zanjan and West Azerbaijan provinces in the northwest, Fars province in the south, and Alborz in the north, Tasnim and Mehr news agencies reported on March 4, adding that many had been taken to hospitals for emergency treatment.
The reports, which could not be verified independently, said that most girls were in good condition.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
President Ebrahim Raisi announced on March 3 that he had ordered intelligence and interior ministers to investigate the cases, which he said were "the enemy's conspiracy to create fear and despair in the people."
With reporting by AFP
Iran Announces Discovery Of Large Lithium Deposit
Iran has announced the discovery of a large deposit of lithium, a key component of batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices, state media reported on March 4. "For the first time in Iran, a lithium reserve has been discovered in Hamedan," in the west of the country, state television quoted government official Mohammad Hadi Ahmadi as saying. This reserve is believed to hold "8.5 million tons" of lithium, according to the director-general of the ministry's operating department. Lithium has been dubbed the "oil of the 21st century." To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Germany's Scholz Denounces Violence Against Women In Iran And Afghanistan
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced violence against women in Iran and Afghanistan in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. In both countries, "women who stand up for their rights are fought hard. All those who stand up for freedom and justice even risk their lives," he said in a video message released on March 4. "This is unforgivable." Germany, he said, is clearly on the side of those who stand up for human rights and women's rights.
Russia Reportedly Set To Mothball Damaged Nord Stream Gas Pipelines
Russia's ruptured undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines are set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them, sources familiar with the plans have told Reuters. One Russian source said Moscow saw the project as "buried." Two others said that, while there was no plan to repair the ruptured pipelines, they would at least be conserved for possible reactivation in the future. Investigations into explosions that damaged the pipelines last year are ongoing, and it remains unclear when they will conclude, the Danish, Swedish, and German foreign ministries said last month. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Promises To Cooperate With UN Nuclear Watchdog, Joint Statement Says After Grossi Visit
Iran has vowed to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog to resolve outstanding issues after inspections reportedly showed that Tehran had enriched uranium to near nuclear-weapons grade, a joint statement from both sides said.
"Iran expressed its readiness to...provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues," a joint statement by the Iranian government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on March 4.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, speaking to reporters in Vienna following a two-day visit to Tehran, said the new agreement includes the reinstallation of monitoring equipment and would allow access to experts for an investigation into uranium traces at three undeclared sites.
"There was a reduction in monitoring activities related to cameras and monitoring systems. We have agreed that both will be operating again," he said.
Grossi said subsequent meetings on various issues would happen "very, very soon."
Diplomats said Grossi’s visit and meetings with Iranian officials were meant to push Tehran to cooperate with a probe into uranium traces found at undeclared sites that reportedly had been enriched to 84 percent.
Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, earlier denied in a joint news conference with Grossi that Iran is enriching uranium with an 84 percent concentration.
Grossi also met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his two-day visit.
Earlier on March 4, Grossi said that a work package based on honesty and cooperation with Tehran for transparency in regards to Iran's nuclear program was "very important" for him and the agency.
During a news conference, Iranian government-controlled media repeatedly asked Grossi about the "influence of Israel and the United States" in the agency's reports about Iran.
The IAEA chief said the allegations "make me angry.... There is no interference.... If you are concerned about infiltration and rumors, then cooperate."
Grossi's visit followed a Bloomberg News report quoting a senior U.S. Defense Department official as saying Iran was less than 12 days away from obtaining the fissile material necessary to produce an atomic bomb.
The developments come amid struggling efforts to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers that eased international economic sanctions in exchange for limits on Tehran's nuclear program.
President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal, citing Tehran's violation of the spirit of the pact and support for extremists in the region -- charges Iran has denied.
Washington began reinstating sanctions on Tehran, but other signatories have labored since to salvage the agreement.
The restrictions set out in the deal, including the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment threshold, were intended to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Since the U.S. exit from the deal, Tehran has violated terms of the pact and has demanded a lifting of sanctions before returning to full compliance.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, Reuters, and AFP
EU Official Warns Of Sanctions If China Crosses 'Red Line' And Arms Russia
It would be an absolute "red line" if China provided weapons to Russia, a senior European Union official, who was not identified, said on March 3, adding that the EU would respond with sanctions. The comments echo remarks by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz a day earlier that warned Beijing against providing such aid to Moscow as it continues to fight in Ukraine. "Don't deliver any weapons to the aggressor Russia," Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament. China has denied any intention to arm Russia. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Belgian Court Clears Way For Prisoner Exchange With Iran
Belgium's Constitutional Court rejected legal challenges to a prisoner exchange with Iran, setting the stage for the possible swap of a Belgium jailed in Iran for a former Iranian diplomat serving a 20-year sentence in Belgium. The court rejected a challenge by an exiled Iranian opposition group to a treaty allowing the swap. Aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, arrested during an Iran visit in February 2022, was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes on spying charges rejected by Brussels. Iran seeks the release of Assadollah Assadi, sentenced in Belgium in 2021 over an unsuccessful 2018 bomb plot. To read the origional story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Situation 'Critical' For Ukrainian Defenders In Bakhmut As Civilians Reportedly Flee On Foot
Residents were reportedly fleeing on foot from the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as Russian forces shelled the area and the last remaining escape routes, with Kyiv saying the situation was “critical” for Ukrainian defenders even as they continued to repel multiple attacks in the region.
