Turkmen Physician, Whose Incarceration U.S. Lawmakers Questioned, Released From Prison
Noted Turkmen physician Khursanai Ismatullaeva, who was fired from a hospital in 2017 and handed a nine-year prison term on corruption charges in November 2021 after the case of her dismissal following sick leave was discussed in the European Parliament, has been released from prison. Sources close to the government said on January 3 that Ismatullaeva was released last month as part of a mass amnesty. In November 2021, U.S. lawmakers urged Turkmen authorities to release Ismatullaeva and other political prisoners. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Iran Revokes Death Sentences Of Three Protesters But Confirms Two Others
Iran's Supreme Court has revoked the death sentence handed to three defendants who allegedly played a role in the murder of a security officer but confirmed the death penalty of two others in the case.
Amir Hashemi, the the Supreme Court's public relations director, announced on Twitter on January 3 that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for Hamid Qarahasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi and Reza Aria were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
However, the court rejected appeals by Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, confirming their death sentences stemming from the same incident.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters of causing the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during an anti-government demonstration. All of the accused deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Five of those accused were handed death sentences, while the other 11, including three minors, were given lengthy jail terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to slain protester Hadis Najafi at a cemetery to mark 40 days -- the end of the official mourning period -- after she was killed during the protests.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the case was Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
The lawyer of Mohammad Hosseini, whose death sentence has been confirmed by the Supreme Court, said his client also was tortured until he confessed to playing a part in the murder of a security officer.
Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a tweet on December 18 that during a meeting his client told him he had been tied up and tortured by agents to secure a confession.
"He was tortured with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied. They kicked his head until he fainted and injured different parts of his body with an iron rod and an electroshock weapon," Ardakani said.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Mohammad Mehdi Karami, the other accused in the case whose death sentence has been confirmed, said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street, thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving.
Since the death of Amini while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Iran has already admitted to executing two men for crimes allegedly linked to the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov To Pay Two-Day Visit To Beijing
Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov will pay a two-day state visit to China this week. Chinese Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said in Beijing on January 3 that Berdymukhammedov's visit on January 5-6 was scheduled following an invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping. No other details were given. To read the original story from Xinhua, click here.
Iranian Protesters Come Out In Support Of Javanrud Residents
Protesters in several western Iranian cities took to the streets overnight to support demonstrators in Javanrud, who have faced deadly attacks by security forces amid nationwide unrest over the death of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in mid-September.
Demonstrators in the Kurdish Iranian city of Mahabad were gathered in a local cemetery on January 2 to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for Shemal Khadiripour, a young protester killed by security forces in ongoing anti-regime unrest.
After the ceremony, the protestors lit fires in several areas of Mahabad, blocked streets, and chanted anti-government slogans while expressing support for the people of Javanrud, who have faced off against Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces for three days.
Javanrud remains under strict security control after intense confrontations between protesters and the security forces on December 31 which left at least one person dead after people gathered to honor slain protesters, only to be pushed away by IRGC troops.
IRGC forces have since kept a heavy presence in the streets.
Video published on social media from the western Iranian city of Sanandaj showed protesters there setting fire to a government building late on January 2.
In the Iranian capital, Tehran, protesters could be seen tearing down pictures of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force, who was killed by the United States in a drone attack in Iraq on January 3, 2020.
Protesters have been burning banners put up in various cities in Soleimani's honor, including the central Iranian city of Yazd.
