Turkey Says Soldier Killed After Coming Under Fire From Across Iranian Border

Turkey's Defense Ministry says one Turkish soldier has been killed and two others wounded in the southeastern part of the country after they came under fire from the Iranian side of the border.

The June 24 statement from the Defense Ministry did not say who had shot at its soldiers.

It said the Turkish soldiers were conducting a reconnaissance and surveillance mission in a mountainous border area near the town of Yuksekova in the southeastern province of Hakkari when they came under attack.

Turkish forces have been fighting for decades against the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) along its borders with Syria and Iraq, and in southeastern Turkey.

Interior Ministry Suleyman Soylu said on June 9 that a wall Turkey has been building along its border with Iran is nearly complete.

Soylu said the construction work is aimed at improving security by halting the infiltration of PKK militants and illegal smugglers who cross over from Iran.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Anadolu Agency, and Tasnim