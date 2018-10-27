Turkey Hosts Syria Summit With Russian, French, German Leaders

The leaders of Turkey, Russia, France, and Germany are holding a summit on October 27 in Istanbul to discuss security and political issues in Syria, hoping to find a lasting political solution to Syria's seven-year civil war, which has killed over 400,000 people and displaced millions more.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

They are expected to promote the preservation of a cease-fire in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

The agreement last month prevented a Syrian government offensive on the last rebel stronghold that many feared would have set off another refugee crisis.

Topics such as access for humanitarian aid, early preparations for the drafting of a constitution, and eventual reconstruction of the war-torn country are expected to be discussed at the summit.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on October 26 that the primary goal would be to "clarify the steps to be taken for a political solution and to determine a road map."

CNN Turk reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, ahead of the four-way summit, without providing any details.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, AP, and Reuters