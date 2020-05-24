Turkish State Broadcaster Launches Russian Channel To Fight 'Disinformation and Manipulation'

Turkey’s state-run TRT broadcaster on May 24 launched a new Russian digital platform.

TRT Russian will focus on providing balanced news on regional and global issues, including through local correspondents in the Russian-speaking world, the broadcaster said.

The new platform and its social media channels will “play a key role in battling disinformation and manipulation,” TRT said.

Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Libya, but have also sought to compartmentalize their differences by expanding political and economic ties.

In launching the new digital platform, Turkey is also likely keen on reaching its ethnic Turkic cousins in Russia and Central Asia.

Russia is Turkey's largest source of visitors in the vital tourism industry, with seven million Russian tourists visiting in 2019, according to the Turkish Tourism Ministry.

TRT already broadcasts TRT World in English, TRT Arabic, and TRT German.