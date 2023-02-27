Turkey's NATO Talks With Sweden And Finland Set To Resume On March 9

Border guards in Belarus have increased their checks of people leaving the country after anti-government activists claimed to have launched a drone attack on a Russian surveillance aircraft that was parked at an airfield near Minsk.

People crossing the border on February 27 said that, unlike during normal checks, guards searched personal belongings and examined bags and vehicles closely.

Belarus border officials would not comment on the situation, which comes a day after the alleged attack on the Russian aircraft, an A-50 surveillance plane.

Alyaksandr Azarov, the head of the activist anti-government group BYPOL, told RFE/RL's Belarus Service that drones were used to attack the plane while it was on the ground, adding that those who participated in the operation "are now safe, outside the country."

RFE/RL has not been able to independently verify the attack. The Kremlin said it had no comment.

The Russian website Tsargrad reported that the attack on the A-50 aircraft was carried out by six drones at once, most of which were shot down as they approached the target.

"We will not reveal the number of drones yet, but I can confirm that it was a drone attack. Let the special services work and try to determine how many there were," Azarov said.

Human rights groups say security forces have already raided a residence near the airfield, where activist Kristsina Maksimenka was detained.

Azarov, who served as a lieutenant colonel with the Interior Ministry’s organized crime unit (known as GUBOPIK), founded BYPOL in 2020 in the wake of unprecedented mass protests that erupted when authoritarian ruler Alyaksadr Lukashenka claimed victory in a disputed election. BYPOL stands for Union of Security Forces of Belarus.

The group gained prominence over the past year for its efforts to damaged Belarusian railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms to Ukraine.

The campaign was called the "railways war," while those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas." Several "railway guerrillas" have already been handed lengthy prison terms after being caught.

Azarov said the group had decided to change tactics when opportunities arose, but that it takes three to four months "to prepare an action."

"It is necessary to conduct reconnaissance, to see where to approach from. We had many options. One action fails, we take on another. And this is how our partisans found such an interesting target. Of course, we also advise partisans, but they also offer facilities depending on their capabilities. It sometimes turns out to be joint work," Azarov said.

Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.

Western governments have slapped Belarus, like Russia, with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to the Kremlin's war on Ukraine, and for Belarus's efforts to aid the Russian invasion.