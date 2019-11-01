Turkmen Woman Sentenced To 12 Years In Belarus For Murdering Her Baby

A court in Belarus has sentenced a Turkmen woman to 12 years in prison for murdering her 2-month-old daughter.



The Brest Regional Court in western Belarus sentenced 29-year-old Yulduz Haidarova on October 31 after finding her guilty of suffocating the baby.



Court clerk Snezhana Hrishkevich told journalists that the ruling will come into force after Haidarova exhausts all possible appeals.



Investigators say Haidarova, who was a student at a college in Brest, was arrested in May after her daughter's body was found near a river.



She has claimed that the baby suffocated under her body while they slept on a sofa in the apartment of an acquaintance. But investigators say Haidarova intentionally murdered her daughter and then discarded the body.

Based on reporting by tut.by, BelTA, and Belnovosti