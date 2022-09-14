News
Turkey Cancels Visa-Free Travel For Turkmen Citizens At Ashgabat's Request
Turkey has canceled visa-free travel for Turkmen citizens at the request of the Central Asian nation's government.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the government's decision into law on September 13.
The Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in early September that it had asked Ankara to "temporarily" require visas for Turkmen nationals "to improve the system for regulating the stays of Turkmen citizens in the Republic of Turkey."
Many Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey said they see the move as an attempt to curb the presence of Turkmen human-rights activists in the country.
Before the change, Turkmen citizens could stay in Turkey without a visa for 30 days. However, it was easy for Turkmen to extend their legal stay in the country by obtaining work permits or long-term visas while in the country.
According to the Turkish State Migration Service, as of September 1 there were about 230,000 Turkmen citizens permanently residing in the country. However, unofficial sources say the number may be several times higher as there are many illegal Turkmen immigrants there.
The Turkmen Foreign Ministry's request came less than three months after a group of Turkmen nationals in Turkey filed a lawsuit against former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and other top officials of the isolated and tightly controlled Central Asian nation, accusing them of violating their human rights.
Last month, five Turkmen rights activists were attacked on the territory of the Turkmen Consulate in Istanbul as they tried to submit a letter addressed to President Serdar Berdymukhammedov to protest the human rights situation in the energy-rich former Soviet republic.
For many years, Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey have faced problems renewing their Turkmen passports and obtaining documents required by Turkish immigration authorities.
Turkmen nationals permanently residing in Turkey have also complained that they have been subjected to pressure by Turkmen authorities in Turkey.
Turkmenistan is one of the most repressive countries in the world.
In 2020, dozens of Turkmen activists residing abroad held protests in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union to urge the international community to pay more attention to the situation regarding human rights and civil liberties in Turkmenistan.
Russia's Supreme Court Bans Islamic Renaissance Party Of Tajikistan
Russia's Supreme Court has banned the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), officially recognizing it as a terrorist organization.
The court's representatives told Russian news agencies that the decision was made on September 14 at the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office.
Russian Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov said in July during talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe that a request by Tajik authorities to recognize "some groups" as terrorist in Russia "had been looked into."
In its 2021 report on freedoms around the world, Freedom House said the "authoritarian regime of President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled since 1992, severely restricts political rights and civil liberties."
"The political opposition and independent media have been devastated by a sustained campaign of repression, and the government exerts tight control over religious expression and activity," it added.
The IRPT, long an influential party with representatives in the government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in Tajikistan in 2015.
Dozens of IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many of them imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Tajik authorities have been criticized for cracking down on dissent for years.
In 2014, the opposition movement Group 24 was labeled as terrorist and extremist and banned. In March 2015, the movement's founder, Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul, Turkey.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office Says No Russian Teachers Detained In Liberated Territories
KYIV -- The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office has denied a statement by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk that Russian teachers in territories liberated from Russian occupying troops had been detained.
Ihor Belousov of the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office told Current Time that no Russian teachers were detained by Ukrainian armed forces in "de-occupied territories" of Ukraine.
Sources in prosecutor's offices in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions also told Current Time that no Russian teachers were arrested in the regions' districts retaken under Kyiv's control in recent days.
On September 12, Vereshchuk said Ukrainian forces arrested an unspecified number of Russian teachers who moved to Ukraine to teach a Russian curriculum at local Ukrainian schools in regions taken under Russian armed forces' control during Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko also said Russian teachers were detained in the town of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on September 13 denied there were Russian teachers in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov added that all Ukrainian teachers who collaborated with Russia-appointed authorities and chose to move to Russia from the region had been given assistance to do so.
The chief of Russia's Investigative Committee, Aleksandr Bastrykin, on September 13 ordered to launch a probe into reported detainment of Russian teachers in Ukraine.
Another Russian Executive Dies In String Of Strange Deaths Of Tycoons
The top manager at Russia's Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic (KRDV), Ivan Pechorin, has been found dead after media reports said last weekend that he fell out of a motorboat in the Sea of Japan close to the city of Vladivostok.
The KRDV said in a statement that Pechorin's body was found on September 12.
Pechorin's death is the latest in a string of mysterious deaths among Russian executives to occur shortly before or after Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In early September, LUKoil, Russia's largest private oil company and one of the few corporate voices to oppose to the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, said its chairman, Ravil Maganov, had died in Moscow following a "serious illness," while local media reports said the 67-year-old tycoon had plunged to his death from a hospital window.
In May, Russian media reported that a former top manager of LUKoil, Aleksandr Subbotin, was found dead in the basement of a house in the town of Mytishchi near Moscow.
Weeks before that, Vagit Alekperov, the founder and co-owner of LUKoil, resigned after he and other Russian tycoons were hit by sanctions by Australia and the United Kingdom over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The same day, media reports said a former top manager at Russian gas giant Novatek, Sergei Protosenya, his wife, and daughter had been found dead in a rented villa in the town of Lloret de Mar near Barcelona.
Several other senior Russian businessmen and their families have also been found dead amid unclear circumstances since Russia started its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
On February 8, KVRD Director General Igor Nosov died at the age of 43. The death was officially announced as caused by a stroke.
Two Karakalpak Activists Reportedly Detained In Almaty, Kazakhstan
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Two activists from Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan are reported to have been detained in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty.
Almaty-based Karakalpak activist Akylbek Muratov told RFE/RL on September 14 that two Karakalpak men, Koshkarbai Toremuratov and Jangeldi Jaksymbetov, were detained a day earlier.
"We have a Karakalpak diaspora center. One of its members witnessed how Jangeldi Jaksymbetov was taken away by a police patrol yesterday," Muratov said, adding that hours later men in civilian clothes who appeared to be Uzbek took Toremuratov from his apartment.
According to Muratov, Toremuratov's wife told him her husband telephoned her later saying he was told he faces charges of "damaging constitutional order" and the "preparation of materials damaging social order."
Muratov added that the two men's whereabouts are unknown.
Kazakh Interior Ministry spokesman Oleg Ivashenko told RFE/RL that he has "no information about the situation."
The reported detentions may be linked to mass protests in Karakalpakstan in early July after changes initiated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev were proposed to the Uzbek Constitution. The changes included the removal of an article that guaranteed the right of Karakalpakstan to seek independence should its citizens choose to do so in a referendum.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violent events in Karakalpakstan that, according to Uzbek authorities, left 21 persons dead.
Karakalpaks are a Turkic-speaking people of Central Asia. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming an autonomy within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Retired Tajik Security Officer, Native Of Restive Badakhshan, Handed Prison Term
DUSHANBE -- A court in Dushanbe has sentenced a retired security officer and journalist who is a native of Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan to seven years in prison amid an ongoing crackdown on activists from the volatile region.
Mamadsulton Mavlonazarov's relatives told RFE/RL that the Sino district court sentenced the 72-year-old, who is also known as Muhammadi Sulton, on September 13 after finding him guilty of public calls to forcibly change the constitutional order and insulting a law enforcement officer via media or the Internet.
One of the relatives called the sentence "too harsh" for an elderly person, whose guilt was "not proven." It remains unclear what the charges against Mavlonazarov, who was arrested in mid-June, stemmed from.
Mavlonazarov started his career as a journalist in the 1970s at a Soviet-era youth newspaper and later became an officer of the State Security Committee (KGB) in the Tajik Soviet Socialist Republic, where he served for more than 25 years.
In recent years, Mavlonazarov was very active on Facebook, writing posts that often criticized the government of the Central Asian country.
Some of his recent articles were critical of the government's so-called counterterrorist operation conducted earlier this year in his native Gorno-Badakhshan.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile region have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in tightly controlled Tajikistan, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in Badakhshan followed protests initially sparked by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda of the capital, Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch the "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked calls for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Locals Jailed, Fined For Ukrainian Song At Crimea Wedding Party
A court in Ukraine's Russian-occupied region of Crimea has jailed and fined several local residents for playing a popular Ukrainian song, Chervona Kalyna (Red Viburnum), at a wedding party.
The Bakhchysaray district court said on September 14 that six people were either fined 50,000 rubles ($820) or sentenced to jail terms of between five and 15 days for using "a combatant song for Ukrainian nationalists" at a wedding party.
The court statement said that the text of the song contains words discrediting Russia's armed forces.
The song in question has turned into a patriotic song in Ukraine and is often used by Ukrainians and those who support them in their fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Russia's state-run Krym 24 news agency said the owner of the Arpat restaurant in the Crimean city of Bakhchysaray, where the wedding party was held on September 10, was handed 15 days in jail, while a DJ and a woman who attended the wedding party were sentenced to 10 days in jail each. The bridegroom's mother received five days in jail from the court.
The agency also said that the bride's mother and the wife of the restaurant owner were ordered to pay 50,000 rubles in fines each.
Last month, a local DJ was sentenced to 10 days in jail for playing a video of a song by Ukrainian rapper Yarmak.
With reporting by Krym 24
Russian Opposition Politician Gets A Second 15-Day Jail Term
Russian opposition politician Leonid Gozman has been sentenced to another 15-day jail term after serving the same term on a charge of "equating" Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany.
The Tver district court in Moscow sentenced the 72-year-old Kremlin critic on September 14 after finding him guilty of writing in an online article in 2013 that the Soviet regime was no better than the regime that ruled Nazi Germany.