The protests over Amini's death while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgarian President Asks Reform Party To Form Government
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has formally asked the second-largest political party in parliament to form a government in a bid to avoid a fifth general election in two years. Nikolay Denkov, the head of the reformist We Continue the Change party, said he would try to build a working coalition, although analysts weren't hopeful. Denkov, a 60-year-old chemistry professor and former education minister, will have a week to propose a cabinet. The cabinet will then need the backing of a majority of the 240 lawmakers in parliament. Denkov's party, which led a ruling four-party coalition that collapsed in June, has 53 parliamentarians. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Pakistan Shuts Markets In Evenings Under Energy Conservation Plan
Pakistan's government has ordered all malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. among other measures in a new energy conservation plan, the defense minister said on January 3. The news comes as Islamabad grapples with an economic crisis. The country's foreign exchange reserve levels barely cover a month's worth of imports, most of which are accounted for by energy purchases from abroad, and funds expected under an International Monetary Fund program have been delayed. Khawaja Asif told journalists that measures approved by the cabinet aim to save the cash-strapped country about 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($273.4 million). To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Detains Two French Nationals, One Belgian On Espionage Charges
Two French nationals among seven arrested in Iran have been indicted on charges of alleged espionage and conspiracy against the country's national security. Masoud Satayshi, a spokesman for the judiciary, said on January 3 that another indictment had been issued for a Belgian citizen whose case is currently being processed by the Revolutionary Court. He did not give the names of those indicted. Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges, since mass protests broke out across the country over the death of a woman while in police custody. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
French Producer Of LNG Containers Suspends Operations In Russia
French liquefied natural gas containers manufacturer Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has joined dozens of other international companies in announcing the suspension of its operations over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February last year. The company said on January 3 that the decision was made after a thorough analysis of the European Union's sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Chess Champion Alexandra Kosteniuk To Represent Switzerland
Former women's world chess champion Alexandra Kosteniuk, who holds dual Russian-Swiss citizenship, will compete on Switzerland's female grandmasters' team as of January 1, 2024, the Swiss Chess Federation said in a statement on January 3. According to the statement, Kosteniuk will play for the country's male grandmasters' team as well, "if need be." Kosteniuk stopped representing Russia after her country launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year. She currently is playing under the flag of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the statement says. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Bans Performers From Lip-Synching At State, Public Events
Kyrgyz Culture Minister Altynbek Maksutov has signed a decree banning entertainers from lip-synching songs at state and public events. The document bans lip-synching by performers at theaters, cinema halls, museums, clubs, libraries, and sports venues. According to the January 3 decree, a violation will lead to unspecified punishments of the performers, organizers, and hosts of the events. In 2021, Kyrgyz authorities forced entertainers to indicate on their promotional materials if they planned to use lip-synching at their performances. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russia Launches More Drones, Air Strikes As Kyiv Reports Another Alleged Big Strike On Russian Forces
The Russian military continued to launch attacks on mostly civilian targets in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military reported in its daily update on January 3, a day after the Russian military acknowledged large losses in one of Kyiv’s deadliest strikes since the start of the conflict 10 months ago.
The General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces also said that Ukrainian forces had targeted Russian military forces in Chulakivka, a town in the Kherson region. According to the Ukrainian military, some 500 Russian military personnel were either killed or wounded in the Ukrainian military action on December 31.
It was not possible to independently confirm the Ukrainian claims. Moscow has not publicly commented on the alleged Ukrainian military action.
On January 2, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 63 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed.
Ukraine said the Russian death toll in Makiyivka on December 31 was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called that an exaggeration.
Russian military bloggers, whose information has largely been reliable during the war, said ammunition stored close to the facility had exploded in the attack and contributed to the high number of casualties.
In Samara, in southwestern Russia, people gathered on January 3 for an Orthodox commemorative service.
Soldiers fired a gun salute during the gathering of some 200 people, some of whom were holding flags of the ruling United Russia party, the AFP news agency reported.
Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested many of those who died in Makiyivka were mobilized reservists from the region.
In its daily update on January 3, the General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces also said that the Russian military had launched six missile and 52 air strikes as well as 77 attacks from rocket launcher systems. It said that all six missile strikes and 30 of the air strikes targeted civilian infrastructure.
Ukrainian forces also shot down 27 Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russian forces, the General Staff added.
Elsewhere, the Russian military launched a rocket attack on the ice hockey arena in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region. The hockey club, Donbas, former champions of Ukraine’s top ice hockey league, had played there.
Video uploaded to social media showed what appeared to be the Altair Arena in flames.
Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram that two people had been wounded in the Russian missile strike on Druzhkivka. He also added that a Russian rocket had also hit the nearby village of Yakovlivka.
Russia appears to have stepped up its air strikes against civilian targets in the capital, Kyiv, and other cities in recent days.
Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on January 2.
"We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defenses, our energy."