Ukrainian troops told AP on March 4 that a woman was killed and two men were severely injured by Russian shelling as they were attempting to cross a makeshift bridge out of Bakhmut a day after the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said the city was nearly surrounded.
AP quoted an unnamed Ukrainian Army representative as saying it was now too dangerous for civilians to depart Bakhmut by vehicle because of Russian shelling and that most were forced to flee on foot.
Western military experts said the situation in Bakhmut remains critical and the Ukrainian defenders are coming under "increasingly severe pressure" in and around the city, which had a prewar population of about 70,000.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily bulletin that the Ukrainian military had repelled more than 150 attacks by Russian troops over the past day in the areas of Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk.
"The enemy is ceaselessly attempting to encircle Bakhmut," the General Staff said, adding that numerous attacks aimed at surrounding Bakhmut were repelled by Ukrainian fighters in the adjacent areas of Vasyukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, and Ivanivske.
Battlefield reports from either side could not immediately be verified.
Ukrainian officials have suggested that their troops might have to pull out of Bakhmut entirely once the defense of the city becomes too costly and withdraw to new positions in the west and northwest, where Ukrainians are reported to have far stronger defensive positions.
Despite the situation described by a Ukrainian commander as "critical," Kyiv's defenders were reportedly digging in at defensive sites and were not yet ready to give up the town.
"All units involved in the defense of Bakhmut clearly perform their tasks. Our soldiers are constantly working in extremely harsh conditions and doing everything to ensure that the number of enemy forces is reduced every day," General Viktor Khorenko, the commander of the Special Operations Forces, wrote on Facebook.
On March 3, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked businessman and founder of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group, claimed in a video that Bakhmut -- which Moscow has been unsuccessfully trying to conquer for the past seven months -- is nearly surrounded, with only one final escape route remaining open.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that the Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut is "under increasingly severe pressure, with intense fighting taking place in and around the city."
British intelligence said in its report that regular Russian forces and Wagner mercenaries had made further advances into the northern suburbs of the city, which is now vulnerable to Russian attacks on three sides.
"Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, and within the last 36 hours two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed, including a vital bridge connecting the city to the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the city of Chasiv Yar," the report said.
Western experts have questioned the Russian push for Bakhmut, saying it has less strategic and more symbolic value for the Kremlin.
In the northeast Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, ordered a partial evacuation of the liberated city of Kupyansk because of constant and intensive Russian shelling.
The Russian Defense Ministry on March 4 said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited near the front lines, stopping at a command post of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. The ministry did not disclose Shoigu’s specific location.
Amid consistent battlefield setbacks over the past several months, Shoigu has come under increasing pressure from pro-war advocates inside Russia for the military’s performance, including from Wagner chief Prigozhin.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. Attorney General Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine, Reaffirms 'Determination' To Hold Russia Accountable For War Crimes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made a surprise visit to Ukraine to attend an international conference on justice in Lviv, restating Washington’s commitment to “hold Russia responsible” for crimes committed during Moscow’s full-scale military invasion.
"The attorney general held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor," a Justice Department official said on March 3.
The visit was Garland’s second since Russia’s invasion began in late February 2022, and it comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s dramatic visit to Kyiv on February 20. U.S. officials said Garland’s visit was at the invitation of Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin.
It also follows a surprise visit to Kyiv by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on February 27 as U.S. and other Western officials continue to press Ukraine to continue steps to root out corruption and stabilize the rule of law in the country, even as it battles against the Russian invasion.
Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders were also among those attending the Lviv conference.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to the gathering through a video address, telling participants that when Russian military authorities are held accountable for crimes committed during the war, “justice will be restored."
He pointed to the "responsibility of Russia and its leadership -- personal responsibility -- for aggression and terror against our country and our people."
"We are doing everything to ensure that the International Criminal Court is successful in punishing Russian war criminals, and that our national law enforcement and judicial authorities ensure just sentences against all Russian murderers and torturers."