Gozman's first 15-day sentence was handed for a similar text of his article written in 2020. He was rearrested late on September 13 as he was leaving a detention center after finishing his term.
The law criminalizing equating the Soviet and Nazi regimes was adopted in 2021.
Gozman said at the hearing on September 14 that his health state worsened during his initial 15-day jail term. His lawyers insisted he cannot be jailed due to his health and provided the court with medical documents that confirmed it.
Gozman also said the case against him has been ordered, as the article in question that was written nine years ago was found by the investigators right after his initial 15-day jail term was approaching its end.
"The court is not only persecuting the opponents of the authorities but also defending murderers," Gozman said after the court's decision was pronounced.
After Gozman was rearrested, his daughter Olga Gozman posted a statement from her father on Facebook.
"I do not regret a single word I wrote.... I do not regret anything. I am confident that this darkness will go away. Do not lose hope!" Gozman’s statement said.
Gozman has openly protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Gozman was a co-chairman of the now defunct Union of Right Forces political party, and a top manager of OAO Unified Energy System of Russia and the Rusnano Group.
After Russia launched its war against Ukraine in late February, Gozman left Russia but returned to Moscow in mid-June.
Gozman was previously investigated on a charge of not reporting his second citizenship. He holds both Russian and Israeli passports. Under Russian law citizens are required to report other citizenships immediately after obtaining them.
Pope Warns Against Using Religion To Justify 'Evil' Of War Amid Russia's Conflict With Ukraine
Pope Francis has warned religious leaders from a variety of faiths that religion can't be used to justify the "evil" of war, a thinly veiled criticism of Russia's Orthodox Church, which has supported President Vladimir Putin during his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on September 14, Francis challenged those in the room to unite in condemning war and the religious justifications for it.
"God is peace. He guides us always in the way of peace, never that of war," Francis, who did not mention Russia or Ukraine specifically, said in an opening address.
Patriarch Kirill, who has voiced support for Putin and the invasion, was supposed to attend the conference, but backed out just ahead of it. A Russian Orthodox Church delegation, however, is attending the event.
"If the creator, to whom we have devoted our lives, is the author of human life, how can we who call ourselves believers consent to the destruction of that life?” Francis, who earlier this year warned Kirill against becoming Putin's "altar boy," asked.
"May we never justify violence. May we never allow the sacred to be exploited by the profane. The sacred must never be a prop for power, nor power a prop for the sacred!" the pontiff said.
Kirill did send a message to the congress, which was read out at the meeting, where he warned of problems caused by "attempts to build a world without relying on moral values."
He has criticized the West's secular mentality, and says the conflict in Ukraine was sown by foreign threats to Russia's borders, while depicting the conflict as a struggle against a foreign liberal establishment purportedly demanding countries hold "gay parades" as the price of admission to a world of excess consumption and freedom.
"These attempts have led not only to the loss of the concept of justice in international relations, but also to brutal confrontation, military conflicts, the spread of terrorism and extremism in different parts of the world," Kirill said in his message.
The congress in Nur-Sultan brings together Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, and other faiths among the 100 delegations present to discuss the role of religion in the development of humanity in the modern world..
Von Der Leyen Says EU Cannot Appease Russia Over Ukraine, Putin Will 'Fail'
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union must show "resolve, not appeasement" as it deal with Russia over its war with Ukraine.
Speaking at her annual state-of-the-union speech on September 14 in Strasbourg, France, von der Leyen said the bloc's solidarity with Ukraine was "unshakeable," and must remain that way.
"Never before has this parliament debated the state of our union with war raging on European soil," von der Leyen told the legislature, with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska seated as the guest of honor among lawmakers, many of whom were wearing blue and yellow, Ukraine's national colors.
"And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will fail and Europe will prevail.... Europe's solidarity with Ukraine will remain unshakeable," she said, adding that she would pay a surprise visit to Kyiv later in the day.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's 27 members have agreed on several rounds of crippling sanctions, hitting target from Putin and his family to the country's oligarchs and senior politicians.
"I want to make it very clear, the sanctions are here to stay. This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," von der Leyen said.
Von der Leyen accused Moscow of manipulating Europe's energy markets to the point where they are no longer properly functioning anymore.
Some critics have pointed to a huge spike in energy prices and intermittent cuts to supplies as a sign that the sanctions on Moscow are causing more damage at home than in Russia.
But von der Leyen said Russia's financial sector was on "life support," while its industries and military were being crippled by an exodus of international companies in response to the war.
"The Russian military is taking chips from dishwashers and refrigerators to fix their military hardware, because they ran out of semiconductors. Russia's industry is in tatters," she said.
To damp the impact of soaring prices because of Russia's actions, von der Leyen said she would propose legislation to impose windfall levies on energy companies that could total more than 140 billion euros ($139.6 billion).
"In these times, profits must be shared and channeled to those who need it most," von der Leyen said.
To aid Ukraine, von der Leyen said the EU would open its single market to Ukrainian goods and in addition to the billions of euros in aid already given to Kyiv, she pledged another 100 million euros to rebuild schools destroyed by the heavy shelling by Russian artillery.
Fresh Skirmishes Reported At Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Leave At Least One Dead
Fresh clashes have erupted between Tajik and Kyrgyz border guards, leaving at least one dead, with both sides blaming the other for the violence along a disputed segment of the border between the Central Asian countries.
The Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said on September 14 that Tajik border guards fired at Kyrgyz guards at the Dostuk (Friendship) outpost in the Kak-Sai area of Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken region.
It was the second clash of the day, after Tajik border guards used mortars during a shoot-out near the village of Bulak-Bashi, wounding two Kyrgyz soldiers, they said.
Sources in the Tajik border guards told RFE/RL that one of its guards was killed and two wounded in the initial shoot-out early in the morning on September 14.
Tajik officials accused the Kyrgyz side of starting the shooting and shelling of Tajik border guards with mortars. Tajik officials did not give any details about casualties.
The flareup in violence comes a day before a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan and with clashes reported between other countries such as Azerbaijan and Armenia, and Russia and Ukraine.
RFE/RL correspondents report the two sides have started negotiations to resolve the dispute.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions and sporadic deadly clashes since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
Kyrgyz and Tajik leaders are expected to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan this week alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as well as a host of other world leaders.
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Arrives In Liberated Izyum As Ukraine Works To Consolidate Gains In East
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has traveled to Izyum, one of the largest cities recently retaken from Russia in a lightning counteroffensive in the eastern part of the country.
The Ukrainian military in a statement on social media said Zelenskiy and military officials "took part" in a ceremony raising the Ukrainian flag over the liberated city, which was key for Russia's ambitions to capture the Donbas region.
Photos showed Zelenskiy greeting Ukrainian soldiers participating in the rapidly advancing counteroffensive.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on September 13 that Ukraine was in full control of more than 4,000 square kilometers of territory recaptured from Russian forces and stabilizing another 4,000 square kilometers.
"We are moving only in one direction -- forward and until victory," he said in a post on social media after his visit.
The Ukrainian military has pushed Russian forces out of hundreds of cities and towns in the northeast of the country, and Zelenskiy said the stabilization of the liberated communities was under way.
But despite the recent sizeable gains of the Ukrainian forces, U.S. President Joe Biden on September 13 predicted "a long haul" ahead.
Biden, asked whether Ukraine had reached a turning point in the six-month war, said it was hard to tell.
"It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it's going to be a long haul," Biden said.
In Strasbourg, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said she would travel to Kyiv later on September 14, her third visit since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Von der Leyen, who announced the visit in the presence of Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and dressed in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine's flag, said she and Zelenskiy would discuss Kyiv's integration into the European Union's single market.
Earlier on September 14, Ukraine said it had for the first time encountered an Iranian-made suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield.
The Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate published what it said were images of the wreckage of what appeared to be a delta-shaped drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed-136, or "Witness" in Persian.
Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupyansk amid Kyiv's offensive that has punched through Russian lines around Kharkiv on the eastern front, the Ukrainian military said.
The Shahed drone appeared to have been shot down by Ukrainian forces and hadn't detonated on impact as designed, though little other information was immediately released by Kyiv.
An inscription on the drone identified it as an "M214 Gran-2," which didn't immediately correspond to known Russian military equipment.
Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment. Russia did not acknowledge the Ukrainian claim.
The British Ministry of Defense, in an intelligence update on September 14, similarly noted the Ukrainian shootdown claim, saying, "Russia has highly likely deployed Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles...in Ukraine for the first time."
"The loss of a Shahed-136 near the front lines suggests there is a realistic possibility that Russia is attempting to use the system to conduct tactical strikes rather than against more-strategic targets farther into Ukrainian territory," British intelligence said.
In July, U.S. intelligence publicly warned that Iran planned to send hundreds of bomb-carrying drones to Russia for use in its war on Ukraine.
Iran initially denied the accusation but the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps has boasted in recent days about arming the world's top powers.
The White House, which has provided billions of dollars of weapons and support to Ukraine, has said the United States is likely to announce a new military aid package in the "coming days."
Though the recent territorial shifts marked one of Russia's biggest setbacks since its troops were repelled from Kyiv in the early days of the war, Moscow signaled it was no closer to agreeing to a negotiated peace, and the Kremlin insisted it would achieve its military goals.