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By Current Time
Suspected Mastermind Of Banksy Mural Theft In Ukraine Could Face 12 Years In Prison
Prosecutors in Ukraine have announced that the individual suspected of orchestrating the removal of a Banksy mural in a town heavily damaged in Russian bombing could face 12 years in prison if found guilty.
The artwork, depicting a woman in a gas mask and a dressing gown holding a fire extinguisher, was taken off a wall in the town of Hostomel, northwest of the capital, Kyiv, on December 2, according to officials.
The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office said in a statement on its website that the man it believes organized the operation had been handed a “suspicion notice.”
"He was aware of the value of the work and planned to sell the graffiti and dispose of the funds received as he saw fit," it said in the statement issued on January 2. "To do this, he enlisted the help of men who were unaware of his intentions, whom he assured that he had all the necessary permits to dismantle the mural."
The Prosecutor-General’s Office put the value of the artwork by the renowned British artist at over 9 million hryvnia ($243,900).
"The criminals tried to transport this graffiti with the help of wooden boards and polyethylene," it said.
"Thanks to the concern of citizens, the police and other security forces managed to arrest the criminals."
Earlier, Ukrainian media had reported that eight suspects had been detained over the Banksy mural theft.
The mural was retrieved and is now reported to be in the hands of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, which will decide its fate.
Banksy confirmed that he had painted the mural and six others in places that were hit by heavy fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
One of them, a female gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble, painted on a building damaged by Russian shelling in the liberated town of Borodyanka, was unveiled by Banksy on November 11.
Banksy, whose identity remains unknown, has created art, much of it with a political message, all over the world for nearly two decades, including in New York City, London, and the West Bank.
With reporting from Reuters and dpa
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Kabul Attack
The Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Taliban forces in Kabul. The group said on Telegram on January 2 that the attack on January 1 had killed 20 people and wounded 30. A spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run Interior Ministry said an explosion outside the military airport in the capital, Kabul, had caused multiple casualties. The ministry denied the casualty figures claimed by Islamic State and said it would release the official death toll. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
European Natural Gas Prices Fall To Lowest Level Since Ukraine War
Europe's wholesale natural gas prices fell on January 2 to their lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, which had driven them to a record high last year. A mild winter has enabled countries to tap less gas from stocks that were built up in anticipation of cuts in supplies from Russia, which was Europe's main supplier before the war. European countries filled up their gas-storage facilities and launched campaigns to encourage consumers to save on energy during the winter. Experts have warned that a cold snap could still send gas prices rising again.
Clampdown Reported In Western Iran After Slain Protesters Mourned
Demonstrators in the western Iranian city of Javanrud were set on by security forces and have reportedly faced a martial-style clampdown since gathering in a local cemetery on December 31 to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for seven protesters killed by security forces in ongoing anti-regime unrest.
Reports from Javanrud on January 1 described harsh security conditions and the widespread presence of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in the streets.
The IRGC and other hard-line enforcers have played a key role in suppressing dissent since the unrest was triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in mid-September.
Local sources have accused government forces of using live ammunition and arresting protesters in Javanrud, in Kermanshah Province.
The protests there intensified after security forces stormed the city's cemetery on December 31 and tried to disperse people who had gathered to honor the dead protesters.
Security forces also used tear gas and live ammunition against protesters in and around the cemetery, reportedly leading to the death of 22-year-old Borhan Eliasi.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network, a group that monitors the human rights situation in western Iran's Kurdish region, reported on January 1 that at least 15 people, including 16-year-old Arman Ahmadi, were injured by the firing of pellets and live ammunition by the IRGC.
Reports from the capital claimed the death of another protester who was recently temporarily released from prison, Mehdi Zarei Ashkezari. They said he was buried on December 31 in his hometown of Ashkezar.
Radio Farda was initially unable to confirm the specifics of those reports. The families of many detainees have avoided going public to avoid being targeted by authorities.
Anger over Amini's death has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand greater freedom and respect for women's rights.
Thousands of arrests have been made, and some protesters have been sentenced to death.
At least 58 journalists have been arrested, according to the International Federation of Journalists, including the most recent detainee, Mehdi Ghadimi.
Ghadimi’s friends and colleagues say he was arrested at his home on January 1.
