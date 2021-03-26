Verdict Expected In Murder Trial Of Turkish-Armenian Journalist Dink

A Turkish court is due to deliver its verdict on March 26 in the murder trial of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, who was shot dead 14 years ago in Istanbul.

Dink was gunned down in broad daylight on January 19, 2007, outside the offices of the bilingual Turkish-Armenian Agos newspaper, where he was the editor. He was 53.

Dink was a vocal proponent of better ties between Turkey and Armenia. But had been convicted two years before for his writings about the mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I.



Only six of 76 defendants are in custody. The accused include U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

In 2012, ultranationalist sympathizer Ogun Samast, who was 17 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

However, the trials continue for others charged with willful killing, violating the constitution, and membership in a terrorist organization.

The protracted legal process is attributed to the fact that the reason for his murder has never been fully settled. At one point it came to light that Turkish security had knowledge of the plot but failed to take action.

After Samast's conviction, a series of photos were revealed showing two police officers posing for the camera with the 17-year-old, while carrying a Turkish flag at the police station, causing outrage and raising questions about possible state involvement in the murder.

Based on reporting by dpa and Freeturkeyjournalists.ipi.media