Russia said it was carrying out strikes across the Ukrainian front line and accused Ukrainian soldiers of abusing civilians in the recaptured territories.
"Air, rocket, and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
"High-precision" strikes have also been launched on Ukrainian positions around Slovyansk and Kostyantynivka in the eastern Donetsk region, it added.
In a phone call on September 13, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict based on a cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, a spokesman for the chancellor's office said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
World Leaders Urge Halt To Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting After Scores Killed In Clashes
World leaders have called for an immediate cessation in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan after nearly 100 troops were killed in the deadliest clashes between the two Caucasus neighbors since the end of a 2020 war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on September 13 said it lost 50 troops in the clashes while Armenia said that at least 49 of its soldiers were killed in the latest flare-up of violence in the region, prompting the United States, Russia, and the United Nations to urge both sides to halt the fighting.
But early on September 14, Armenia's Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan of resuming the shelling.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides to urgently de-escalate tensions, calling on them "to exercise maximum restraint and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and within existing formats," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late on September 13.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
His spokesman, Ned Price, said Washington would "push for an immediate halt to fighting and a peace settlement" between the neighbors while
Philip Reeker, a veteran U.S. diplomat recently put in charge of jump-starting Caucasus negotiations, was in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on September 13 on a previously scheduled visit.
Blinken said he told Aliyev and Pashinian the conflict was "in no one's interest" and "urged them to do everything possible to pull back from conflict and get back to talking about a lasting peace."
The office of President Emmanuel Macron said France will raise the clashes at the UN Security Council.
The Kremlin said on September 13 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing everything he can to help de-escalate hostilities.
"The president makes every effort to contribute to the de-escalation of tensions at the border. These efforts continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.
Blinken said there were "always concerns" about Moscow's role in the peace process but added, "If Russia can actually use its own influence to calm the waters...that would be a positive thing."
The Armenian government said earlier it would invoke a cooperation agreement with Moscow and appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) -- a Russian-led regional security bloc -- as well as the UN Security Council.
The CSTO, which includes Armenia but not Azerbaijan, met virtually on September 13 to discuss the situation.
After the meeting the press service of the Belarusian president reported that the secretary-general of the CSTO may go to the conflict zone. The trip was proposed as one of the steps that could be taken immediately to diffuse the situation.
CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas would use the trip to prepare a detailed report. Another proposal would create a working group from the staff of the CSTO Secretariat and the CSTO Joint Headquarters to analyze the situation and develop proposals, a CSTO statement said.
Earlier on September 13, Russia said it had brokered a cease-fire between the two sides, but Azerbaijan accused ethnic Armenian forces of violating the agreement.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosian denied the accusation, calling it "obvious nonsense." Torosian said the Azerbaijani armed forces had not stopped shelling the positions of ethnic Armenian troops, settlements, and infrastructure "for a single minute." But he said the shelling in some directions had significantly weakened.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said earlier its forces were responding to Armenian "provocation" and denied claims that they were hitting civilian infrastructure.
The two sides fought a 44-day war in late 2020 that killed more than 6,500 people and ended in a Moscow-brokered cease-fire, with Azerbaijan regaining control of all districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh as well as large swaths of territory inside the former autonomous region itself.
Some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region to oversee the truce.
The mostly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had the status of an autonomous region within Soviet Azerbaijan, declared its independence from Baku amid a Soviet Union disintegration, triggering a 1992-94 war that claimed an estimated 30,000 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
That war left Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenians in control of most of the region as well as several adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Internationally mediated negotiations with the involvement of the OSCE Minsk Group -- co-chaired by the United States, Russia, and France -- failed to result in a resolution.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
U.S. Says Russia Has Spent $300 Million To Influence Elections In Dozens Of Countries
Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 on efforts to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the U.S. State Department alleged on September 13.
The money was spent to support think tanks backed by far-right nationalist political parties and on such things as front organizations used to funnel money to preferred causes or politicians.
U.S. intelligence believes $300 million is a "minimum" estimate and that Russia likely has transferred additional funds in cases that have gone undetected, an official who briefed reporters said.
"We think this is just the tip of the iceberg, and we are engaging with allies and partners to gather more information about this threat," the official said.
U.S. diplomats were sharing their findings with governments in more than 100 nations.
The information follows a review by the U.S. intelligence community of Russia's efforts to influence other countries' politics, the official said.
The State Department is publicly providing some information from the review because of an expectation that Russia would "increasingly rely on its covert influence toolkit" in the coming months, they said.
The report does not name specific Russian targets but says Moscow likely will increasingly turn to covert political financing to undermine international sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
The official noted that President Joe Biden had recently extended a national emergency declaration addressing the continued threat of foreign election interference.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to RFE/RL’s request for comment.
