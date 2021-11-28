Turkey, Turkmenistan Vow To Boost Trade Ahead Of ECO Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Turkmenistan for talks on November 27 with his counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, and to attend a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on November 28.

During his meetings with Berdymukhammedov, Erdogan signed a joint agreement on trade, focusing on energy, culture, and education.

Erdogan told journalists that both countries were committed to increasing bilateral trade, which currently has a volume of some $5 billion.

On November 28, Erdogan will attend the 15th ECO leaders' summit. The ECO comprises all five Central Asian countries (Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan), as well as Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Erdogan was scheduled to hold unspecified bilateral talks with the heads of other ECO member countries.

