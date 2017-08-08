Reports: Turkey Begins Building Border Wall With Iran

Turkish media reports say authorities have begun building a wall along the border with Iran, similar to a barrier already under construction along the Syrian border.

Media outlets reported that the governor of Agri Province, Suleyman Elban, inspected construction of the security wall on August 8.

The reports said the Turkish authorities are constructing the 3-meter-high barrier with portable blocks.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans in June to build a 900-kilometer-long wall along the border with Iraq and Iran.

Nearly 650 kilometers of the wall along the 911-kilometer frontier with Syria have been built.

Turkey says the planned wall along parts of the Iranian and Iraqi border is meant to boost security by deterring Kurdish militants and smugglers.

Based on reporting by AP, CNNTurk, Gunes, and Hurriyet