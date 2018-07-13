Turkey Agrees To Sell 30 Military Helicopters To Pakistan

Turkey has agreed to sell Pakistan 30 Turkish-made attack helicopters in a deal that has been billed as Ankara's largest single defense sale.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported on July 13 that the deal for the sale of Turkey's T129 ATAK helicopters was signed between Turkish Aerospace Industries and the Pakistani Defense Production Ministry.

Turkey would also provide logistics, spare parts, training, and ammunition, Anadolu reported.

The agency did not say how much the deal was worth. But Turkish media reports put the value at around $1.5 billion.

On July 5, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said Ankara will sell four 99.5-meter-long indigenous corvette warships to the Pakistani Navy.

Turkey has sought new suppliers for military hardware since September, when the United States announced it was withholding nearly $1 billion in military aid and access to its state-of-the-art hardware for what President Donald Trump called Islamabad’s failure to crack down on Taliban "safe havens" in Pakistan.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa