Turkey Hosts Syria Summit With Russian, French, German Leaders
The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France, and Germany held a summit on October 27 in Istanbul to discuss security and political issues in Syria, hoping to find a lasting political solution to Syria's seven-year civil war, which has killed more than 400,000 people and displaced millions more. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

