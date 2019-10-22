Turkey’s Erdogan Visits Putin For Syria Talks As U.S.-Brokered Cease-Fire Is Set To Expire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 22 will hold discussions with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on developments in Syria where an Ankara-backed military incursion is taking place in the northeastern part of the country against Kurdish forces.



A five-day Washington-brokered cease-fire expires the same day in the area where Turkey is trying to establish a 120-kilometer “safe zone” near its border with the conflict-ravaged country and where it wants to resettle some 2 million war refugees it is harboring.



Turkey will take “necessary” further steps in northeastern Syria after meeting with Putin, Erdogan said at a forum in Istanbul on October 21 hosted by broadcaster TRT World as cited by AP.



“We will take up this process with Mr. Putin and after that we will take the necessary steps,” the Turkish leader said.



The Kremlin’s website stated that their meeting will be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi and will focus on topics also related to “countering international terrorist groups and promoting the political settlement process” in Syria.

Erdogan’s imminent visit was preceded by a phone call the previous day between French President Emmanuel Macron and Putin during which a request was made for extending the pause in fighting.



Macron emphasized to Putin, who has ordered soldiers to patrol the northern parts of Syria, “the importance of prolonging the current cease-fire, and of ending the crisis with diplomatic means.”



Ankara has warned it will resume its attacks against any Kurdish forces left in the "safe zone" after the October 22 deadline.



Turkey launched its offensive against Kurdish-led forces on October 9 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing the bulk of U.S. troops from northeast Syria.



Turkey views the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia as terrorists, though the Kurds were instrumental in the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) militant group in Syria earlier this year together with U.S. forces.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on October 21 said Trump is prepared to use military force if “needed,” when asked about Turkey’s attack on the Kurds.



Speaking to CNBC’s Wilfred Frost in a taped interview that aired on Closing Bell, Pompeo said, “we prefer peace to war.”



“But in the event that that kinetic action or military action is needed, you should know that President Trump is fully prepared to undertake that action,” Pompeo said without specifying what constituted a red line for the United States to take military action toward fellow NATO member Turkey.

Critics at home and abroad called Trump's decision a “betrayal” of U.S.-allied Kurds, and many expressed concerns that the thousands of IS prisoners being held by the Kurdish militias would be able to flee during the fighting.



On October 21, video footage showed residents of a Kurdish-dominated Syrian city throwing food, including potatoes, at departing U.S. military vehicles as they drove past a crowd.



The video, shown by the Kurdish news agency, showed people hurling potatoes at the vehicles and shouting, "No America," and "America liar," in English.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, CNBC, CNN, and BBC