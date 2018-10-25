Turkey To Start Installing Russian S-400 Missile Systems In October 2019

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said the country will begin the installation of Russian-made S-400 antiaircraft missile systems in October 2019, state media reported.

The Anadolu news agency quoted Akar as saying on October 25 that selected personnel will be sent to Russia to receive training from the beginning of 2019.

Russia's state arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, had already announced in August that it will begin delivering its advanced S-400 air-defense systems to Turkey in 2019.

The United States and other NATO member states have voiced concern over Turkey's purchase of the S-400 missiles.

The United States has warned NATO-member Turkey that going through with the purchase could result in Washington imposing sanctions and halting other existing procurements.

Ankara has pressed on with the deal, saying its Western allies had failed to cooperate in its efforts to boost its defense capabilities and that Ankara has had to look outside of the military alliance to meet its needs.

Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters