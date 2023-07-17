News
Turkmenistan's Authoritarian President Sacks Several Top Officials
Turkmenistan's authoritarian President Serdar Berdymukhammedov sacked several top officials of the isolated nation last week for "poor job performance," state media outlets reported over the weekend. The officials dismissed on July 14 include Energy Minister Hajimuhammet Rejepmyradov; Agriculture Minister Allanur Altyyev; the chief of the Turkmenhimiya chemical concern, Nyyazly Nyyazlyyev; the chairman of the State Joint Stock Exchange, Begench Charyyev; and the chairman of the State Sports Committee, Gulmyrat Agamyradov. Berdymukhammedov also replaced governors of the country's five regions. To read the original story by the RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Leader Of Communist Opposition In Moldova's Transndiester Found Dead
The chief of the opposition Communist Party in Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region, Oleg Horjan, was killed at home on July 16, the leader of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, told a news conference in Moscow on July 17. A party colleague told RFE/RL that Horjan was found dead in his home near Tiraspol with multiple stab wounds, while police said he was shot dead. Horjan was released in December after spending 4 1/2 in a Transdniester prison. He told RFE/RL at the time that he was imprisoned for "violent actions" and had been on a hunger strike for 90 days. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Britain Sanctions 14 Russian Officials Involved In Forced Relocation Of Ukrainian Children
Britain has sanctioned 14 Russian officials, including two government ministers, for what it says is their role in Russia's forced relocation of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The Ukrainian government says it has identified almost 20,000 children who have been deported or separated from their parents or guardians during the war.
Among those added to the list of sanctions on July 17 are Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov and Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, the British government said in a statement.
"In his chilling program of forced child deportation, and the hate-filled propaganda spewed by his lackeys, we see Putin’s true intention -- to wipe Ukraine from the map," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.
"Today’s sanctions hold those who prop up Putin’s regime to account, including those who would see Ukraine destroyed, its national identity dissolved, and its future erased," Cleverly said.
Several regional officials, including Vladimir Solodov, the governor of Russia's remote Far Eastern region of Kamchatka, as well as Moscow-installed officials from Ukraine's eastern regions that are currently under Russian occupation, were also added to the sanctions list for their role in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.
Earlier this month, Grigory Karasin, the chief of the international committee in Russia's upper house of parliament -- the Federation Council -- said it had brought some 700,000 children from Ukrainian conflict zones into Russia for their own "protection."
Last month, the European Union added 71 people and 33 entities to those banned from the EU and froze any assets they hold in EU jurisdiction for involvement in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The ICC's arrest warrant in Putin's name leaves in doubt his physical participation in a summit next month of the BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The summit will be hosted by South Africa, a country that is a member of the ICC and would be expected to arrest Putin if he sets foot in the country.
South Africa hasn't condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it remains impartial.
Neither Ukraine nor Russia are ICC members.
The ICC also said in March that a warrant had also been issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directed the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.
With reporting by Reuters
Controversial Bust Of Russian Ruler Ivan The Terrible Unveiled In Astrakhan
Pro-Kremlin activists in the city of Astrakhan have unveiled a bust of Tsar Ivan IV, also known as Ivan the Terrible, on private land after the city's administration refused to locate it on a public site. The idea to place the bust was initiated by the Coordination Council of Veteran Organizations more than a year ago. But it sparked controversy among local residents and officials, who see Ivan IV as a ruler who presided over a reign of terror. Ivan the Terrible conquered the Khanate of Astrakhan in 1556, four years after he conquered the Khanate of Kazan, territories that are now parts of Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Ukrainian Filmmaker Oleh Sentsov Says He Was Wounded While Fighting Russian Troops
Noted Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov says he was wounded by shrapnel while fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces against Russian occupying troops in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region. Sentsov wrote on Facebook on July 17 that shrapnel was removed from his face but “small pieces in my arm and leg will stay with me forever.” The 47-year native of Crimea was arrested by Russian authorities in 2014, shortly after Moscow illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula, and sentenced to 20 years in prison on terrorism charges amid an international outcry. He was released in a prisoner swap in 2019. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Report Gains As Offensive In Zaporizhzhya Region Carries On
Ukrainian forces are continuing their offensive in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas of the southern Zaporizhzhya region while recapturing some territory in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said early on July 17.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Over the past week, as a result of offensive actions in total (east and south), almost 18 square kilometers were liberated," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram, adding that in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk Ukrainian forces managed to recapture some territory.
Malyar said that the total amount of territory recaptured by Ukrainian troops since the start of their counteroffensive totals more than 210 square kilometers.
Russian forces spearheaded by Wagner mercenaries took Bakhmut in May after months of heavy fighting, but Ukrainian troops have recently been making gains to the north and south of the devastated city.
Malyar said that, over the past week, some 7 square kilometers were liberated around Bakhmut, where a total of more than 30 square kilometers have been recaptured by Kyiv's forces.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily report early on July 17 that Russian troops are concentrating their main military operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiyvka, Kupyansk, and Maryinka directions in Donetsk.
It said that Ukrainian troops fended off Russian attempts at storming their positions in Donetsk and that 28 close-combat battles were fought there over the past 24 hours in the east.
The latest fighting came as Russian forces struck Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv three times on July 16.
Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, told people to stay inside as an air alert was sounded after dark.
Synehubov said earlier on Telegram that one civilian was killed in the second attack, which Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said took place around 7 p.m.
Synehubov said three men had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and that one person was treated at the scene.
According to Ukraine, the Russian military launched four S-300 missiles from the Belgorod region in Russia. Two of the missiles exploded in the air, while the other two struck -- one at a stadium and the other on a road in the city.
With reporting by Reuters and BBC
Two Reported Dead In What Russia Calls A Ukrainian Attack On Crimea Bridge
Two people were killed and a child seriously wounded in what Moscow claimed was an attack by Ukraine on a major rail and road bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula it forcibly annexed in 2014. Kyiv suggested the incident may be a provocation coming on the day a deal allowing the exports of grain in the Black Sea is set to expire.
The Russia-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said an "emergency" had occurred on the bridge, without elaborating.
Social media video and photos reportedly taken at the recently built bridge -- a project Russian President Vladimir Putin has showcased -- showed a twisted section of roadway with a portion missing.
"There was an emergency in the area of the 145th pillar from the Krasnodar Territory (on the Russian side of the bridge). Law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are working," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.
According to transport officials of Russia's Krasnodar territory, the traffic jam at the entrance to the Crimea Bridge stretched for about 3 kilometers.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, said on Telegram that a couple was killed on the bridge and their daughter was injured, without elaborating on the cause of the deaths.
The reports, which could not be independently verified, were described by a Ukrainian military spokeswoman as a potential provocation by Russia.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the bridge was attacked early on July 17 by two Ukrainian drones, without providing further details, while the Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into "an act of terrorism."
The Russian claims, which could not be independently verified, were described by a Ukrainian military spokeswoman as a potential provocation by Russia, though some local media agencies quoted unidentified sources as saying Ukraine was behind the incident.
"Such provocations, which the occupiers of Crimea rush to report very loudly, are a typical way of solving problems by authorities of Crimea and the aggressor state," Nataliya Humenyuk told Ukrainian media.
In a separate statement made to RFE/RL, Humenyuk said that the reports should be treated with skepticism since occupation authorities have recently strengthened the security of the bridge and added that the situation could be used by Russia as a bargaining chip in a deal to allow passage of Russian and Ukrainian grain.
"[The Russians] concentrated their efforts as much as possible on all kinds of protection of this objective," Humenyuk said.
WATCH: Footage from the scene.
The UN-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain is due to expire at midnight on July 17 if Russia refuses to extend it. It was not immediately clear how the incident involving the bridge would affect a potential extension of the agreement.
The last ship under the deal left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on July 16.
Following the incident, Sergei Mironov, a senior Russian lawmaker, said on Telegram that Moscow should not extend the agreement.
"There can be no grain deal after another terrorist attack," Mironov wrote.
The 19-kilometer road-and-rail bridge opened in 2018 and is an important transportation route between Russia and Ukraine's Crimea region. It consists of two parallel structures, one for road traffic and one for railway traffic.
The bridge was partially closed after a major explosion in October damaged its structure in what Moscow claimed was a terrorist act.
Earlier this month, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar appeared to acknowledge Ukraine was involved in the previous attack, saying in a social media post marking the 500th day of the war that "273 days ago, [we] launched the first strike on the Crimean bridge to disrupt Russian logistics."
Following that incident, Russia rebuilt the bridge, with Putin notably driving a car across the structure on December 5 following extensive repairs.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Kosovo Buys Turkish Bayraktar Drones
Kosovo has bought a batch of Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on July 16 as the Balkan country faces unrest in the north where ethnic Serbs refuse to recognize Pristina authorities. The security spending is making the country safer, Kurti said in a Facebook post showing him in front of a drone with his defense minister. He did not mention how much the drones cost or their purpose. Kurti said his government had in the last two years raised troop numbers by 80 percent and the defense budget by more than 100 percent. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Takes Control Of Shares In Local Danone Subsidiary
The Russian state has taken control of shares in the Russian subsidiary of French food producer Danone, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on July 16.
The decree also said that the state is taking control of the shares in Baltika Breweries that are owned by the Danish multinational corporation Carlsberg Group.
The decree says the Russian state would "temporarily" manage shares belonging to Danone Russia and the shares that Carlsberg owns in Baltika, a leading brewing company in Russia with approximately 30 percent of the market share.