Iran's judiciary, which routinely withholds information including on trials in process, has not provided any information about possible charges against Ghadimi.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Iran, Baha'i Leader's Son Says No Word From Jailed Mother For More Than A Month
The son of an imprisoned leader of Iran's Baha'i community says he has not heard from his mother for more than five weeks and prison authorities have prevented her from phoning or meeting with family members.
Mahvash Sabet Shahriari, 69, was arrested in July amid a new wave of repression against Iran's Baha'i community and given a new 10-year sentence following an hourlong trial on November 21.
Frud Sabet said in an interview with RFERL's Radio Farda that he had no information about his mother's condition since the trial.
"The family is very worried about her health," he said. "We don't know where she is, and we don't know if she's alive."
Sabet Shahriari is a prominent Baha'i leader. She previously served 10 years in prison on charges of acting against Iran's national security, collaboration with foreign countries, and "corruption on Earth," among other things.
In July, Iranian security agents raided the homes of dozens of Baha'is in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders and charging many with "spying for Israel."
Months of protests erupted in Iran following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly and reportedly beaten by members of the notorious morality police.
Frud Sabet told Radio Farda that while his mother's arrest came prior to the recent protests, "we assume that the overcrowding of prisons and courts has affected my mother's fate."
"But being completely unaware of her after issuing such a heavy sentence is not justified," he added.
Since Amini's death, several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Iran accuses Baha'is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha'i faith. Baha'i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution, its leaders say they face systematic persecution.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and, in a religious fatwa issued in 2018, he forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Teen Protester Condemned To Double Death Sentence
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced an 18-year-old accused protester to two death sentences on charges of "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God," the activist HRANA news agency reports.
The report said Mehdi Mohammadifard was arrested on September 30 in connection with protests in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr.
He was accused of helping organize and lead a rally on September 21.
During his detention, Mohammadifard was reportedly denied access to a lawyer and the court forced him to use a public defender.
HRANA quoted a source close to Mohammadifard's family as saying his confessions were the result of coercion and torture and there was no documentary evidence of any crime.
Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have protested en masse, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government in decades.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Hard-liners have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been condemned to death.
Investigations by RFERL's Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
After Call With Zelenskiy, Von Der Leyen Says EU Stands By Ukraine 'For As Long As It Takes'
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reiterated the European Union's emphatic support for Ukrainians "for as long as it takes" to thwart Russia's 10-month-old invasion, noting that she'd had her first call of the new year with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"I conveyed my wholehearted support and best wishes for 2023 to the Ukrainian people," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on January 2. "The EU stands by you, for as long as it takes."
In a statement following the call, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was expecting to receive the first 2023 tranche of EU macrofinancial aid this month.
"We feel support & will win together," he wrote on Twitter.
Von der Leyen has made multiple visits to Kyiv since tens of thousands of Russian troops poured across the Ukrainian border from Russia and Belarus in late February 2022 in the largest foreign invasion in Europe since World War II.
The attack has met with staunch Ukrainian defense of its territory and unprecedented international sanctions on Moscow and Russians.
"We support your heroic struggle," von der Leyen wrote, describing it as a "fight for freedom and against brutal aggression."
She cited continued "strong financial assistance" to Ukraine and said distribution of an 18-billion-euro support package would start "soon."
She also said humanitarian efforts this winter would include "generators, light bulbs, shelters, [and] school buses."
Von der Leyen said she looked forward to meeting Zelenskiy again "in Ukraine soon."
Family Of Iranian Journalist Samimi Deny Reports Of His Release
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi reportedly remains in prison despite a weekend report in reformist media suggesting he had been released from Semnan Prison, where he has been serving a two-year sentence for his presence at a protest rally in 2019.
AFP quoted unnamed family on January 2 rejecting a report a day earlier in the Sharq daily saying the 73-year-old member of the Religious Nationalists Council had been freed.
Samimi was imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison in 2021 to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance of a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
He was temporarily released in February due to poor health but was sent to Semnan just three months later after he was handed new charges of harming national security.
In December, Samimi reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests that erupted following the September death in police custody of 22-year-old female student Mahsa Amini after she allegedly wore the mandated head scarf improperly.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls against Iran's clerical leadership, has resulted in nearly 500 deaths, including 62 minors.
