Turkey Says It Will Hold Summit On Syria In April With Russia, Iran

Turkey, Russia, and Iran will hold a summit next month to discuss the situation in Syria and potential measures in the region, a spokesman for the Turkish Foreign ministry said on March 6.

Hami Aksoy did not say where the summit will be held. Neither Russia nor Iran immediately confirmed the information.

Aksoy, speaking at a news conference in Ankara, said that Turkey would tell U.S. officials that it expected Washington to take concrete steps on retrieving weapons provided to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Turkish and U.S. officials are due to meet on March 8-9 in Washington.

Aksoy said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Moscow on March 12-14 and to Washington on March 19.

Cavusoglu will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his visit to the United States.

Aksoy said Cavusoglu would also discuss during a visit to Germany the extradition of former Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, who was released by a Czech court last week despite a Turkish extradition request.

