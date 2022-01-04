Turkmen Border Guards Skirmish With Taliban

Turkmen border guards have skirmished with Taliban fighters along the Afghan border, according to local media reports.

Details of the reported clashes in Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province early on January 3 remain unclear.

Helal Balkhi, the head of the Taliban’s provincial department of information, told Afghan news website Hasht-e Subh that Turkmen border guards had killed a civilian and injured another three days ago.

Taliban forces went to investigate on January 3 and came under fire from Turkmen border guards, Balkhi said, adding that Taliban fighters returned fire.

There were no reports of casualties.

Turkmenistan, one of the world’s most isolated states, made no comment.

In December, Taliban forces skirmished with Iranian and Pakistani forces over border issues.

With reporting by Hasht-e Subh and Tolo News