Samimi is a former editor in chief of the Nameh and Iran Farda magazines and is thought to be the oldest journalist jailed in Iran.'
Following his rearrest in May, 200 civil and political activists signed a statement declaring that Iran's judicial, security, and political authorities would be responsible for "negligence and misfortune" that Samimi might encounter in prison.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Gas Exports Outside Ex-Soviet States Fell 46 Percent In 2022, Gazprom Figures Show
Russian gas exports to countries outside a group of former Soviet republics plunged 45.5 percent in 2022, figures from gas giant Gazprom showed on January 2. Gazprom said in a statement that exports outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) totaled 100.9 billion cubic meters compared to 185.1 billion in 2021. Europe was previously Gazprom's main export market but supplies have been drastically reduced because of sanctions following Russia's offensive in Ukraine in 2022.
Taliban's Afghan Defense Boss Calls Pakistani Accusation Provocative
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has accused Islamabad of endangering bilateral relations after Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested last week that Kabul wasn't doing enough to counter the activities of the militant Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group.
The Taliban's Defense Ministry in Kabul issued a statement on January 1 saying the TTP's hideouts are inside Pakistan, not Afghanistan.
It said that "such claims by Pakistani officials harm relations" and any issues can be "resolved through understanding."
Continuing the war of words, Pakistani leaders on January 2 stated that no country will be allowed to shield militants who conduct attacks inside the country, without specifically mentioning Afghanistan, AP reported.
Pakistan's National Security Committee vowed "zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan" and said extremists will be dealt with using the "full force of the state."
The Taliban-led Afghan government that took over after the U.S.-led withdrawal of international troops and the UN-backed Afghan government's collapse in mid-2021 is not officially recognized by any country.
But it hosted the talks between Pakistani officials and TTP representatives that resulted in an abortive cease-fire last year.
Pakistan regards the TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, as a terrorist group.
Sanaullah suggested to local media that Islamabad could be forced to take unilateral action against the TTP inside Afghanistan.
The TTP walked away from a monthslong truce with Islamabad in November, saying the Pakistani Army had failed to fulfill unspecified pledges.
Pakistan blames the TTP for at least 250 attacks that killed more than 400 people in Pakistan between August 2021 and August 2022.
With reporting by AP
Kazakhstan's Toqaev Cites 'Complicated' Year On Eve Of Unrest Anniversary
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev used a New Year's speech as the first anniversary approached of deadly unrest in Kazakhstan to claim credit for "saving the country" from "a great challenge" in its three decades of post-Soviet independence.
He said on January 1 that "thanks to the indomitable unity of our people, we turned back this threat."
He called 2022 "the beginning of large-scale changes and the start of a new era" in Central Asia's biggest and economically mightiest republic.
Rights groups and other critics have continued their calls for thorough and independent investigations into violence during the January 2022 unrest, which was initially sparked by rising fuel prices but morphed into anger over years of corruption and nepotism.
WATCH: The father of 4-year-old Aikorkem holds President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev responsible for his daughter's death -- and says he'll never stop demanding justice.
Officials have acknowledged 238 deaths in connection with the unrest, including 19 police officers and dozens of detainees who appeared to have been tortured in custody.
Toqaev declared a state of emergency after the unrest erupted on January 2, 2022, and eventually invited Russian and other CSTO troop support to put down the protests, heightening concerns of increased Moscow involvement and influence in Kazakhstan and the region.
In his speech on January 1, Toqaev claimed that "significant progress" was made in the defense of human rights in the country.
But Human Rights Watch (HRW) and other groups have said the investigations into the unrest were "one-sided" into abuses, and failed to hold police and other officials to account.
Toqaev has previously blamed "20,000 bandits" and other "extremists" trained abroad for attacking Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, without publicly producing any evidence.
Toqaev organized a referendum in June to extend presidential terms to seven years and an extraordinary election in November, leaving him in office until 2029.
"The presidential election was open and fair," he said of the vote, which the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said was lacking "real" competition.
"In a difficult geopolitical situation, we increased the international reputation of Kyrgyzstan [and] became a reliable partner of a number of giant countries," Toqaev said in his New Year's speech.