Carlsberg Group last year announced plans to withdraw from the Russian market within weeks of the start of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. It employed 8,400 people at the time. Last month the multinational brewer said it had found a buyer for the business subject to regulatory approval but did not disclose the name.
Danone was one of the few multinationals to have remained in Russia since the offensive began. It announced in October that it planned to withdraw from most of its business in the country and take a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($980 million).
Neither Danone nor Carlsberg has commented on the decree Putin signed on July 16.
A large number of major Western companies have pulled out of Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 2022.
The Kremlin warned in April after the Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy group Fortum and its former German subsidiary Uniper were taken under state control that Moscow could seize more Western assets in retaliation for what it called the illegal seizure of Russian assets abroad.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters then that the decree did not concern ownership, just the power to manage the assets.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Azerbaijan Criticizes Moscow After Aliyev, Pashinian Hold Brussels Talks On Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has criticized Moscow, saying it "did not ensure full implementation" of an agreement that instituted a cease-fire between Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia in September 2020.
In a statement on July 17, the ministry added that Moscow "did nothing" to stop Armenia from sending military supplies to Yerevan-backed separatists in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The statement came one day after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Brussels with Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian for EU-sponsored talks aimed at ending the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. It was the sixth meeting between the two men over the last two years.
The meeting was hosted by European Council President Charles Michel, who issued a statement following the meeting describing the talks as "frank, honest, and substantive."
Michel called for an end to "violence and harsh rhetoric" and said he had extended an invitation to both leaders "for another meeting in Brussels after the summer."
The long-simmering conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh led to a six-week war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides. The fighting resulted in Armenia and ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
Under the Moscow-brokered cease-fire, Russia deployed peacekeepers to the 5-kilometer-wide Lachin Corridor, the only land link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.
However, Baku recently closed the corridor, provoking fears of a humanitarian crisis with Armenia warning of food shortages in the region.
Azerbaijan said it took the step after "various types of contraband" were allegedly found in Red Cross vehicles traveling from Armenia. The Red Cross issued a statement saying that four hired drivers had, without the organization's knowledge, tried to transport commercial goods into Nagorno-Karabakh in their own vehicles bearing the emblem of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The men were fired, the ICRC said.
Thousands of people on July 14 took to the streets in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, to protest the blockade.
Despite the blockade, de facto Nagorno-Karabakh health officials said 11 patients in serious condition had been evacuated to Armenia by the Red Cross through the Lachin Corridor.
With reporting by AFP
Kharkiv Endures Third Attack In One Day As Russia Says Towns In Belgorod Region Hit
Russian forces struck the Kharkiv region for a third time late on July 16, the governor said, as Russia reported an apparent retaliatory strike on towns in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.
Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, told people to stay inside as an air alert was sounded after dark.
Synehubov said earlier on Telegram that one civilian was killed in the second attack, which Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said took place around 7 p.m. Synehubov said three men had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and one person was treated at the scene.
According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian military launched four S-300 missiles from the Belgorod region in Russia. Two of the missiles exploded in the air, while the other two struck a stadium and a road in the city.
The governor of the Belgorod region said that Ukrainian forces had shelled the town of Shebekino, about 5 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, with Grad missiles, killing a woman riding her bike.
Vyacheslav Gladkov said the Grad missiles had struck a market area, damaging a building and two cars. The woman died of injuries she received from shrapnel, Gladkov said on Telegram.
He said Ukrainian shelling of two other Belgorod settlements on July 16 caused no casualties but damaged three homes in Gorkovsky, and warehouses, a water tower, and other infrastructure in Ilek-Penkovka.
There was no comment on the attack from Ukraine.
Valeriy Shershen, spokesman for the Tavria defense forces, said earlier on July 16 that Ukrainian troops had advanced more than 1 kilometer along the front line in the Berdyansk direction. The spokesman emphasized that intensive fighting is ongoing there.
"Ukrainian units are entrenched at the borders, conduct aerial reconnaissance, demine the territories, and continue to perform fire missions," he said on Ukrainian television.
Shershen added that Russian troops continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian forces near Avdiyivka and Maryinka. The Russian Army carried out 22 attacks during the day, most of them in the Maryinka area.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Kyiv's troops were fending off Russian attacks near the two cities in the Donetsk region. She also commented on fighting in the direction of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, saying Russian forces have been attacking the two cities for two days in a row.
"We are on the defensive," Malyar said. "There are fierce battles. The positions of both sides change dynamically several times a day."
Malyar also said the two armies were pummeling one another around the city of Bakhmut.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the eastern region, said Ukrainian forces "have firmly held the initiative" in the Bakhmut direction for several weeks.
"We move somewhat measuredly. We clear hundreds of meters every day, and kilometers every week," Cherevatiy said on Ukrainian television.
