Former Political Prisoner Says He Plans To Run In Turkmenistan's Presidential Election

Western countries continue to urge Russia to take "concrete" steps to ease tensions over its military buildup at the border with Ukraine as Moscow's claim that it has started to withdraw troops from the area is met with skepticism.

Russia's Defense Ministry on February 16 published video that it said showed tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled artillery units leaving the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

But British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the same day that London has thus far not seen any evidence that Russia is withdrawing troops from positions near the Ukrainian border and hinted that Moscow may actually continue the buildup.

"We haven't seen any evidence at the moment of that withdrawal," Wallace told Times Radio.

"Physical observations that we see show the opposite of some of the recent rhetoric coming out the Kremlin," Wallace added in a later interview with the BBC.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand also said that, for the moment, the Russian buildup continues instead of being reversed.

"The escalation of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border, including in Belarus, is increasingly significant," Anand told reporters on February 16 as she arrived for a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

President Joe Biden said late on February 16 that the United States had yet to see proof of a Russian withdrawal and that Russian troops -- which he estimated at more than 150,000 -- remain “very much in a threatening position.”

In Belarus, meanwhile, Foreign Minister Uladzimer Makey said Russian troops will be fully withdrawn after the conclusion this week of joint military exercises.

"Not a single [Russian] military serviceman, not a single piece of military equipment will stay. The Defense Ministry has stated this, [Belarusian leader] Lukashenka has said this, and the Belarusian delegations have said this during different events held under the auspices of the OSCE," Makey told a press conference in Minsk on February 16.

Officials from several countries, including the United States, have warned a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent after Moscow began deploying tens of thousands of troops last November in areas on the northern, eastern, and southern border with Ukraine.

In Ukraine, the public on February 16 was observing a "Day of Unity" decreed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the hope that it would mark a patriotic outpouring after U.S. reports had suggested the date as the potential start of a Russian invasion.

The Kremlin has rejected it has any plan to invade its neighbor, calling the Western warnings hysterical war propaganda.

European Union Council head Charles Michel said on February 16 that Moscow must choose between war and diplomacy, urging Russia to demonstrate its will to de-escate by actions rather than words.

"In the last two days, Russia has signaled that it may be open to diplomacy, and we urge Russia to take concrete and tangible steps towards de-escalation because this is the condition for sincere political dialogue," Michel told European lawmakers.

Biden reiterated that the United States and its NATO allies would be ready to hit Russia hard with sanctions if it invades Ukraine, but held out hope that diplomacy would still work.

"It remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal.... What we see is that they have increased the number of troops, and more troops are on the way," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

"If they really start to withdraw forces, that's something we will welcome.... They have always moved forces back and forth, so just that we see movement of forces, of battle tanks, doesn't confirm a real withdrawal," he added.

Russia is using the troop buildup as coercion to get the United States and NATO to agree to sweeping security demands, including a ban on Ukraine’s membership in the Western alliance and a rollback of NATO’s advances in Central and Eastern Europe since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Biden said the United States rejects those demands but has put several “concrete ideas” on the table, including arms control and transparency measures, to advance “the common security” needs of the West and Russia.

“We will continue our diplomatic efforts in close consultation with our allies and our partners. As long as there is hope of diplomatic resolution that prevents the use of force and avoids incredible human suffering that would follow, we will pursue it,” he said.

At a joint news conference with Scholz, Putin said, "We are ready to work further together. We are ready to go down the negotiations track," as he mentioned a partial pullback of Russian troops.

Scholz said he saw some hints of progress in his talks with Putin and called Russian claims of a troop pullback a “good sign” toward de-escalating a crisis that has reverberated far beyond Europe.

"There were enough points of departure indicating a good development," he said. "It shows that it is worth sticking with it and trying to make progress despite broad points of disagreement."



Putin said Russia “of course” does not want to see the outbreak of war but added he was disappointed that there had not been a constructive response to Russia's security demands.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, TASS, AP, and Politico