Kostin told the conference that "a year ago, the world was debating whether Ukraine would survive. Today, here in Lviv, we are discussing the format of the tribunal for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I consider this an indisputable progress and our common achievement."
Washington, the European Union, and human rights groups have accused Russia of human rights violations on the territory of Ukraine, including torture, abuse, rape and other forms of violence as well as attacks on civilian infrastructure and energy-sector facilities.
Moscow has vehemently denied the allegations, despite mounting evidence, and has called on international bodies to investigate crimes it says have been committed against Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Russia Is In Danger Of Running Out Of Money, Russian Billionaire Deripaska Says
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska told the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum on March 3 that Russia could run out of money as early as next year without new foreign investment from "friendly countries" and warned government policies are hurting the financial environment. "The rule of law and predictability are very important. If we change the rules of the game every quarter, depending on some problems, then no one will believe us: neither Russian nor foreign entrepreneur," he said. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Iranians Take To The Streets Again, Amid Further Reports Of Mysterious Illnesses
A wave of illnesses at girls' schools under mysterious circumstances has prompted many Iranians to pour into city streets across the country to call for the government to step down as speculation grows that the crisis was brought about by officials who have been slow to react.
Protesters in Tehran's Naziabad neighborhood and others in the capital chanted "Death to the child-murdering government!" and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, from windows and rooftops as reports of illness continued to surface.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Videos published on social media from the northwestern city of Ardabil also show anti-government slogans being chanted by protesters in several neighborhoods.
According to Ali Mohammadian, president of Ardabil University of Medical Sciences, female students in 11 schools in Ardabil fell ill on March 1 after reporting that they smelled gas. Dozens were taken to hospital.
"About 343 students in total have been discharged from the hospital and 5 percent of those who were admitted had more severe symptoms and are under hospital care," Mohammadian told the semiofficial Mehrnews agency.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Tennis Star Rublev Reiterates Anti-War Message In Dubai
Just over a year since Russian tennis star Andrei Rublev wrote "No War Please" on the lens of a TV camera on his way to winning a title in Dubai, he issued another call for peace on March 3, saying it was "crazy" to see citizens suffering and dying. Rublev, 25, first penned an anti-war message days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and then again after closing out a win over Alexander Zverev to reach a second straight final at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Rublev said it was hard not to be affected by the conflict. "You cannot act like nothing happened because it's horrible," Rublev said. To reach the original story from Reuters, click here.
Serbia Denies Reports It Supplied Weapons To Ukraine
Serbia has denied reports it has supplied weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia after the Kremlin asked Belgrade to clarify its position. "Serbia...does not export military equipment to any country that we believe would be problematic and disputed in any way," Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told reporters on March 3. Some Russian media and Telegram channels have reported unverified claims that Serbia delivered missiles to Ukraine through Turkey and Slovakia. While Belgrade has condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, it has also refused to impose sanctions against Russia, a traditional economic and political ally. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Recently Released Journalist Samimi Say Iranian Protests Likely To Surge Again
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi, who was recently released from prison, says Iranians are poised to push further in their anti-government protests despite a brutal crackdown after months of unrest over a lack of freedoms and official interference in everyday life.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Samimi said Iranians appear to have come to the conclusion that the protest movement won't be satisfied until there is real change, which will require gaining further momentum to push authorities aside.
"Society is in movement, and this movement flows under the skin of the city. The protests are not over and are quite likely to rise again if something unexpected happens," the 73-year-old Samimi said.
Samimi was imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison in 2021 to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance at a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
In the interview, he said that after being released from prison, he observed that people have taken several steps forward in their protest movement.
Most importantly, he added, was that they are no longer afraid of the government and its security forces despite a crackdown on dissent that rights groups say has left more than 500 people dead since Iranians flocked to the streets to demonstrate their anger over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In December, Samimi reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests resulting from Amini's death.
Samimi says now that despite government propaganda insinuating the unrest is mostly over, few people -- even officials -- believe that to be true.
Samimi, who was thought to be the oldest journalist jailed in Iran, also invited the opposition forces of the Islamic Republic to talk to each other and promote dialogue among themselves.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls for Iran's clerical leadership to step down, has resulted in the deaths of at 71 minors among the hundreds killed by security forces.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistan Expects $1.3 Billion In Financing From China's ICBC Soon
Cash-strapped Pakistan will receive $1.3 billion in financing from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in the coming days to help shore up its foreign exchange reserves, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on March 3. The money, which he said will come in three phases, is crucial for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance-of-payment crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover three weeks of imports. Pakistan has already received a $700 million loan from China to help boost its forex reserves. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