The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, did not provide specific evidence about the alleged secret financing. U.S. officials previously have pointed to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ecuador as countries where Russia has intervened directly through its financial power.
State-owned Russian companies have directly funneled covert funding in Central America, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, the assessment said. Russia has used cash, made payments in cryptocurrencies, and sent "lavish" gifts, the assessment said.
The Biden administration requested the assessment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted international sanctions in an effort to isolate Moscow.
The official also declined to say how much money Russia is believed to have spent in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his top deputies have long accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of meddling in domestic politics.
The official rejected comparisons between Russia's activities and U.S. financing of media and political initiatives.
The official said the difference was that Putin had spent huge sums “in an attempt to manipulate democracies from the inside.”
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Scholz Urges Putin To Agree To Cease-Fire, Withdraw Troops From Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine based on a cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, the chancellor’s office said on September 13 after the two leaders spoke by phone.
Scholz also emphasized the need to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine and appealed to Putin to continue to fully implement the United Nations-backed grain agreement, Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said.
"The Federal Chancellor emphasized that any further Russian annexation steps would not go unanswered and would not be recognized under any circumstances," Hebestreit said a statement, adding that Scholz and Putin agreed to remain in contact.
The 90-minute call was the first between Scholz and Putin in weeks, according to the chancellor's office.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Serbia Bans EuroPride March Citing Risks Of Violence
Serbian authorities have banned the EuroPride march just days before the pan-European gathering was scheduled to take place in Belgrade, sparking an outcry from organizers of the LGBT event.
Belgrade Pride said on Twitter on September 13 that Serbian police banned this year's EuroPride march by handing over the official notice to the organizers.
The organization vowed to " use all available legal means to overturn this decision."
The Interior Ministry later confirmed to RFE/RL that the EuroPride march, which was scheduled to take place on September 17 in Belgrade for the first time, had been banned. A counterprotest scheduled for the same day was also banned.
The ministry said that there was a “high risk that the safety of the participants of both walks on the announced routes will be endangered, as well as the safety of other citizens.”
It added that after a security assessment it was determined that there was a “danger of violence, destruction of property, and other forms of disruption of public order on a larger scale.”
Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin added that in the “current geopolitical situation and tensions in the region, senseless clashes on the streets of Belgrade would make the position of our country more difficult (and) endanger the safety of the participants of the walk, as well as other citizens.”
The ban comes just days after an anti-Pride demonstration in Belgrade by right-wing groups with the support of the Serbian Orthodox Church and its patriarch demanded that the EuroPride rally be prohibited.
The march attracted thousands of people, threatening counterdemonstrations and other steps if EuroPride went ahead.
Tensions have been mounting in Belgrade since Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called for the cancellation of EuroPride last month, prompting protests from the country's LGBT community.
The Serbian leader cited a number of reasons for wanting to call off the event, including recent tensions with Kosovo and concerns over energy and food.
But organizers of the pan-European LGBT event went ahead with the launch of EuroPride week on September 12 in a defiant opening that passed without incident.
Following the announcement of the ban, dozens of protesters booed Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic -- who is openly gay -- at a human rights conference in Belgrade.
"We want Pride" and “Let’s walk on Saturday,” they chanted. She responded by saying no one can forbid them. "It is your basic human right," said Brnabic.
She said state authorities had given in to thugs from extreme right-wing organizations in issuing the ban.
EuroPride celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and has been hosted by a different European city each year since 1992. It has drawn crowds of over 1 million people multiple times.
The event includes music and theater, rights conferences, club nights, and culminates in a carnival-style parade.
With reporting by AFP
Anti-War Activist In Russia's Tatarstan Flees Country
A teacher and activist who openly protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has left his native Republic of Tatarstan in Russia for another country.
Raushan Valiullin told RFE/RL on September 13 that he, his wife, and their three children are currently in an unspecified former Soviet republic that is now an independent state.
Valiullin said that it was not easy for him to make the decision to leave the country with the whole family.
"We consider this current place of residence to be a temporary one. How long will we stay here? It will depend on how fast we will be able to find an opportunity to move to a country with the rule of law and democracy, as well as where human rights are respected," he said.
Valiullin also said that he was tired of living in "an atmosphere of permanent fear, total control, and persecution for freely expressed thoughts."
"It would be great to have a chance to live in a free environment, with freedom of expression, and without fearing for my children’s future," Valiullin said.
Valiullin was fired from his position as a teacher at a secondary school in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny on September 1 following a long standoff between him and the school's administration that he attributes to his rights activities.
Valiullin has openly protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it was launched in late February.
He also previously led Tatarstan’s branch of the Alliance of Teachers labor union, which was established by jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s team.
Since launching the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin has clamped down hard on any dissent against the war.