The battles are a continuation of the counteroffensive Kyiv launched last month to retake Russian-occupied territory. The military’s claims of success could not be independently verified.
Russian troops again shelled the Kherson region, wounding two people who were in their yard, the regional military administration reported.
"In the village of Rozlyv, the Russian Army targeted private houses. A 54-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were injured," the report said, adding that they were treated at the scene.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with state television that Ukraine's counteroffensive was "not succeeding" and that attempts to break through Russian defenses had failed.
Putin also criticized the U.S. provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying "we reserve the right to take reciprocal action" if such weapons are used against Russian forces.
"The Russian Federation has a sufficient stock of various types of cluster munitions. So far this has not been done," Putin said in the interview, claiming this was the case despite "the known shortage of ammunition in a certain period of time."
Ukraine did not respond to Putin's comments.
Kyiv and Western intelligence agencies have determined Moscow has used them since shortly after it launched its massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Cluster munitions have been banned by more than 100 nations globally.
The New York Times reported the previous day that Kyiv has changed its tactics in the counteroffensive to reduce the loss of advance Western-provided weaponry and is now focused on attacking with artillery and long-range missiles.
The Russian Defense Ministry on July 16 reported that it had "repelled" an attack using aerial and sea-based drones that apparently targeted the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the port of Sevastopol, in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers never stop eyeing the sky in the battle to retake territory held by Russian forces. Ukrainian antiaircraft rockets can stop the incoming kamikaze drones but these often put the defending soldiers at risk.
RFE/RL cannot independently verify reports from regions of heavy fighting or that are under Russian occupation.
As the fighting intensified, a UN-brokered deal to export Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports neared expiration.
The last ship approved to travel under the grain-exporting deal left dock on July 16. Since June 27, Russia has refused to register any new shipments under the agreement, which is set to expire on July 17.
On July 14, a UN spokesman said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was awaiting a response from Putin on a proposal to extend the deal. The proposal reportedly included an offer to reconnect a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT international payments system.
Putin said on July 15 that he had not seen the proposal.
Russia has repeatedly threatened to cancel the agreement, which was last extended for two months on May 17, while pushing for an array of concessions.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Kyiv Says More Than 50 Russian Soldiers Have Been Convicted Since Russia's Full-Scale Invasion
Ukrainian courts have convicted and sentenced more than 50 Russian soldiers for crimes committed in Ukraine since Russia’s massive military invasion in February 2022, chief prosecutor Andriy Kostin said on July 16. According to Kostin’s office, Ukraine has registered more than 98,000 crimes of aggression and war crimes. "We investigate these crimes, transfer cases to courts, and obtain verdicts," Kostin said. "People cannot wait for justice if it isn't clear for how long." According to the United Nations, 9,177 Ukrainian civilians have been confirmed killed as of June 30, including 535 children. The UN believes the true number of killed and wounded civilians may be much higher. Despite considerable evidence and testimony, Russia maintains that it does not target civilians in Ukraine and that its forces have not committed war crimes. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Another Russian General Reportedly Fired In Latest Military Shake-Up Post-Mutiny
Another Russian general has reportedly been fired in the latest shake-up in the military since Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a short-lived mutiny three weeks ago.
Major General Vladimir Selivyorstov, who commanded the 106th Airborne Division, has been dismissed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Telegram channels close to Russia’s security services reported on July 15.
The Telegram channels did not give an official reason for his firing though one claimed Selivyorstov had been known to disagree with decisions made by headquarters.
Selivyorstov’s dismissal comes amid upheaval in the Russian armed forces following Prigozhin’s June 23-24 mutiny against Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov over their management of the war in Ukraine.
The weak military response to the mutiny -- which represented the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin’s 23-year grip on power -- has raised questions about the loyalty of senior officials in the armed forces to the Kremlin for its failed invasion of Ukraine.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that at least 13 high-ranking Russian military officials were detained following Prigozhin’s mutiny.
One prominent official, General Sergei Surovikin, who briefly served as overall commander for the Ukraine war and is believed to be a close ally of Prigozhin, has not been seen or heard from since the mutiny erupted on June 24.
Major General Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army deployed in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhya region, said on July 12 that he was fired after complaining to Gerasimov about the failure to rotate troops.
Popov also said his forces were being hampered by problems with counterbattery radar and artillery reconnaissance.
As for Selivyorstov, Telegram channel CHEKA-OGPU said Tula Governor Aleksei Dyumin sought to defend him during a trip to Moscow on July 14. The 106 Airborne Division is based in Tula.
Putin’s former chief security guard, Dyumin is often cited as a possible replacement to Shoigu should the president decide to dismiss him. Dyumin briefly served as deputy defense minister under Shoigu in 2015-2016.
