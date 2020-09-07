Turkmen President Not Happy With State Media, Warns Of Government Reshuffle

ASHGABAT -- Turkmenistan's authoritarian leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has warned of a cabinet reshuffle after criticizing the government for what he sees as its failure to get state-controlled media to "report the country’s successes" and "shortcomings in resolving economic problems."

Berdymukhammedov's warning came after he listened to a report by Deputy Prime Minister Mahrijemal Mammedova, who is responsible for media and culture issues, at a government session that was broadcast by state television on September 4.

Mammedova was appointed to the post in early July.

After similar public statements, Berdymukhammedov has fired government ministers and their deputies. Often, the fate of those sacked goes unknown.

There are no independent media outlets functioning in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation. Information from nonstate-run media is difficult to come across and available only via the Internet.

Turkmenistan's economy has been struggling for months, with government revenues depleted in part to unsuccessful energy deals and low global prices for natural gas, the Caspian nation's main export.

Government critics and human rights groups say Berdymukhammedov has suppressed dissent and made few changes in the country since he came to power after the death of autocrat Saparmurat Niyazov in 2006.

Like Niyazov, Berdymukhammedov long relied on energy revenues to subsidize prices for basic goods and utilities to help maintain his grip on power.