In March, he signed bills into law that effectively criminalize any criticism of the war or actions of Russian soldiers.
Russian citizens face up to 10 years in prison for distributing "false news" about military operations and up to 15 years for “discrediting” the nation’s armed forces.
Kazakh President Agrees To Return Former Name To Country's Capital
In another move to distance himself from his predecessor, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has agreed to change the name of his country's capital city back to Astana from Nur-Sultan.
Toqaev's spokesman, Ruslan Zheldibai, wrote on Facebook on September 13 that the president approved the move, which will now be added to a bill of amendments to the constitution that is currently under preparation.
On September 2, members of the New Kazakhstan parliamentary group proposed changing the current name of the capital, Nur-Sultan, which honors the nation’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, to its former name -- Astana.
Toqaev first changed the name of the capital from Astana to Nur-Sultan in 2019, one day after Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, announced he was resigning and that Toqaev was his handpicked successor.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented nationwide anti-government protests started over a fuel-price hike, and then exploded into deadly unrest around the country over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or have resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June this year, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and don't change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Zheldibai's September 13 Facebook post noted: "At the same time, the president considers Nazarbaev's decisive role in strengthening Kazakhstan's modern statehood and the capital's formation to be a historical fact."
Iranian Security Forces Prevent Relatives From Protesting Death Sentences
Law enforcement and security officers have prevented families of prisoners who have been handed death sentences from demonstrating in front of Iran's judiciary headquarters in Tehran.
The September 12 gathering was to be the sixth consecutive day of such protests, which have been held under the slogan "No to execution."
There was no official report on people being detained and whether they have been released, but most of the attendees were women and children, eyewitnesses said.
In videos of the protests posted on social media, police officers can be seen dispersing the demonstrators, who identified themselves as relatives of those on death row, arresting some of them.
According to one foreign-based Iranian rights group, at least 18 prisoners sentenced to death have been transferred to solitary confinement from the Karaj, Minab, and Gohardasht central prisons to different parts of Iran.
Judicial officials have yet to respond to the demands of the protesters.
Many protest rallies have been held in Iran in recent years, but a rally to oppose the death sentence is a rare act of defiance.
As of September 12, at least 410 executions had been recorded in Iran this year, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization.
Some human rights sources, including the Human Rights Activists News Agency, say that more than 85 percent of executions in Iran are carried out "in secret and without official and public information."
The rise in the number of executions began in September 2021 after Ebrahim Raisi, a former head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei took over the judiciary.
Activists say that Iran is in the throes of a major crackdown as protests continue over living conditions in a severe economic crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Spokesman Says No Mobilization Despite Ukrainian Counteroffensive Success
The Kremlin says there are no plans to announce a full or partial mobilization for Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as Russian troops suffer losses and lose territory in the Kharkiv region to a counteroffensive.
"At this point, no, there is no talk about it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 13, answering a journalist’s question about the possibility of a mobilization.
Peskov also said that any criticism of Russian military officials over Ukraine's recent successes on the battlefield in Ukraine's Kharkiv region could be made only "in accordance with the current legislation."
"But the dividing line here is very thin. One should be very careful here [when criticizing Russian military leadership]," Peskov warned, in a thinly veiled reference to a law adopted in March, days after Russian launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February, that criminalized any criticism of the invasion.
One day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian armed forces had recaptured 6,000 square kilometers from Russia in a counteroffensive launched at the start of the month.
One Moscow-imposed official admitted that Russian forces have been vastly outnumbered as the Ukrainian military pushes to the border with Russia.
Based on reports by TASS and Interfax
Moscow Court Confiscates Properties Of Late Uzbek President's Eldest Daughter
A court in Moscow has confiscated six apartments in the Russian capital belonging to Gulnara Karimova, the imprisoned eldest daughter of the late Uzbek President Islam Karimov.
Uzbek Deputy Justice Minister Muzraf Ikramov said on September 13 that the proceeds from the sale of the properties will be split evenly between the Russia and Uzbekistan.
Earlier in February, the Uzbek Justice Ministry said it was working with authorities in Russia, Switzerland, the United States, France, and several other nations on the return of Karimova's assets that it said were "earned through criminal activities."
The ministry said at the time that Karimova had $6 million in her accounts in Russian banks and owned a penthouse, a mansion, and eight apartments in Moscow. In addition, the ministry said Karimova owned a hotel, a house, and a parcel of land in Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea.
Last month, Uzbekistan and Switzerland agreed on the return by Swiss authorities of $131 million in assets seized during criminal proceedings against Karimova.
Switzerland froze around 800 million Swiss francs ($842 million) in 2012 in connection with the probe against the onetime pop diva and businesswoman who had a public falling out with her late father and is currently in an Uzbek prison on embezzlement and criminal conspiracy charges.
Tashkent has sought over $1 billion from foreign jurisdictions since announcing Karimova's imprisonment in 2017.
Ikramov said on September 13 that Karimova's assets in Switzerland, which Uzbekistan wants to get back, are estimated to be worth a total of $686 million.
Once seen as a possible successor to her father, Karimova was placed under house arrest in Tashkent in 2014 while he was still alive and running the country. Karimov died in 2016 and Shavkat Mirziyoev succeeded him soon afterward.
Criminal investigators in Switzerland, the United States, Sweden, and the Netherlands have linked Karimova to a massive, yearslong bribery scheme that revolved mainly around foreign telecommunications companies gaining access to the Uzbek market.
In December 2017, Karimova was sentenced to a 10-year prison term, but the sentence was later commuted to house arrest for five years. She was detained in March 2019 for allegedly violating the terms of her house arrest.
In February 2020, Karimova sent a letter to Mirziyoev offering to return $686 million to the country's treasury in exchange for the dismissal of the court case against her at home.
But a month later, she received an additional 13-year sentence after being found guilty of extortion, money laundering, and other crimes.
With reporting by TASS, Moskovsky Komsomolets, and Interfax
Jailed Tajik Journalist's Documentary Wins First Prize At Film Festival In Kazakhstan
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A documentary by jailed Tajik journalist Abdullo Ghurbati has won the top prize at the Baiqonyr International Short Film Festival in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty.
Ghurbati's documentary Too Big was recognized as the best of 17 works presented at the festival, which ran from September 7 to September 11.
The documentary chronicles the life of a 13-year-old boy, Abdurahman, who is unable to go to school due to economic hardships and has to work pushing a cart at a market.
Ghurbati was arrested in June and placed in pretrial detention on a charge of beating a police officer at the Shohmansur police station in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe. He was charged later with having links to the banned Islamic Renaissance of Tajikistan (IRPT) party.
The 26-year-old journalist and his relatives have insisted that the charges are baseless. The IRPT has said that the journalist has nothing to do with the party.
The assault charge could see him jailed for up to two years.
Human Rights Watch has demanded that Dushanbe immediately release Ghurbati and blogger Daleri Imomali, who was arrested along with the documentary-maker, calling the charges against them "bogus."
Iran Says Fire At Oil Field Has Been Extinguished Amid Claims Of Sabotage
Iranian oil officials said a fire at the southwestern Shadegan oil field has been extinguished amid claims that the blaze was an act of sabotage.
The fire broke out early on September 13 after "tampering by unknown elements," but it was quickly brought under control, Qobad Nasseri, head of the Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company which exploits Shadegan, told state television.
The state news agency IRNA said the blaze had been extinguished.
"The damage is being evaluated but the field will return to production shortly," Nasseri said.
The fire apparently occurred at one of around 20 active wells in Shadegan, whose estimated production capacity is about 70,000 barrels per day.
Shadegan is located in Khuzestan Province, home to Iran's Arab minority, which has long been the scene of anti-government unrest.
Attacks are rare in Iran, but a number of sensitive military and nuclear sites have been targeted in recent years.
Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities and scientists linked to its nuclear program. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.
On September 13, a judiciary spokesman said authorities have arrested several people over the assassination of a colonel from Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in May, which Tehran has blamed on Israel and its Western allies.
The IRGC said the shooting of Hassan Sayad Khodai in the capital, Tehran, by two people on a motorcycle was the work of "terrorist groups affiliated with global oppression (the West) and Zionism (Israel)."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukraine Detains Russian Teachers In Occupied Territories As It Recaptures Territory
KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities have detained an unspecified number of Russian teachers who moved to Ukrainian towns and cities after Russia took control of them after launching its invasion in late February.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on September 12 that the teachers, who moved to Ukraine to teach a Russian curriculum at local Ukrainian schools "committed a crime."
"Of course, a court will decide on their punishment, but on the territory of our country there is still a big number of Russian citizens who came to temporarily occupied territories and they will surely face justice unless they leave our territory immediately," Vereshchuk said .
Vereshchuk added that the detained Russian teachers will not be included in prisoner-exchange lists as they are not combatants.
Ukrainian media reports said on September 10 that an unspecified number of Russian teachers were left behind as Russian troops and Russia-appointed officials fled several towns and villages in the Kharkiv region as Ukrainian armed forces recaptured territory during a lightning counteroffensive.
Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said earlier that the Russian teachers were detained in the town of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
On September 13, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that there were Russian teachers in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov added that all Ukrainian teachers who collaborated with Russian-appointed authorities and chose to move to Russia from the region, had been given assistance to do so.
With reporting by strana.ua, Interfax, and TASS