However, experts say Putin is likely to stick with loyalists Shoigu and Gerasimov at least for the foreseeable future lest it appear he caved under pressure from Prigozhin.
Wagner Troops Said To Enter Belarus As Mercenary Group's Future Still Uncertain
A long convoy transporting Wagner troops entered Belarus from Russia on July 15, the independent Belarusian military monitoring project Belaruski Hayun reported.
The column included at least 60 vehicles, including pickups, large trucks, vans, and at least three buses, and was escorted by Belarusian traffic police, Belaruski Hayun said in a tweet.
The convoy was headed in the direction of Tsel, a village 90 kilometers southeast of Minsk where a tent encampment capable of holding as many as 15,000 people had recently been set up by the Belarusian authorities.
The video footage of the alleged convoy comes a day after the Belarusian Defense Ministry television channel showed Wagner instructors training Belarusian territorial defense forces in Tsel.
Neighboring Lithuania, meanwhile, said its border services are monitoring developments.
A spokesman for Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service told the news portal Delfi on July 15 that border security with Belarus had already been strengthened because of "illegal migration and the NATO summit."
The fate of Wagner troops has been enveloped in a deep fog since its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led a short-lived mutiny on June 23-24 in the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23 years in power.
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed he helped end the mutiny by agreeing with Prigozhin and Putin to host the Wagner troops in Belarus.
Days after Lukashenka’s statement, a tent camp began going up in Tsel, a former garrison for members of a Belarusian missile brigade.
Wagner troops played a key role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, helping take Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. The mercenary group lost 20,000 men in the process, according to Prigozhin.
The Wagner leader gained popularity among Russian military bloggers for his frank comments on the course of the war.
He often publicly criticized Russia’s military leadership in crude terms. Putin sought to reign him in by agreeing to subordinate Wagner to the Defense Ministry.
To protest that decision, Prigozhin launched his mutiny.
What happens next with Wagner troops and Prigozhin is unclear.
Wagner had 25,000 fighters under its command, Prigozhin claimed at the time of his mutiny. However, that number has not been verified.
Russia is facing manpower issues and can’t afford to disband Wagner, which is considered one of the most experienced and disciplined units, military experts said.
Putin on July 14 said Wagner troops could keep fighting in Ukraine but without Prigozhin as their leader. Wagner forces did not appear to be fighting in a major capacity at the moment, the Pentagon said a day earlier.
While some have speculated that Wagner troops could try to invade Ukraine from Belarus, military experts said that Russia would need a force of 30,000 or more to have any chance of succeeding with such a venture.
Lukashenksa said on June 27 that he would like Wagner troops to train his own forces, but he gave no indication how many of the mercenaries he would be willing to host on his soil.
Amid speculation that could be a threat to his own hold on power, he said, "We will keep a close eye on them."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Prigozhin's Media Companies May Resume Work As Mutiny Fallout Dissipates, FT Reports
Some news outlets belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s media holding may resume their work as the fallout from his mutiny last month dissipates, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Nevskie Novosti plans to restart its work, chief editor Aleksandr Krasnobayev told the paper. Some of Prigozhin’s media outlets did not shut down in the wake of the failed mutiny, another source close to Prigozhin told the FT. Meanwhile, volunteers tracking Priogzhin’s businesses said his troll factory has continued to operate. Prigozhin on June 24 halted a mutiny by his Wagner forces 200 kilometers from Moscow following a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. To read the original story by the FT, click here.
Russia Halts Wartime Deal That Allows Ukraine To Ship Grain
Russia said on July 17 that it has halted an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced halting the deal in a conference call with reporters, adding that Russia will return to the deal after its demands are met.
He did not give details, but Moscow has often complained that hurdles remained to its exports of grain and fertilizers, even though they did not fall directly under sanctions implemented by the West.
Peskov said Russia would return to the deal "as soon as the Russian part of the agreements is fulfilled." He did not elaborate.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative allows safe passage for ships carrying grain from Ukraine, one of the largest food exporters, through the Black Sea corridor.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had sent Putin a letter last week with a proposal to keep the deal operational.
Guterres offered to reconnect a subsidiary of Russia's Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the international payment system SWIFT in exchange for Russia's extension of the deal, Reuters reported.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who helped facilitate the original deal in July 2022, claimed on July 14 that he and Putin were in agreement that it should be extended. The Kremlin quickly clarified that it had not reached such an agreement.
Russia has threatened in the past to pull out of the deal only to agree at the last minute as it pushed for greater concessions.
Putin has also complained that most of the grain from the deal goes to wealthy nations and not those most in need. In reality, the Black Sea Grain Initiative increases the total supply of grain on global markets, driving down prices and thus helping poorer nations.
- By AFP
Azerbaijan Says Karabakh Separatists 'Pose Threat' To Flights
Azerbaijan on July 15 accused Armenian separatists in its breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region of using radio interference against passenger aircraft in its airspace, as the arch-foe countries are to hold EU-mediated peace talks. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinan are set to meet on July 15 in Brussels for a round of talks aimed at resolving the conflict for the control of Armenian-populated Karabakh. European Council President Charles Michel will mediate the discussions, which come amid renewed tensions after Azerbaijan closed the Lachin Corridor, the sole land link between Karabakh and Armenia.
South Korean President Promises More Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine During Visit To Kyiv
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said his nation would increase the amount of humanitarian and nonlethal military assistance sent to Ukraine following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
South Korea, a major producer and exporter of military goods, will donate more helmets and bulletproof vests to Ukraine, Yoon said at a joint press conference on July 15.
Seoul will expand the amount of humanitarian aid to Ukraine to $150 million from $100 million last year, he said.
South Korea, the ninth-largest arms exporter, is wary of directly shipping lethal military aid to Ukraine for fear that Russia or China may boost aid to its nemesis, North Korea.
Yoon’s unannounced trip to Ukraine comes on the heels of his attendance at the NATO summit in Vilnius earlier in the week.
South Korea produces significant volumes of NATO-compatible weaponry, including tanks, howitzers, and shell ammunition -- all items in high demand by Ukraine.
Ukraine and Russia have expended shell ammunition at a much faster rate than expected amid a grueling war, triggering a search for global supplies.
The United States, which has shipped tens of billions of dollars worth of lethal military aid to Ukraine since 2022, announced earlier this month that it would send Kyiv cluster bombs because it is running low on shell ammunition.
The New York Times reported on July 15 that Ukraine has suffered significant losses of equipment, including Bradley fighting vehicles and Leopard tanks, in the first weeks of its counteroffensive, citing Western officials.
Those losses have declined in recent weeks as Kyiv changed its strategy to focus on degrading Russian forces with artillery strikes and long-range missiles rather than charging forward in armored vehicles.
Ukraine lost as much as 20 percent of its weaponry sent into battle in the first two weeks of the counteroffensive that began in June. That has fallen to about 10 recent over the past month.
South Korea in May dismissed a U.S. media report that its artillery rounds were headed to Ukraine, saying its position on not providing lethal aid to Kyiv was unchanged.
Seoul has recently sold tanks and howitzers to Poland, a staunch ally of Ukraine.
Yoon's trip is one of a few by an Asian leader to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.
During his trip to Ukraine, Yoon visited the towns of Bucha and Irpin, where Russian soldiers allegedly committed war crimes, including killing civilians. Moscow denies the accusations.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP
Turkey Provides Support For Disabled People In Afghanistan
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency has provided financial support for vocational training courses for people with disabilities in northern Afghanistan to help them gain professional skills and find employment. The state-run charity will provide six-month courses for women in soap manufacturing and for men in carpentry, the production and repair of shoes, and welding of metal structures. The courses will take place in Jowzjan Province and will accommodate 50 people with disabilities. To read the original story from the RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Pakistani Army Chief Warns Afghan Taliban Against Harboring Militants After Twin Attacks
The head of the Pakistani Army has threatened the Taliban-led government in Kabul with an "effective response" if it continues harboring militants who launch attacks in Pakistan.
Pakistan has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan," General Asim Munir said, referring to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan militant group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban.
The July 14 statement came after two militant attacks in recent days killed 12 Pakistani soldiers in the southwestern Balochistan Province that borders Afghanistan.
Nine soldiers were killed when militants stormed an army base in the Zhob district on July 12, marking the highest death toll in a single day for the Pakistani Army in several months.
Three soldiers were killed in a separate attack on the same day when gunmen targeted an army convoy in Sui, a town that the country’s main natural gas pipeline passes through.
"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," said Munir, who visited Balochistan on July 14.
Several militant groups, including the TTP, Islamic State, and the newly formed Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan have a presence in Balochistan.
Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack in Zhob.
The army chief said he expects the Afghan Taliban to live up to their promises from a 2020 Doha agreement with the United States to prevent any terrorist group from using Afghan soil for attacks.
Munir also claimed that "Afghan nationals were involved in recent acts of terrorism in Pakistan," but didn't provide further details.
There was no immediate response from the Taliban in Kabul. The Taliban-led government has in the past rejected Islamabad’s claim that it harbors militants who carry out cross-border attacks in Pakistan.
The TTP has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on Pakistani troops and police in Balochistan in recent years.
The gas-rich province has also been the scene of a low-level insurgency by local separatists for two decades.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Top Oil Field Service Company Halts Shipments Of Technology To Russia
Oilfield services company SLB -- formally known as Schlumberger -- on July 14 announced that it is halting shipments of products and technology into Russia from all SLB facilities worldwide in response to international sanctions. SLB previously banned shipments into Russia from the United States, Britain, the European Union, and Canada. The ban now applies to all its worldwide operations. SLB said in a statement it “remains aligned with the international community in condemning and calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.” To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Forces Shell Ukraine's Sumy Region As Kyiv Claims Advances In South
Russian shelling targeted border areas in Sumy Province in Ukraine's northeast, causing multiple explosions, local officials said on July 15, as Kyiv claimed its troops were advancing against the invading forces in the country's south.
No casualties were reported from the latest Russian strikes in Sumy, but the regional military administration said several residential buildings and agricultural equipment were damaged in the attack.
The attack "by various types of weapons" caused dozens of explosions, damaging two private houses in the Novoslobidsk area and destroying two harvesters and two tractors in the Khotyn rural settlement, the military administration said. Three residential buildings were damaged in the Seredino-Budsk area, it added.
Sumy Province, which borders Russia, frequently comes under Russian strikes. Three people were killed and 21 others were wounded in a drone strike on the namesake provincial capital, Sumy, on July 4.
Regional authorities have said they were considering a plan to resettle some 12,000 residents from the border areas.
The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, said its troops were advancing in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and restraining an "onslaught" by the Russian Army on the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions in the east.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces said in its evening summary on July 14 that the enemy carried out 43 air strikes and launched 17 attacks from rocket salvo systems. It said the Russian military would continue to focus its main efforts on areas around Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka. About 20 combat clashes took place during the day.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to the fighting in his nightly address late on July 14, telling Ukrainians they must realize that Russian forces in the south and east are deploying all possible resources to stop Ukrainian soldiers from advancing.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers never stop eyeing the sky in the battle to retake territory held by Russian forces. Ukrainian antiaircraft rockets can stop the incoming kamikaze drones but these often put the defending soldiers at risk.
"We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are doing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers," Zelenskiy said after chairing a meeting with top commanders.
"And every 1,000 meters we advance, every success of every combat brigade, deserves our gratitude," he said.
Zelenskiy met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on July 15, offering support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.
Speaking at a press briefing after the meeting, Yoon pledged to increase his country's humanitarian and nonlethal military assistance to Ukraine.
South Korea "will expand the scale of supplies from last year, when we provided materials such as helmets and bulletproof vests," he told reporters, adding that humanitarian aid would be increased to $150 million in 2023, from $100 million last year.
Ahead of the meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Yoon toured Bucha and Irpin, towns near Kyiv where bodies of civilians were found in the streets and mass graves after Russian troops retreated from the area last year.
Yoon, who was accompanied by his wife, laid flowers at a monument to the country's war dead, his office said.
South Korea has provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has also sold tanks and howitzers to Poland -- a key ally for Kyiv.
However, South Korea -- the world's ninth-largest arms exporter -- has not directly provided weapons to Ukraine in line with Seoul's long-standing policy of not supplying arms to active conflict zones.
Yoon told The Associated Press earlier this months that supplies of demining equipment, ambulances, and other nonmilitary materials "are in the works" following a request from Kyiv.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Status Of Wagner Mercenaries Unclear As Putin Comments On His Offer To Troops
The Kremlin has refused to elaborate on the future of the Wagner mercenary group after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the private military company, which mounted a short-lived mutiny last month, has operated without a legal basis.
“There is no law on private military organizations. It simply doesn’t exist,” Putin told the Russian newspaper Kommersant three weeks after a brief revolt that posed the most serious threat to the Russian leader’s 23-year rule.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a conference call with reporters refused to elaborate when asked about Putin’s comments to Kommersant in an interview published on July 14.
While the Kremlin said there was no legal entity named Wagner and the legal status of such companies was a complicated one that required consideration, it has previously admitted the government has paid the group billions of rubles.
Putin told Kommersant that he offered the private military company the option of continuing to serve as a single unit under their same commander, who goes by the call sign "Gray Hair" and has led the private army in Ukraine for 16 months.
The commander, Andrei Troshev, is a retired military officer who has played a leading role in Wagner since its creation in 2014 and faced European Union sanctions over his role in Syria as the group's executive director.
“All of them could have gathered in one place and continued to serve,” Putin told the newspaper, “And nothing would have changed for them. They would have been led by the same person who had been their real commander all along.”
Putin had previously said Wagner troops had to choose whether to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, move to Belarus, or retire.
Putin emphasized in the interview that “rank-and-file soldiers of Wagner have fought honorably” in Ukraine, adding that “it’s a cause for regret that they were drawn” into the mutiny.
Putin's remarks appeared to be part of efforts to denigrate Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin while trying to maintain control over Wagner mercenaries and secure their loyalty. The fate of Prigozhin remains unclear.
Putin described a Kremlin meeting attended by 35 Wagner commanders, including Prigozhin, on June 29, five days after the rebellion. He said he offered them alternatives for future service, and many signaled their approval, but Prigozhin did not.