He said the government's "first task" is tackling inflation, increasing the real income of citizens, and kick-starting production."
After several tumultuous years, Kazakhstan has local and gubernatorial elections slated for 2023.
Toqaev said he was "confident that new democratic traditions will be formed and political culture will be raised in this country."
Ukraine Claims Responsibility For Attack On Russian Barracks That Killed Scores Of Soldiers
Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a temporary military barracks in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region after the Kremlin, in a rare battlefield admission, acknowledged that scores of its soldiers had been killed at a site in the city of Makiyivka.
"On December 31…in the settlement of Makiyivka, Donetsk region, up to 10 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed and damaged," Ukraine's General Staff said on January 2 in a Facebook post.
"The losses of the occupiers' personnel are being clarified," it added.
The statement came shortly after the Russian military said 63 of its soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on temporary barracks near the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk after the Ukrainian Army and several posts by pro-Russian social media suggested hundreds had been killed.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on January 2 that "as a result of a strike on a temporary-deployment point by four missiles with a high-explosive warhead, 63 Russian servicemen were killed."
"All necessary assistance and support will be given to relatives and loved ones of the deceased servicemen," the ministry said.
Russia has rarely acknowledged casualties during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.
Hours earlier, the Ukrainian military, without initially acknowledging the attack itself, had suggested that hundreds of recently mobilized Russian troops died at a makeshift barracks in Makiyivka, a suburb about 15 kilometers outside of the occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
If such a scale of casualties is confirmed, it could represent one of the deadliest single incidents for the Russian side since the all-out invasion began 10 months ago and another potential rallying point for Ukraine and its international supporters in the conflict.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
RFE/RL is unable to corroborate battlefield accounts in areas of the heaviest fighting.
But expressions of shock and anger by Russians online about the incident and the apparent failure of the Russian military to guard an occupied vocational school where the purported recruits were gathered suggested that even normally pro-Kremlin Telegram groups were acknowledging a setback.
Some of the Russian groups suggested the shelling was the result of an attack by Ukraine with a high-precision HIMARS rocket.
The Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's military said via Telegram on January 1 that an attack by "Santa" had resulted in "about 400 corpses" at an occupied vocational school called PTU-19 in the town of Makiyivka.
It said there were also 300 enemy troops wounded at Makiyivka.
It said the explosion was "a result of 'careless handling of heating devices,' neglecting security measures, and smoking in an unspecified place."
The Ukrainian side has routinely invoked such language after major events to suggest its defenders' responsibility without any outright claim.
The Russian Telegram channel Unofficial Beznosov 'Z' said the "strike was delivered at exactly 00:01 our time" on January 1 and expressed hope that Russian military commanders who decided to use the facility in question to gather troops "will be punished."
The Russian pro-military channel Tsargrad cited "hundreds" of dead, and the unofficial Operational Reports channel said 500 troops were dead. Others called the casualties suffered by the Russian side "substantial."
Eastern Kazakh Natural-Gas Supply To China Halted
Officials in an eastern Kazakh region say gas exports to China from the area's only natural-gas producing facility were halted on January 1 amid an expiring deal and local complaints that some villages were without gas while its fuel was being sent abroad to China.
A contract on the export of gas between the local Tarbagatai Oil company that operates the gas mine at Sarybulak and the Kazakh Energy Ministry reportedly expired on December 31 despite reports that it never fulfilled the 75 million-cubic-meter order.
A regional official had announced a suspension in July, citing the depletion of gas reserves in the Zaisan Basin.
But activists had complained recently that locals were undersupplied during the bitterly cold Central Asian winter.
A Tarbagatai representative said the company "cannot say for sure" whether the gas-export route from Sarybulak to China will be reopened.
Belarusian Sabalenka Says Wimbledon Ban On Players 'Changed Nothing'
Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian players from last year's tournament "changed nothing," world No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka said on January 1 as she hoped to return to the grass-court Grand Slam in 2023 having missed its fans and atmosphere. Wimbledon organizers banned tennis players from Russia and Belarus last year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian Sabalenka is in Australia for the season's first Grand Slam. To see the original Reuters story click here.