Putin didn't mention where and in what numbers Wagner could be deployed under his offer or say what proposal the forces eventually accepted, if any.
Some of the mercenaries were shown on July 14 in a Belarusian state TV broadcast instructing soldiers in Belarus at a military range southeast of Minsk.
The broadcast showed Wagner instructors training Belarusian territorial defense forces at a firing range about 90 kilometers southeast of Minsk.
"Wagner fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines," the Belarusian Defense Ministry's television channel said. State news agency BelTa also reported that Wagner troops were training Belarusian soldiers.
The Belarusian Defense Ministry didn't say how many Wagner troops were in Belarus or specify whether more will follow. Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has previously said it was up to Prigozhin and the Russian government to decide whether to move to Belarus.
Lukashenka, who brokered the deal to end the rebellion in exchange for an amnesty for Prigozhin and his men and permission for them to move to Belarus, has said Prigozhin is in Russia, while Wagner’s troops are in their field camps.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Accused Russian Intelligence Officer Pleads Not Guilty To U.S. Smuggling Charges
An alleged Russian intelligence officer pleaded not guilty on July 14 to charges of smuggling U.S.-origin electronics and ammunition to Russia to help its war against Ukraine. Vadim Konoschenok, who was extradited from Estonia, entered the plea at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn. The judge ordered him to be detained pending trial after prosecutors called him a flight risk. Konoschenok's lawyer declined to comment. Konoschenok, 48, was detained in October 2022 while trying to cross into Russia carrying 35 types of semiconductors and electronic components, some of which were subject to U.S. export controls, prosecutors said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Second Romanian Minister Resigns As Scandal Over 'Horror' Retirement Homes Escalates
Romania's Family and Youth Minister Gabriela Firea has resigned, the second member of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu's leftist-led government to become a casualty of a national scandal over revelations about the abusive treatment of people interned in a complex of private retirement homes near Bucharest.
Firea announced her resignation in a Facebook post on July 14 after a private meeting with Ciolacu, who is also her Social Democratic Party (PSD) boss.
"I had a meeting with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu several minutes ago and I handed in my resignation as minister for family, youth, and equality of chances," Firea wrote.
Firea's resignation came a day after Labor Minister Marius Budai left the government after it was revealed that he ignored an official warning from an NGO about the abuses perpetrated at three retirement homes operated in Voluntari, a small town on the outskirts of Bucharest, by an organization called St. Gabriel the Brave.
The organization's owner, Stefan Godei, was arrested by organized crime police after two Romanian investigative media outlets, Centrul de Investigatii Media (Investigative Media Center) and Buletin de Bucuresti (Bucharest Residence Permit), revealed earlier this year and police concluded this month that dozens of elderly and disabled people were being starved, beaten, drugged, tied to their beds, and denied basic hygiene in Godei's retirement homes.
Firea, a former PSD mayor of Bucharest, came under fire when documents published by the media showed that Godei had been her employee and occasional driver during her 2016-2020 mayoral stint. Furthermore, her husband, Florentin Pandele, has long been the PSD mayor of Voluntari.
Both Firea and Pandele have been vehemently denying any responsibility for the longtime abuses.
Despite abundant evidence to the contrary, Firea repeatedly claimed she did not know Godei personally, while Pandele denied having any personal knowledge of the abuses although the neighbors of what has been dubbed "the houses of horror" lodged several complaints with the Voluntari town hall.
The scandal prompted a national outcry with increasing political ramifications, leaving newly appointed Ciolacu rushing to contain the political fallout for his party by ordering a sweeping nationwide investigation of all similar institutions.
More than 1,000 homes were raided by authorities, and 13 have been permanently closed while 43 were temporarily suspended.
Anti-organized-crime police detained 26 suspects, and four of them were subsequently arrested while 11 others were placed under house arrest.
For the past two years, PSD has been in an uneasy coalition with the center-right National Liberal Party (PNL) that saw Ciolacu taking the rotating helm of the government just weeks before the scandal broke out.
Ciolacu, who is the PSD leader, appears increasingly preoccupied by next year's parliamentary, local, and presidential elections.
What may be even more important for Ciolacu's political future is that Firea also gave up, "momentarily," as she put it, the leadership of the PSD branch in Bucharest, although she had been said to have her eyes set on another mayoral candidacy in the Romanian capital, or even a run for Romania's presidency -- two positions that Ciolacu might be interested in for himself, according to some reports.
In the meantime, as politicians are vying to make the most out of the crisis that incumbent President Klaus Iohannis has called "a national shame," the revelations about the treatment of the elderly and the disabled are sure to open an old wound in Romanian society more than three decades after horrific images from communist orphanages shocked the world.
With reporting by Eugen Tomiuc
